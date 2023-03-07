The opener introduced himself at our University of Michigan stand-up club, Amateur Hour, and told his first joke. The audience was rowdy. The venue didn’t have enough seats for everyone. People were standing, drinking from pitchers and talking among themselves. I ran through my set in my head, nervous but prepared. I stepped up to the microphone when my time came and started with crowd work.

I hoped for a few answers from the front row. The entire room erupted — and didn’t stop. It was related to my questions at first, but quickly devolved into random chitchat. I tried to regain control of the situation, but the microphone and speakers were too quiet. So I waited, stiff and awkward, until their attention returned.

Comedy is a difficult art form, maybe the most difficult. When it works, the audience doesn’t think twice. They walk into the club expecting to laugh and leave with their expectations met. It works because they paid for it. But when it fails, it fails hard, and the audience is quicker to rage than sympathy. I’ve failed hard, and more than once, so take it from me: The comedian is always angrier than the audience after a bad show. You gave up one night to hear their material; they gave up months trying to write it.

We need slack to operate. Comedy is based on poking in all the wrong places in all the right ways to get laughs. When we don’t get laughs, it can feel like we’re just jabbing where it hurts for no apparent reason. But we’re not. Writing jokes is a process — they crash and burn more often than they land.

At one of my first-ever open mics, I remember trying a new bit about infant mortality. It felt like trudging knee deep through mud, just trying to reach the end before the crowd could start booing. A few shows later, I repurposed the punchline. The crowd was hanging on every word, their laughs growing louder after each sentence. It was like magic.

We’ve got to love the magic more than we hate the mud, or the magic dies. And it is dying. Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special “The Closer” is perhaps the best example of this trend. The roughly hour-long set provoked outrage, in part because of Chappelle’s statement that “Gender is a fact.” In July 2022, a Minneapolis comedy club canceled a scheduled Chappelle performance over the controversy. When the show was moved to a different location, protesters harassed fans waiting outside the new theater, even throwing eggs at them, Chappelle said.

Comedy requires thick skin to watch, particularly if you are watching Chappelle’s brand. That’s why it’s voluntary. Turn off the TV, don’t click on the special — but don’t get in the way of a good joke. Let nothing be off-limits or too offensive to talk about. Comedy needs freedom to flourish, and right now, that freedom is shriveling.

A few months ago, I went to a meeting of my stand-up club with a new one-liner I had written (that I won’t repeat here). I tried it out — and the other members laughed. But they were uncomfortable. I asked for feedback, and someone said something to the effect of, “it’s funny, it’s really funny. But what if someone records it? Do you want a future employer to hear that?”

He was right — in today’s political environment, I wouldn’t want what I said heard out in the open. That’s the problem. Those performing comedy need a welcoming environment to succeed, not one that throws eggs. We’re coming up on the five-year anniversary of Kevin Hart being fired as host of the Oscars over a gay joke, and the one-year anniversary of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over a joke about his wife.

Some comedians are truly mean-spirited and full of malicious intent. The people I’ve discussed are not. Cruelty has no place in comedy. But more obstruction is not the answer — it results in good comics like Chappelle, Hart and Rock being unfairly condemned. We can fight hateful jokes by refusing to watch those who spew them when they perform at a club, rather than shutting down the clubs themselves.

A liberated stage means hearing things you don’t necessarily like, but it also means a liberated audience. The freedom of a comedian to say anything guarantees the freedom of the crowd to hear anything — uncurated by the establishment or mob. That’s what America needs right now. Comedy shows us things about ourselves and our world in a way no other art can. It cuts deep through the veneer of our culture and society, but when done right, we’re too busy laughing to feel the blade.

I’ll never forget sitting in bed one night, shortly after the end of the COVID-19 lockdowns, watching a clip of Jon Stewart talking about the origins of the pandemic. I had been feeling down, confused and angry about everything that had happened. I felt as though the media had over-politicized the issue until I didn’t know what to believe. And then I listened as Stewart picked it all apart, everything he said making sense, and my emotions improved.

The world is a dark and dishonest place, in dire need of comedy. We cannot destroy it, especially now, with all the good material the last several years have given us.

