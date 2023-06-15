Content warning: Gun violence, suicide, domestic abuse

It has been one year since The Michigan Daily Summer Editorial Board published an editorial discussing and demystifying the common misconceptions many Americans have about gun violence. Since then, three students were killed in a shooting at Michigan State University, tens of thousands more Americans have been injured or killed in firearm-related events and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a “red flag law” into effect. A year later, it is essential that we revisit the topic that takes up so much space in our daily lives.

Despite the rise in gun violence and deaths nationwide, little progress has been made in remedying the situation. The death toll continues to rise as the topic of firearms has dominated American politics for decades. It is written into the fabric of our nation’s laws, history and the centuries-old U.S. Constitution. While the issue has become subject to extreme political polarization, there is one fact that essentially most politicians can agree upon: America has a gun violence problem, and a seeming inability to solve it.

One possible explanation for this lack of headway is the slew of misinformation currently circulating in the media. More than two-thirds of Americans cite disinformation as a major issue, and the topic of gun violence has not been immune to this phenomenon. Not only does this false information harm the public, but it can also create political gridlock and amplify partisan bickering. Accordingly, in an effort to dispel these ideas, this editorial, similar to our past edition, aims to reflect upon and statistically disprove these myths in an attempt to turn the conversation surrounding firearms into bipartisan progress toward a solution.

Misconception #1: The victimology exacted by firearms

The media coverage assigned to mass shootings can create a perception that these events are the driving force behind the majority of gun deaths. However, the leading cause of gun deaths in the U.S. is suicide, directly followed by homicides — many of which stem from domestic violence situations.

These figures shed light on the concerning mental health and domestic abuse epidemics that have taken the nation by storm in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic witnessed unprecedented increases in suicides and domestic abuse victims, which in turn led to record levels of firearm fatalities during this period.

If we hope to reduce these fatalities, one crucial aspect to consider is improving mental health care access and resources. Proper mental health support, early intervention programs and awareness campaigns can all help to reduce the risk of suicide. Expanding mental health services, reducing stigma and integrating mental health education into schools can help identify and address underlying issues that may contribute to gun-related tragedies. This is not to say, however, that mental illness is the reason as to why all shootings happen — it is just a small factor as to why some of these tragedies occur.

Furthermore, research has shown that gun violence is most likely to be perpetrated by individuals who have previously committed domestic abuse. Red flag laws, which allow temporary removal of firearms from individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others, including those with a history of domestic violence, can play a crucial role in preventing these tragedies. Enhancing support systems for survivors, strengthening protective orders and promoting education on healthy relationships can help prevent domestic violence incidents from escalating to lethal outcomes. Collaborative efforts involving law enforcement, social services and community organizations are essential to provide comprehensive support to those affected by domestic abuse.

By focusing on these key areas, we can make significant strides in reducing firearm fatalities and creating safer communities.

Misconception #2: Banning assault rifles is the solution

This rather progressive solution has often been posed by a handful of politicians, especially due to the nation’s recent uptick in mass shootings. Assault rifles, such as the AR-15, have been met with intense questioning due to their frequent involvement in these fatal events. While this type of firearm has become a hot-button issue in the ongoing gun control debate, there are presently only 20 million registered assault rifles in the United States — just a small fraction of a total 400 million firearms.

Gun violence statistics align with this reality. The firearm that is responsible for the most annual deaths in the United States is not the AR-15, but instead the semi-automatic handgun. Handguns are involved in the majority of mass shootings, and are currently the most common firearm in circulation. Accordingly, a ban on the AR-15 would likely fall short in providing a comprehensive solution. These weapons and their traits — including automatic reloading, military-style qualities and large size — are, and should be, deemed deadly, but it is essential to acknowledge that the most frequent weapons for firearm injury or death are handguns. Before resorting to measures such as a complete and total assault rifle ban, politicians should take the step towards limiting access towards the physically smaller and less-frequently discussed handguns.

Misconception #3: Mental health is the only driving force behind gun violence

The mental health aspect of gun violence is often viewed by conservatives as non-nuanced, with many claiming that mental health is the only driving force behind gun violence. In reality, this relationship is far more complex than this basic understanding.

The misconception that mental illness is the sole factor in determining if someone will utilize a firearm in a violent manner is incorrect — mental illnesses are not the leading cause of gun violence. It is dangerous to perpetuate this idea, as it makes people struggling with mental illness seem dangerous when, in reality, they are not.

According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, the root causes of gun violence include, but are not limited to, income inequality, poverty, underfunded public housing, under-resourced public services, underperforming schools, lack of opportunity and perceptions of hopelessness and easy access to firearms by high-risk people. While gun violence can be associated with mental illness, it must be understood that correlation doesn’t equal causation. In fact, people with mental illness are more likely to be victims of gun violence than perpetrators.

It’s much easier for people who oppose gun control to blame these violent crimes on mental illness than it is to admit that the problem is far more nuanced than that. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, focusing on mental illness as the cause of mass shootings diverts attention from the larger, complex causes of firearm violence and another major concern when relating guns to mental illness, which is suicide. The following quote by the AAMC discusses the percentage of suspects in firearm-related incidents who are diagnosed with mental illnesses.

“If serious mental illnesses suddenly disappeared, violence would decrease by only about 4%. More than 90% of violent incidents, including homicides, would still occur,” the study said. “Arguably one of the best such reports on the topic, conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, found that only 25% of such assailants had a diagnosed mental illness … less than 5% of these individuals had a record of a gun-disqualifying mental health adjudication, such as an involuntary commitment to a mental health facility.”

The conversation regarding mental illness and gun violence must shift in order to make legislative progress on gun control. Equating an individual with a mental illness to all perpetrators of gun violence is an antiquated and statistically false assessment — we must change how we view mental health and illness in the consideration of these events. Although a possible factor, the root of the gun violence epidemic is not mental illness, and conservatives and all U.S. politicians should treat this perspective with extreme care when discussing and legislating on the topic of firearms.

Thousands of hearts have been broken and lives have been lost due to gun violence in the United States — this must change. We call upon lawmakers nationally to enact red-flag laws, as Governor Whitmer has just enacted, as a first step to protect our citizens from firearm violence. We also urge readers, no matter your perspective on this divisive issue, to avoid the allure of these misconceptions about guns, mental health and other aspects of this difficult conversation. Utilize statistically-correct information to understand the dilemma of gun violence and avoid the rampant spread of misinformation that attempts to shield us from the hard truth of the matter. Being properly educated on the subject is the key towards progress.

In lieu of their heavy discussion in this editorial, we also would like to provide resources for anyone struggling with their mental health, domestic abuse and suicidal thoughts.

Mental Health Resources: Mental Health First Aid, 211, BIPOC Mental Health Resources, Michigan.gov, Men’s Mental Health, Women’s Mental Health, LGBTQ+ Mental Health, The Trevor Project

Domestic Abuse Resources: National Domestic Abuse Hotline, Michigan Domestic Abuse Hotline, NCADV

Suicidal Thoughts Resources: 988 Lifeline, Washtenaw County Resources, U-M Resources