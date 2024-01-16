The beginning of a new calendar year and a new semester marks the two-week period when the gym becomes busier than usual. This onslaught of new faces comes from the 48% of people who choose to prioritize their fitness as a New Year’s resolution. Yet, by the time the end of January hits, there’s a good chance that 80% of those who vowed to build exercise into their weekly routine will have already quit.

There are, of course, people who are successful in keeping their New Year’s resolutions, dedicated to following through. However, for those beating themselves up because they walked into the gym and immediately turned back around, or had trouble carving out time in their day for the gym or sticking to a routine, don’t feel defeated. Statistically speaking, you are much better off starting a consistent fitness routine on a random Tuesday rather than at the beginning of January because New Year’s motivation, fueled by emotions, doesn’t last long.

New Year’s resolutions are popular because of the “Fresh Start Effect,” the idea that big events can instill some kind of self-inflicted motivation that allows for positive (and productive) change. This phenomenon can occur at the beginning of a new year, month or even after a major holiday, as each of these temporal landmarks are associated with a “clean slate.” The Fresh Start Effect can be easily observed through gym membership: Average gym membership increases by 33.4% at the beginning of a new week, month (14.4%), year (11.6%) and even at the start of each school semester (47.1%).

But the Fresh Start Effect has its shortcomings. Although it can provide an extra incentive to finally begin a healthier lifestyle, motivation can only go so far. Another common shortcoming of New Year’s resolutions is that the goal is often too far-fetched. “I want to get healthier” or “I want to lose weight” are simply not narrow enough goals to generate any meaningful progress. New Year’s resolutions typically call for a drastic lifestyle change but don’t involve the steps on how to get there, setting individuals up for failure. In short, most resolutions require additional, smaller “resolutions.”

Going to the gym can’t be a standalone resolution either, because fitness progress goes hand in hand with diet and sleep habits. If you are lifting consistently but not eating enough protein, or running consistently but not replenishing your body with electrolytes, your body will not get stronger or healthier. Exercising consistently also means your body needs sleep in order to repair muscle tissue and replenish energy. It is unrealistic to expect exercise alone will lead to a healthier lifestyle if diet and sleep aren’t taken into consideration.

The gym, alongside other resolutions that require a huge change, can be uncomfortable. Especially because healthiness consists of diet, exercise and sleep, it can be hard to start doing all of those immediately on Jan. 1. Compounded with other goals set for the new year, there is extra mental pressure added when trying to accomplish three goals at once, leading to priorities becoming askew. Additionally, because there is no magic number for how long it will take to form a habit, new gym-goers may struggle with staying consistent in an unfamiliar environment while pushing themselves to uncomfortable lengths.

Gym anxiety can also be a reason for a failed New Year’s fitness resolution. Gym culture doesn’t have the best reputation for welcoming newbies, so people may be scared to be perceived as “not strong enough” or “not knowledgeable enough.” But rest assured, everybody, including the strongest people, had to start somewhere. Don’t let the intense gym aura scare you away from getting healthier.

Routines are arbitrary by nature; we choose to start a routine because we feel an emotional inclination to do so. Case in point: January is not the only time where we can feel a need to start a fitness journey. Take it from me. In 2022, my New Year’s resolution was to run a mile every day. On Jan. 1, it happened to be raining, so I decided to call it quits. Conversely, in the summer of 2023, when I started going to the gym consistently, I found much more success sticking to the routine.

Picking up going to the gym is not exclusive to the month of January. If you have the right mindset, goals and routines to begin your fitness journey, there is no reason to wait until 2025 should your initial 2024 attempt fail. There are a lot of free beginner guides to the gym that can help narrow down what kind of gym experience you are looking for (e.g. cardio and weight training) to start consistently going right now. And fortunately for us Michigan students, there are three gyms and plenty of clubs that can help you build better exercising habits. If you can’t succeed in January, the gym will be waiting for you all year round.

Liv Frey is an Opinion Columnist writing about any and all kinds of relationships one can encounter in college. For questions, comments, concerns, inquiries or theories please reach out at livfrey@umich.edu.