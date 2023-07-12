Too often, we as a society are obsessed with comfort. Oxford Languages partially defines comfort as “the state of having a pleasant life, with everything that you need.” While “comfort” remains an ideal state we all hope to achieve, there often exist two pitfalls that keep us from reaching it. On one hand, we choose to stop struggling, settling for mediocrity in order to avoid interrupting our “pleasant” state. On the other hand, we force ourselves through the struggle, forgetting what we were striving for in the first place because slowing down would feel wrong after so much time has been “wasted.”

I imagine that very few of us are living through feature-length film plots where these questions have broad answers, but I do think that this reasoning can be applied to the regular working-class citizen: Some people avoid relationships because they fear rejection. Others who work harder to improve their quality of life may find themselves so absorbed in work that they forget what they were after in the first place. In the end, both sides pursue comfort in their own ways, but neither achieves it.

Yet, I do not think that reaching this idolized state of “comfort” is ideal for us either. We all have heard the phrase “step out of your comfort zone,” and there is no reason it does not apply here. Comfort zones make you complacent, and complacency makes it harder for us to improve. I’ll expand by applying my favorite practical example. As you age, your body tends to decay quicker and quicker, but there is no reason to let that happen. Keeping active, eating right and pushing your muscles to their limit is what forces your body to stay healthy and remain strong. Choosing to settle for comfort, like another few hours of relaxation at home, tells your body that it has no reason to hold onto the muscle, and you begin to decay.

I would argue that the comfort zone is not something that should be pursued at all. The process of reaching the comfort zone is one that already seems fraught with misfortune. The result, if you find it, seems like an ideal way to end up in a downward spiral that you would never have wanted or expected. But this then cycles into a question of “what else is there to strive for?” In answering this, I offer a different approach: The comfort zone should never have been the goal in the first place. Instead, we need to find a middle ground that entails both trying to make life easier and keeping ourselves going in a balanced way.

Where under- and overextending yourself exist as opposite extremes in the pursuit of a comfort zone, the middle ground does not directly lead to our concept of comfort. In a situation where we keep ourselves from falling into complacency and decay, we can never truly settle and be “comfortable.” In saying this, achieving comfort in a way that has a positive impact on our life in the long term is impossible. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing.

In practical terms, I think that this philosophy can be best applied to the term “work-life balance.” Most college students go to college to improve their employment outcomes. In order to do this, there are a few possible approaches one can take. Doing the bare minimum to accomplish this goal relieves stress, but it sacrifices opportunity. Doing as much as possible may work for a short period of time, but leads to burnout. The ideal situation exists in the middle, which means taking the best opportunities and investing a decent amount of time into all of them to keep a balanced approach. Join some clubs and organizations, but not so many that you are constantly short on time. Of course, these clubs and organizations will have obligations, but why should that be a bad thing? If you enjoy them, find a good balance in commitment — they may help you find opportunities you didn’t know were available.

The key to finding the middle ground exists in distinguishing between the type of stress one can take on. Stanford University distinguishes between “good” and “bad” stress, with short-term acute stress, or “good” stress, triggering a fight-or-flight response that encourages us to take action, and long-term chronic stress, or “bad” stress, being a true detriment to our health. In taking on reasonable amounts of good, acute stress, we are motivated to act without draining ourselves to an unreasonable degree. Though taking on any amount of stress contradicts this definition of comfort, it offers a much more practical, optimal and fruitful outcome in its end result. Most of us will never reach this idolized idea of being “comfortable,” nor do I think it should be something to strive for. Instead, work to set a more sustainable goal for yourself. Find a work-life balance that helps you be productive while also giving you time to take care of yourself. It is the best thing any of us can do for ourselves.

Mohammed Hasan is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at momerh@umich.edu.