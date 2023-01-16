In 2018, conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson made national news after his rant against growing levels of diversity in the United States was seen as racist and hate-filled. In that rant, Carlson lambasted the phrase “diversity is our strength,” asking instead: “Can you think, for example, of other institutions such as, I don’t know, marriage or military units in which the less people have in common, the more cohesive they are? Do you get along better with your neighbors, your co-workers, if you can’t understand each other or share no common values?”

The idea that neighbors of different races are incapable of understanding one another is erroneous at best, but this wasn’t the first or last time that conservative pundits and politicians had lambasted diversity as harmful. Similar arguments were made by former President Donald Trump in 2020 when he declared diversity training to be a “malign ideology” or when Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin banned DEI programs in Virginia schools.

While ethical arguments should be enough to convince the country of the benefits of inclusion, they often aren’t. Economic issues are consistently on the top of Americans’ minds, but attitudes toward diversity remain largely split along party lines.

Contrary to conservative convention, however, diversity isn’t just a nice thing to do. Embracing diversity is an increasingly reliable strategy for improving productivity, efficiency and profits within a business or organization.

Consulting firms and other private companies were some of the first to catch on to the advantages a diverse workforce provides to a business. One of the most well-known advantages diversity provides is innovation. Companies with diverse workforces are better at producing groundbreaking innovations that generate increased revenue. A study from Boston Consulting Group found that the diversity of a company’s workforce was closely correlated with the revenue they generated from innovation. On average, companies with diverse employees attributed 45% of their revenue to innovation. Among the least-diverse firms sampled, innovation accounted for just 26% of revenue.

Ethnically- and gender-diverse workforces also make better business decisions. One study published in the Harvard Business Review examined diversity’s effect on investment returns in venture-capital industries. The study produced two important findings. First, employees tended to self-segregate themselves when collaborating with their co-workers — often working disproportionately more with those who shared the same racial and demographic traits. At companies where workers were intentionally sorted into diverse teams, however, investments were 11.5% more likely to be successful. By ensuring more diverse collaboration, companies were able to promote better decision-making and better financial returns.

Diversity becomes even more critical within the leadership roles of an organization. A series of studies from McKinsey & Company found that companies with diverse executives were 36% more likely to report above-average profits. Furthermore, as these companies employed more women and minorities in their leadership roles, the chance of outperformance increased.

In each of these examples, employing a diverse workforce gave companies a tangible advantage over their competitors. The same is true for universities.

As with business, inclusivity in institutions of higher learning has been seen as a way of building a more equitable meritocracy. In addition to improving rankings, diverse universities provide far more tangible benefits to their students.

Students who had more educational interactions with a racially diverse set of peers had better critical thinking skills and writing ability, one University of Michigan study found. After controlling for factors like GPA and parental education level, the study found that students who had more diverse classmates were more motivated in studying, reported higher academic engagement and were better problem solvers.

Having skills like these leads to better employment prospects for students; problem-solving and critical analysis are consistently some of the most sought-after skills by companies hiring college graduates.

Diversity also leads to a higher quality of work produced by students. A study published in the Columbia Law Review examined how diversity improved the quality of student-produced law reviews at the nation’s top 20 law schools. To measure quality, the study measures how often an article was cited in another scholarly journal. Counting citations is a common method of measuring paper success in academia.

In law reviews that implemented a diversity policy, such as requiring a certain number of editor positions to be filled by minorities, citations increased by a median of 23%. As diversity in a law review increased, the relevance and success of that law review’s publications also increased — a clear sign that students were producing better work.

Though the benefits of a diverse workforce and student body are clear, strategies to increase student and worker diversity within an institution are much harder to implement.

Universities, especially public ones, face red tape and regulations when using race as a factor in college admissions. In states like Michigan and California, where affirmative action is already banned, colleges have had to implement other strategies to keep their student bodies diverse.

The University of California, Berkeley has used some of these methods since the state banned affirmative action in 1996. These include ignoring an applicant’s “legacy” status, disregarding ACT and SAT scores, enhancing recruitment efforts in racially diverse areas and creating resources like Berkeley en Español for Spanish-speaking admitted students. Berkeley has managed to maintain its diversity without using affirmative action. Other schools like the University of Michigan, however, still have much more work to do to fulfill their promises of diversity and inclusion.

For companies, inclusivity remains difficult. Another diversity study from McKinsey & Company warned that while the benefits of diversity were clear, “embedding inclusion within the organization can take many years and often requires action outside the organization.” To successfully integrate diversity into a company’s structure, DEI initiatives must remain a top priority in the long run, and leadership accountability in setting those priorities requires special focus. To reap the most benefits from DEI efforts, one Harvard study advised, businesses need to “start early” and diversify often.

Though it can be difficult to achieve, diversity remains a winning strategy for businesses and universities. A diverse workforce produces higher profits for businesses and a diverse student body forges more successful graduates. No matter what problematic pundits like Tucker Carlson think about the changing demographic makeup of America, ensuring equal opportunity for all isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s an essential strategy for businesses and universities alike to succeed.

Jack Kapcar is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at jkapcar@umich.edu.