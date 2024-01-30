Four years after his death by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell, socialite, financier and serial sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein continues to make headlines. The injustices he committed throughout his life live on through those who basked in his influence and turned a blind eye to his behavior, whether that be for social status, financial gain or career advancement. Laid out in disgusting detail in newly-published court documents, hundreds of those who allegedly enabled, financed or participated in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring continue to walk freely among the public. This is an injustice that calls into question the very fabric of our legal system, and its inability to act decisively against a network responsible for the abuse of dozens of minors over the span of multiple decades.

A man of many faces, Epstein’s public persona as a courtier of all individuals rich and famous was in many ways financed and superseded by his identity as a fraudster, blackmailer, extortionist and, most significantly, ringleader of the most atrocious sex trafficking scandal of the 21st century.

Together, Epstein and right-hand woman Ghislaine Maxwell spun their web, luring in hundreds of underage women as young as 14 under the guise of hiring them as masseuses for his many properties, which would inevitably arrive at some form of sexual conclusion. From there, Epstein would sexually traffic his victims, making them available to politically and financially powerful people to increase his social status, wealth and to obtain blackmail resources, of which Epstein had extensive collections. This trafficking ring transpired over decades, with many highly affluent men alleged to have participated in the abuse.

Those not explicitly accused of wrongdoing, but known to be close associates, such as former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, retail magnate Leslie Wexner, William Barr, former U.S. attorney general, and other high-profile members of society at a minimum chose to turn a blind eye to the silent screams of abuse permeating through the social scene of New York’s most disgraced financier. Epstein’s role as purveyor for all things perverted for the rich and powerful incentivized them to remain silent, as any information broken to the press or justice system would inevitably incriminate them as well, a very uncomfortable prospect given their wealth and status.

Unsurprising, yet nonetheless shocking, is that, in the decades before his arrest, no one among the extensive list of high-profile individuals who frequented his properties or private jet ever raised the alarm over the sexual abuse of dozens of women by Epstein or his other associates. Despite this, the evidence for the actions of some of these men make such statements scarcely believable. Mentioned dozens of times in separate witness testimonies, multiple women have alleged that powerful men such as Prince Andrew or Alan Dershowitz, celebrity lawyer and former Harvard professor, abused them.

These men have yet to incur any significant legal penalties. The 3 million pound settlement Andrew paid victim Virginia Giuffre is no small fee, yet considering the magnitude of his crimes as a serial rapist of Giuffre when she was 17, the Duke of York should have received a maximum sentence. In a perversion of justice, his status as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s son saved him from the deserved consequences for his actions.

In the case of Dershowitz, his last name was mentioned a whopping 137 times in recently unsealed court documents. Dershowitz was also sued by Giuffre in 2019, although the suit was mysteriously dropped in 2022 after Giuffre stated mistakenly identified Dershowitz as one of her abusers. Besides the dropped suit, Dershowitz has been left mostly unscathed by his long relationship with Epstein, extremely offensive considering just how involved Dershowitz was in Epstein’s plot.

In 2005, it seemed like Epstein’s luck had finally run out. Beginning with the testimony of a 14-year-old victim’s stepmom, the rock-solid indictment contained detailed evidence of Epstein’s abuse of 40 underage victims through his “sexual pyramid scheme.” The evidence should’ve sent him to prison for life. Instead, he got 13 months.

Labeled as the “deal of the century,” the 2008 trial also granted Epstein full immunity from future prosecution. Future secretary of labor and Trump associate, Alexander Acosta, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, was responsible for giving Epstein the sweetheart agreement, which also absolved any co-conspirators from future judicial action. This essentially froze the FBI’s continued efforts to investigate Epstein’s crimes and network and allowed him to continue his monstrous pursuits unabated after his release.

According to a White House official, Acosta said that he was told to “back off” of Epstein, that he “belonged to intelligence” and to “leave it alone.” Despite this testimony, the Department of Justice found no sign of corruption, or any other “impermissible considerations.” Regardless of any alleged government conspiracy, Dershowitz’s team, which included additional Epstein associates Ken Starr and Gerald Lefcourt, manufactured a plea deal which would also protect potential co-conspirators from any form of prosecution over alleged misconduct between 2001 and 2007, meaning that each of Epstein’s associates were also fully immune from prosecution for crimes they may have committed with Epstein.

Such actions represent a pattern in failures of the justice system to adequately punish the rich and famous, while disproportionately impacting their victims from among the less fortunate. Why should we believe in the integrity of the rule of law if those most guilty of disregarding it either walk away unscathed or are given many years of freedom before they’re brought to justice? Epstein exists in a constellation of Larry Nassars, Bill Cosbys and Harvey Weinsteins: men whose status and connections kept them sheltered from harm and repercussions, all while their victims were repeatedly silenced and denied by the system designed to protect them.

What makes Epstein’s abuses particularly sickening is how his position at the center of a vast web of influence enabled and sheltered him from any repercussions for his actions. Epstein’s life story is ripe with enablers, co-conspirators and fellow sexual abusers, most of which have yet to suffer a formal investigation or trial of any kind. Epstein’s death should not mark an end to the investigations into his crimes, and those co-conspirators left unscathed by the justice system must be held accountable, no matter how rich or powerful they may be.

Maximilian Schenke is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at maxsch@umich.edu.