When we perceive a person, we subconsciously take in a collection of visual details. We notice hair color, eye color, weight, skin color and height. All of these factors of physical appearance impact the way people are perceived to varying degrees. However, I’d like to specifically focus on the ways height contributes to someone’s societal perception.

When you examine our societal structures closely, height is at the center of many heteronormative relationships, leadership dynamics, athletic opportunities and more.

Does height contribute to our social status? Certain studies show that yes, height has a positive correlation with social status, meaning that taller individuals have increased social standing. In fact, this study shows that humans subconsciously prioritize taller individuals by yielding to them in the street and avoiding physical contact with them more intentionally, suggesting that height can influence our perceptions of a person’s authority and dominance. This subconscious hierarchy may be harmless, but this concept spreads deeper.

Being tall can correlate across all genders with making more money, or even being better educated. This seemingly insignificant trait is actually deeply rooted in how societal success is constructed. Given that height is an attribute that cannot be changed, this is problematic. Furthermore, this hierarchy can perpetuate racism, as Asian and African countries, such as Vietnam and Nigeria, tend to have shorter average heights, while predominantly white countries, such as the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark, tend to have taller average heights.

Additionally, society has manufactured a sort of “acceptable height range.” Although research has shown many advantages to being tall, one can also be “too tall.” You become a villain at concerts, in auditoriums and have troubles on planes and buying well-fitted clothing. In general, when it comes to physical characteristics, society isolates the “outliers.” Given society’s narrow and unrealistic standards, being too heavy, too tall, too short, too thin or not able-bodied enough makes existing that much harder.

More trivially, height serves as the distinguishing factor in what sports you can play from a young age. While being short serves as an advantage in sports such as gymnastics and diving, being tall serves as an advantage in basketball and volleyball. In the modeling world, both male and female models are expected to be tall.

The clearest way in which height norms are prevalent is in dating, specifically in heterosexual couples. There’s no doubt that to many people, height is a firm determinant of who they can date. Specifically, women who are interested in men generally prefer men who are taller than them; this norm is diligently followed: 92.5% of couples satisfy the taller-man-shorter-women standard. This can stem from evolutionary impulses, feeling protected in a dangerous world for women or simply feeling pressured to keep up with the social norm.

Recently, there’s been a rise in the use of the term “short kings,” in an attempt to celebrate short men who are often disadvantaged in society romantically, athletically and in regard to power. Television Shows such as “The Sex Lives of College Girls” have dedicated whole storylines celebrating short kings. Despite this trend, 55% of women (from a sample of U.S. inhabitants), still say they will only date taller men.

Tall women can also fall victim to dating expectations around height, and to expectations surrounding femininity. Specifically, many men prefer a woman who weighs less than them, meaning that the taller women are expected to be slimmer in order to be deemed “attractive.”

“Body positivity” is a term that was coined on social media in 2012, and has gained increasing popularity in the succeeding years. The term is meant to celebrate and love our bodies as they are, instead of surrendering to the societal pressures to hate them. Although the term was originally designed to celebrate bodies of all weights, there have been conversations about expanding what the term encompasses. Specifically, given what I’ve discussed thus far, including height in this movement is an essential move forward. While less talked about than weight, height is a distinguishing factor in how society views individuals, and therefore should be included in the body positivity movement. As seen in the previously cited studies, height drastically influences the way we are perceived by those around us. We should be teaching ourselves and others to love our bodies, including our height, and try to reject norms that prohibit this.

Why is height so important to us? Why do we prioritize it so openly both consciously and subconsciously? We know that height can affect how people see themselves and how they are perceived by others. Everyone’s body is unique, and differences in height, like any other physical characteristic, should not be a source of insecurity. While many people are unaware of the ways height frames our perceptions of others, actively trying to curb the associations we make with someone being short or tall is essential in promoting inclusivity.

Claudia Flynn is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at claudf@umich.edu.