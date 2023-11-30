Content warning: this article contains mentions of sexual assault

Wind cuts through my coat as I push through to my apartment. There is something almost crisp about the air this time of year. Just like every other astrology and tarot card-obsessed girl, looking to the moon in the middle of the night brings me joy. As I walk home from the Law Library, life feels good. The rustling behind me snaps me back into reality. I turn around to find no one behind me — it’s just the wind. But I am reminded of my situation: I am a young woman on a college campus, alone, at night.

In 2020, 44% of the crimes reported on college campuses were sexual assaults. When analyzing this figure, one should keep in mind that an estimated 90% of sexual assaults on college campuses go unreported (there are many reasons victims choose not to report); therefore, the exact percentage is likely substantially higher. Moreover, female undergraduates are over three times more likely to be sexually assaulted than their male counterparts. The University of Michigan is no stranger to this fact, with 145 reported cases of sexual assault in 2022 alone. Fears of sexual assault continue to rise among female-identifying students. While the University does try to educate students with training on consent and different forms of sexual violence, it has not acted sufficiently to prevent the assaults in the first place.

Students have three ways to report sexual assaults — the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security, the U-M Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Center, and the Ann Arbor police — but little guidance as to which option is best. Although options do exist, they need to be advertised more so that U-M students can utilize them. As victims face a wide range of emotions and traumas, they could fear reporting the crime. Instead, the University should emphasize anonymous reporting options and ensure those who receive reports are properly trained.

DPSS states that they train officers to believe victims, but that promise is lacking and merely asserts victims will be believed, but not how. Those who handle reports, whether they be police or DPSS, should be trained on how to handle victims to ensure that they will feel that they are believed. While campus police officers have some sexual assault training, many admit they need more. Such training should include the same forms of training that therapists and other mental health professionals receive, like conflict resolution . Aside from the higher levels of education, DPSS should ensure that officers and hotline workers alike know how to deal with shock, and what resources can be provided in the moment. They should proactively recognize how addiction may arise from the incident and how other mental health issues that can emerge from sexual assault can be mitigated.

While law enforcement is necessary to deter and prosecute sexual assault, it is the University’s job to make sure victims feel heard and cared for. Many women report feeling unheard, blamed and overall not believed when reporting their assault to police. Moreover, colleges and universities can more powerfully ensure there is separation between perpetrator and victim by preventing the two from having courses together and ensuring that if living in campus dorms, they will not be in the same floor or building.

The University should enforce a mandatory, in-person sexual assault prevention course to aid incoming students, whether first-year students or transfers, that includes both how to handle sexual assault if it does happen and how to prevent it. Moreover, the University should launch a student-led program to help conduct that training and give those unsure of how to report a space for anonymous communication. These programs could help more students report sexual assault to law enforcement. Fellow students could help ease fears of reporting and share why reporting is beneficial.

In a perfect world, the University would be able to completely prevent sexual assault. In reality, though, predators will continue to exist. Deterring assailants and limiting the opportunities for sexual assault to occur could have the greatest impact. That goal could be achieved by lowering the bar to suspend or expel a predator and enforcing a mandatory sexual assault prevention course and in-person consent training for all incoming students. The University must instill fear in potential assaulters; calling on their humanity will not work — they prove through their actions that they do not have it.

Brina E. Golubovic is an Opinion Columnist who writes about culture, campus affairs and American politics from a leftist perspective. When she isn’t rambling about politics or socioeconomic issues, she can be found at a local coffee shop. She can be reached at brinag@umich.edu.