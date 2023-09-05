In July, I had the opportunity to see the opening-day double-feature of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” with fellow staff-members of The Michigan Daily. It was a treat to spend time with other writers and see some stunning visuals on the big screen. Each film was a spectacle in its own right, in no small part thanks to the dedication of their respective directors, Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan.

After her previous directorial successes with “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” Gerwig wanted to go big with her next film. Among her inspirations for “Barbie” were the larger-than-life sound-stage musicals that dominated the Academy Awards between the 1930s and 1950s. Gerwig describes an “authentic artificiality” of theatrical masterpieces such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Red Shoes,” which she strove to capture with her $145 million production budget. The crew spared no expense, filling a London sound-stage with real dream houses, painted skies and a mini Corvette, all in various shades of pink.

Just as real is “Oppenheimer,” which tells the story of the creation of the first atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project. A trademark of Nolan’s film-making is capturing incredible visuals directly on film, often on the largest film format available. To follow up stunts like flipping a semi-truck in “The Dark Knight” or blowing up a real commercial airliner in “Tenet,” Nolan wanted to try his hand at filming, as faithfully as possible, a nuclear explosion. And he did, reportedly without computer generated imagery. A popular spoof edit of behind the scenes footage imagines a world where the production team actually detonated an atomic bomb, which (tellingly) doesn’t seem all that unbelievable.

Clearly, both of these movies take portraying their atmospheres seriously. Visually, this authenticity absolutely pays off. But after seeing each film, I was left grappling with what “authentic” really means, in terms of cost, benefit and practicality.

I planned to see “Oppenheimer” again in Nolan’s intended format, the enormous 70mm IMAX. Even larger and more immersive than standard “large format” IMAX screenings, this version of the film is only projected in 30 theaters worldwide. After shelling out for tickets to Celebration! Cinema in Grand Rapids, however, I grew conflicted. My partner shared a TikTok criticizing the film for its lack of representation of the people who were most impacted by its contents: Indigenous and Japanese communities.

Really, I only wanted to see the movie on that incredible screen because it was the real deal. Its exclusivity and limited-time offer were icing on the FOMO cake. Hearing the criticism, though, it just didn’t feel right to have an “authentic experience” at the expense of the devastating reality of people who lost their homes, families and lives due to the development and deployment of the bomb. Obviously, there are plenty more direct ways to support Indigenous communities than by refunding tickets or writing a column, but we should still be intentional about what we consume and how we do it.

Beyond movies, authentic experiences are a driving economic force. Authenticity is an ideal to strive for and a lifestyle to follow. People spend a lot of time, money and energy in pursuit of “real” experiences, whether they are carefully prepared recipes or visceral excursions abroad.

Authentic undertakings can absolutely be worth the extra money, especially as a treat or to connect with one’s culture. For example, I love collecting spices in an attempt to faithfully prepare dishes from my favorite cuisines. Some of the best adventures abroad come from opening up and embracing unfamiliar parts of other cultures.

However, the desire of authenticity can, and often does, obscure the enjoyability of the very event. The expectation of a foreign culture to unerringly adhere to a certain, exotic way of life is, at best, unrealistic and a setup for disappointment. At worst, the myths of the “noble savage” and the “white man’s burden” continue to influence the mentality of “white savior” volunteers. These perspectives can steer even the most well-intentioned tourists and activists away from truly understanding, supporting and respecting the autonomy of their hosts. As disappointing as it might be to a wealthy traveler, the best way to appreciate a culture or place is often from a distance.

At home, seeking authenticity might mean referencing recipes for traditional methods of cooking and spice mixes for a dish. Unfortunately, conversations about seeking authenticity are often saturated with gatekeeping and exclusionary rhetoric about “correct” products and techniques. Even in more helpful spaces, like forums dedicated to providing gentle guidance and answering questions, for example, a lot of advice tends to involve purchasing new equipment or fancy ingredients.

Quality products and expensive movie tickets often do make for more enjoyable experiences, but they can make an otherwise satisfying hobby a prohibitively expensive game of catch-up.

Writing for The Daily this summer, I’ve been thinking about how we shape our food, media and physical spaces — and how they shape us. Central to that dynamic, between us and our creative endeavors, is authenticity.

We can have incredible, inspiring and even life-changing authentic experiences, but our relationship with the ideal of authenticity is complicated. Just as the word “perfect” starts to lose its meaning applied to a vacation or a movie, the pursuit of “authenticity” is a losing battle of diminishing returns and prohibitive expense.

Nevertheless, we should keep trying to capture realness, whatever that happens to mean. I greatly look forward to the next works of art and generation of artists, perhaps inspired by “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” (or a piece with a more modest budget) to express their unique identities authentically.

A question that implicitly guides my decision making is, “Why would I even try something if it isn’t authentic?” But this is a fallacy, or at least is difficult to actually answer. People who, like me, strive for genuine experiences should be reminded that the authentic experience is simply the one you have.

Nick Rubeck is an Opinion Columnist from Williamston, Mich. He writes about what our food, media and physical spaces can tell us about ourselves. He can be reached at nmrubeck@umich.edu.