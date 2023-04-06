Recently, I’ve found myself obsessed with the third season of the show “Outer Banks” (like many other individuals). Aside from the thrill of the ongoing treasure hunt, the show left me jealous of the unbreakable bond formed between the main friend group, “The Pogues.” The show emphasizes the tight-knit nature of this group through the drastic actions they do to save each other and the unmistakable motto “No Pogue left behind.”

In reality, the nature of this group is rather limiting. All of their best friendships and romantic relationships are encompassed in this group of six, with no other notable relationships outside of it. Although endearing for television purposes, the widely favored style of the close-knit friend group may not always be the best approach to friendship.

Historically , TV shows and other media imposed two very distinct friendship models on young viewers: the best friend and the ride-or-die friend group (as mentioned above). The best friend showed up in pairs such as Spongebob and Patrick, Meredith Grey and Cristina Yang, Carly and Sam, and many more. The ride-or-die group was seen often in sitcoms, like the gang in “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” the roommates in “New Girl” or the core “Seinfeld” group. These relationships enforce the message that you don’t need a lot of friends as long as you have your closest friends. This statement isn’t inherently harmful; however, this “best friend bias” in our media can trick us into feeling lonely if we don’t have that solidified group of closest friends. The degree to which many of these friend groups are connected sets unrealistic expectations for viewers. In the media, these best friends’ lives revolve around each other, and in the show, they are rarely apart. These characters never make a strong effort to make friends outside of the portrayed relationships and when they do, it’s often done in a negative context.

The issue highlighted through this type of relationship is not close friendship — it’s co-dependency. This term is often discussed in the context of romantic relationships, but rarely discussed in the context of platonic ones. A close-knit group or best friendship becomes harmful when it infringes on one’s individuality. Being able to approach challenging situations alone, such as joining a new club, taking a hard class or attending a social gathering, is an essential skill in college and in life. When we set ourselves up to rely on our best friends to do these things with us, we lose our ability to do these individually and handicap ourselves for later in life. If we practice the co-dependency fostered in the TV show’s portrayal of close-knit friend groups, we hurt our independence and are left with little to no alone time. Having a wider network of friends and clear boundaries allows us to step away from the group and be alone without people constantly relying on us, or vice versa.

Oftentimes there is a negative stigma around having more surface-level friends. People think, “If I never see myself becoming close with this person, why would I take the time to be their friend at all?” People will consistently prioritize their closest friends and the small friend group archetype over friendships they don’t see becoming deep. And while these deep relationships are incredibly important, this way of thinking often results in us investing less time in friendships that aren’t likely to become deeper ones. These surface-level friendships, however, have the potential to be wildly beneficial for a variety of reasons, such as making you happier in your day-to-day life and expanding your social and professional circles, while also being low maintenance, giving you the space and time to develop other friendships

This being said, is there a way we can dedicate our time to “optimize” both the deep and more casual friendships in our life? Although technical, balancing important friendships in your life can actually help practice time management. Learning to balance the people in your life is a task similar to balancing other responsibilities like work or school, except the time spent doing so is more rewarding. In the same way that we take a variety of classes and mix majors and minors in college, there is value in having dispersed and diverse friends, instead of one group.

All this said, it’s important for me to note that the number of friends you have isn’t necessarily important. Instead, there’s an optimal balance to be achieved between having a supportive network, diverse social connections in your life and individuality that allows you space to be alone. My goal in writing this is to emphasize that spending time alone and developing independence are extremely important and can be handicapped by codependent friendships. It is important to put yourself out of your comfort zone and meet new people while allowing yourself to try things alone. The next time you find yourself in a setting without any of your closest friends, take advantage of the opportunity to go out of your comfort zone and explore those unexplored connections in your life.

Claudia Flynn is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at claudf@umich.edu.