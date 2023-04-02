I’m a bucket list girl. “Go to an Arctic Monkeys concert.” “Swim with whale sharks.” “Ride a hot air balloon in Cappadocia.” My bucket list is several pages long and separated into categories including places, concerts, events and activities, with a specific section designated for “high-risk activities.” The list currently contains a solid 113 items, though I’ve completed just 32. It’s a work in progress, and new items are added on the regular.

Have you ever thought about what you want to experience in life? Not where you want to be employed after college or how many kids you want to have. I mean have you ever thought about what adventures you want to go on and what stories you want to be able to tell? Sure, you want to have a successful career and a beautiful family, but what about everything else in the middle? Do you want to go skydiving? Do you want to see the Eiffel Tower sparkle? A bucket list forces you to look at the life you’re currently living and compare it to the life you want to die knowing you had. If the two don’t look anything alike, a bucket list can be a good place to start.

The term “bucket list” originated in 1999 when screenwriter Justin Zackham created a checklist called “Justin’s list of things to do before he kicks the bucket.” Eventually, he coined the term as the title for his screenplay “The Bucket List.” Following the film’s release in 2007, people worldwide began creating their own lists filled with things they wanted to do before they “kicked the bucket.”

When we hear the term, we typically think of it as a list of things that we want to do before we die, but you can create a bucket list for any occasion. Going on vacation? Make a bucket list. Starting your first year of college? Make a bucket list. Creating a bucket list can help us cultivate a sense of adventure and push us to prioritize our aspirations. Whether we’re creating a list of things to do before we turn 30 or simply before the end of the year, just the act of brainstorming and exploring new ideas can be incredibly invigorating. It can help us to step outside of our comfort zones, try new things and discover new passions.

There’s a common misconception that bucket lists need to be filled with extreme and adrenaline-pumping adventures, but creating a bucket list doesn’t have to be limited to thrill-seekers. In fact, the beauty of creating one is that it can be customized to suit each person’s individual interests and priorities. For some people, that might include thrill-seeking pursuits such as skydiving or bungee jumping. For others, it may be more focused on travel, art or personal development. The key is to identify the things that matter most to you.

For example, last summer I went skydiving. Although it had been on my bucket list for years, I never thought I would actually go. In August, when the opportunity presented itself, I jumped — literally. For this summer, I’ve planned a solo trip to Europe — again, something that I wasn’t sure I’d ever have the opportunity to do. Whether we’re thrill-seekers or not, we can all benefit from taking the time to identify our aspirations and create a roadmap for our lives. So whether your bucket list includes skydiving or trying a new restaurant with friends, embrace it and enjoy the journey.

Not everyone is a bucket list person. Some people see bucket lists as an over-idolized list of unattainable goals, and that by creating a bucket list you put unnecessary pressure on yourself to accomplish certain things within a specific time frame. Individuals may be too focused on crossing items off their list instead of fully immersing themselves in the experience. As someone who has kept a bucket list for years, I disagree. When we’re young and have a lot of time ahead of us, it’s easy to get caught up in the future and look at what we’re doing now as a way of getting ahead in the long run. But what does “getting ahead” really mean? Sometimes life takes over and we focus only on our long-term goals rather than enjoying the steps we take along the way. In the end, everyone winds up in the same place. It’s important to take time and appreciate the things that bring us joy in the present, even if they may not work toward one of our future milestones. Making a bucket list keeps us in touch with what we each deem personally important rather than what society tells us we should value.

Life is precious, and time flies by. Before we know it, we find ourselves at a certain age, realizing we haven’t accomplished all that we wanted to. According to a study from Cornell University, people’s biggest regrets in life tend to be related to missed opportunities and things they wished they had done. By creating a bucket list and actively working towards those goals, we can minimize the likelihood of experiencing that regret later in life. That’s where the idea of a bucket list comes in — a way of holding ourselves accountable for living the life we want. Every person should make a bucket list. It helps us to clarify our goals and inspires us to take action. So take some time to think about what you truly want in life, and start creating your own bucket list today.

Téa Santoro is an Opinion Columnist who writes about college culture and student life. She can be reached at aristea@umich.edu