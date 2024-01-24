Following a groundbreaking decision by the Colorado Supreme Court, former President Donald Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, was declared ineligible to appear on the state’s ballot. The court upheld a lower ruling classifying the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as an insurrection, while also finding Trump ineligible for office under Section Three of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. The court proceeded to stay its own holding until the United States Supreme Court weighed in.

The decision was deemed antidemocratic by both supporters and opponents of the embattled former president, while others have lauded the court’s action for subduing a threat to American democracy. While both of these camps raise important arguments, neither examines the relevant issue correctly: The determination to remove Trump from statewide ballots is not a political matter, but a question of constitutional law — one significant to all eligible voters.

Even among legal experts, there is stark disagreement on whether Trump can be disqualified. Writing for The Atlantic, constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe and conservative appeals Judge J. Michael Luttig fall into the anti-Trump category. The two experts analyzed the Colorado Supreme Court decision on a legal basis and found that Trump is constitutionally ineligible to serve as president. Specifically, Tribe and Luttig cite conservative legal scholars William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen to claim that Section Three is “self-executing” — meaning that neither legislation nor a criminal conviction is required to bar Trump from the ballot.

However, a concerning flaw is apparent in Baude and Paulsen’s theory. Without a criminal conviction, there is no objective basis for determining that the former president aided insurrection. Within their paper, “The Sweep and Force of Section Three,” the two scholars use the Constitution’s age limit for serving presidents as an example of a self-executing clause. Nonetheless, the presidential age requirement relies upon an objective standard, with a clear delineation between eligible and prohibited candidates. Thirty-four year olds with presidential aspirations must wait until the next election before running.

The terms “insurrection” and “rebellion,” however, are by no means objective terms. While many (including myself) consider Trump’s actions a form of insurrection, this is only a subjective assessment of Jan. 6. There are many who can, and do, disagree. The only way to determine whether Trump engaged in insurrection, as a matter of fact rather than opinion, is for a court or Congress to criminally convict him. The lower court in Colorado found that Trump engaged in insurrection, but did not actually convict him of a crime.

Congress has even provided a specific statute, 18 U.S. Code 2383, that criminalizes the incitement of, or engagement in, “any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof.” Considering that Section Five of the 14th amendment endows Congress with exclusive authority to enforce the amendment’s other provisions, excluding Trump from holding public office should be predicated upon a conviction under this statute.

To date, the Department of Justice has prosecuted hundreds of individuals for their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Yet the DOJ has not charged anyone, including Trump, with insurrection under this or any other statute. It is somewhat perverse that partisan officials in courtrooms and state governments, some without specific constitutional authorization or checks and balances, should apply their personal definitions to determine who is capable of running for office when officials with statutory authority have not done so.

It remains important to acknowledge the district court ruling which determined that Trump engaged in insurrection. For many of Trump’s opponents, the trial provides the basis for an objective determination of insurrection.

This, however, is a red herring.

The trial did not ensure due process for the former president. There was no basic discovery, and Trump was denied the ability to subpoena documents, compel witnesses or demand a jury of his peers. Perhaps most importantly, Trump was not criminally convicted under 18 U.S. Code 2383, the very statute provided by Congress to properly punish insurrectionists.

Ultimately, the crux of the Trump ballot case is about the power of unelected judges to interpret the Constitution in the context of federal elections. Removing a candidate, especially a popular candidate, from the ballot entirely is the most extreme form of judicial intervention and should only be undertaken when a constitutional violation is clear.

As noted by Michael McConnell, Stanford Law School Professor and former federal judge, a loose interpretation of Section Three could empower partisan judges and Secretaries of State to disqualify their political opponents while also “depriving voters of the ability to elect candidates of their choice.” Such an Orwellian world is a dangerous possibility and is certainly not the form of Democratic plurality the Constitution’s framers envisioned. In Maine, where the secretary of state removed Trump from the ballot, the danger is already becoming apparent — this single act of overreach is the sign of a future democratic downslide.

Tribe and Luttig acknowledge these concerns, but believe that the solution lies in “the wisdom of judicial decisions as to what constitutes ‘insurrection,’ ‘rebellion’ or ‘aid or comfort to the enemies’ of the Constitution under Section 3.” Essentially, if a Secretary of State inappropriately removes a candidate from a ballot, the appellate process can be relied upon to reach the proper conclusion.

In light of the United States’ judicial history, I cannot share the optimism for granting judges expansive authority to interpret the Constitution.

Throughout the early 20th century, the Supreme Court held that an employer’s right to contract was inherent in the due process clause, meaning that worker protection and minimum wage laws must be struck down. In 1896, the court notoriously held in Plessy v. Ferguson that the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause was consistent with state-imposed racial segregation. One other expansive interpretation of the equal protection clause arrived in 2000’s Bush v. Gore, another significant election case, where the court held that Florida’s recount of election votes was unconstitutional due to inconsistent counting measures across counties.

While courts often play a valuable role in safeguarding liberty, expansive interpretations of the Constitution present the possibility of disaster for the electoral process. American democracy is built on the voters, not judges, deciding whom they wish to represent them.

My view is that Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 were antithetical to the democratic process and the peaceful transition of power. However, until he is convicted of a criminal offense, judicial overreach is not the proper way to prevent him from holding office. Absent such a conviction, the former president’s fitness for office is a matter for the electorate to decide. The U.S. Supreme Court should reject the approach pursued by the Colorado Supreme Court, holding that a criminal conviction is necessary to demonstrate engagement in an insurrection.

Lucas Feller is an Opinion Columnist from Glencoe, Illinois. He writes about politics, economics, and constitutional law. He can be reached at lucasfel@umich.edu.