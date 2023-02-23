Formula 1 drivers are often heralded as the 20 best drivers in the world. This is wrong. The 20 best drivers don’t drive F1 cars. They aren’t behind the wheel of an LMP1 hypercar snarling down the back straight of Le Mans, nor are they rounding the banked turns of Daytona or Indianapolis in Target-branded stock cars. In fact, most aren’t behind a wheel at all. Money has blocked the paths of many talented drivers for decades now, and the effects aren’t just felt by those who lost out on a seat. Racing fans suffer as well.

The financial obstacles that a driver must navigate in order to get a seat in any championship are more like dams: Only a few with enough money trickle through into the next championship. It starts in karting, F1’s equivalent to little league, where European parents can spend exorbitant amounts of money to have their child race each weekend. Although the amount can be lessened by sponsorships, racers and their families can pay up to $2 million to compete over a multi-year period. And, if they intend to keep racing, the money will only have to continue flowing: $500,000 in Formula 4, $1 million in Formula 3 and $3 million in Formula 2 are the conservative estimates. It’s no wonder many of the sponsorless drivers are sardonically referred to as “pay drivers.”

Former F1 driver Nicholas Latifi is a quintessential example of this type of driver; he has a $1.2 million yearly contract, but his father’s net worth is estimated to be $2 billion, and his father paid his former team $30 million a year while Latifi was driving in order to keep him in the car. He finished third to last in the 2020 and 2022 seasons among full-time drivers.

Latifi was not a competitive driver; he was only there because his family had the financial wherewithal to usher him through. This isn’t only a problem for drivers who should have been in his seat, but for those watching at home as well. It’s unenjoyable to watch drivers who aren’t talented crash expensive rocket ships into tire barriers over and over again.

It’s clear that pay drivers don’t consistently foster competitive racing. Among previous Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship winners, many came from humble beginnings. Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton all grew up in lower-class families. It’s not difficult to see that racing is made better when it is between those who are genuinely talented as opposed to those who are simply rich, but we often forget the quality of racing that we miss out on under the current, pay-to-drive system.

Furthermore, these paywalls aren’t restricted to the highest levels of racing, nor are they only found across the pond. The recent WeatherTech-sponsored Rolex 24, a multi-class 24-hour race in Daytona, Fla., featured multiple drivers with deep pockets. The only difference between the end of January’s endurance race and last year’s F1 season was that the American pay drivers appeared to drive well.

George Kurtz, owner and CEO of cybersecurity behemoth Crowdstrike, was one of four drivers to pilot their hypercar in a valiant but heartbreaking second-place effort. Cooper MacNeil, son of WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil, won his class’s race. Upon closer inspection, however, we see that both drivers put in the slowest lap times among their teammates; neither pay driver was anywhere close to the times put up by other drivers in the same car. The racing these two men displayed just wasn’t as good as it could have been; it made for less competitive teams and thus a less interesting race.

The underlying problem is that the barriers are normalized. Of course, drivers and executives condemn the issue, but there’s an implied assumption that these financial obstacles are baked into the fabric of modern racing. Talking about costs in lower levels of racing, F2 CEO Bruno Michel tells racefans.net, “Costs are more or less the same that they were 20 years ago in European Formula 3. … We’ve done everything that we could over the last 15 or 20 years to keep the costs down.” While it’s tough to come to a definitive, statistical conclusion regarding cost changes over the past decades, drivers who have shoved their way through the system have spoken out about how the situation has worsened.

“If I had to start over from a working class family, it would be impossible for me to be here today.” Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, said to AS, a Spanish online newspaper covering sports, “because the other guys would have so much more money.” Hamilton, whose journey to the pinnacle of motorsport has been told many times, notably did not come from a rich family; his father worked multiple jobs to fund his early karting career before he earned sponsorships from McLaren. He is all too familiar with the financial hardships that accompany a racing career. His voice, in direct opposition to Michel’s, paints an unfortunate picture of the dichotomy between what those in charge believe and what is actually happening behind the wheel.

It is a truth of nature that racing fast cars is expensive. Paying for damage insurance, qualified engineers, angry engines and complex aero packages is inherently a pricey endeavor. You can’t just go around handing out Porsche 911s to any kid with fast times at their local go-kart track, and it would be incredibly difficult to permanently separate these costs from driving in any championship. One possible answer could be assisting individual drivers in earning sponsorships that would pay for (or at least alleviate the cost of) seats. As of now, only the greatest karting drivers receive enough sponsorship money to advance up the racing ladder. Providing funds and sponsorship education to a larger group of racers would do a lot to combat this issue in both the immediate and long term.

This seemingly utopian, meritocratic dream where only the best drivers get seats is a reality in other realms, like esports, which provides a lower-cost alternative to in-person racing. The recent F1 Esports season was extremely competitive, with one round featuring a gap of only 0.2 seconds between the first and last driver. The races were therefore more enjoyable to watch. The driving was tight, each win felt earned and there were no races where one driver fled the pack and ended up even seconds away from the drivers behind them.

And, there are indications that esports ability can translate to a real car. In the recent Race of Champions, an amateur event between former and current racing celebrities in the snow-laden forests of northern Sweden, F1 esports champion Lucas Blakeley faced off against two-time F1 champion Mika Häkkinen and current F1 Alfa Romeo driver Valterri Bottas. He beat them both. Blakeley’s talent is evident, and yet the 21-year-old will likely never see an F3 seat, much less F2 or F1. It’s time for that to change.

Educational and financial resources can and should be provided to those who have been left out of the paddock for decades. The perpetuity of these financial barriers creates an exclusivity that worsens over time, and, in chipping away at these barriers’ strength, car racing of all disciplines won’t only be more equitable for future generations’ drivers. It will be better to watch.

Lucas Szentgyorgyi is an Opinion Columnist who writes about the intersection between sports and culture. He can be reached at szentgl@umich.edu.