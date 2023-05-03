Summertime gets many innocent, young drivers enrolled in a host of routine traffic stops. The nice weather, lessened academic obligations and proximity to old friends is the perfect combination for police officers to suspect a common variable: alcohol. But for college students who do not operate a vehicle under the influence, the option to complete a breathalyzer test is a ticket to proving your innocence.

Breathalyzer devices contain a chamber that captures a sample of a person’s breath. This sample is then mixed with a chemical solution, which causes any alcohol present in the breath to react with the solution, providing a three-digit readout of one’s blood alcohol concentration.

In Michigan, a BAC of 0.08 or higher is considered illegal for driving. A person with a BAC of 0.079 is just as legally permissible to drive as a person with a BAC of 0.00. While there can be a debate about how BAC is calculated (such as a discrepancy in breathing pattern or breathalyzer device calibration), a number is a number: absolute and objective.

Yet, the breathalyzer test is often an ancillary method of determining intoxication on the side of the road. Upon suspicion of alcohol at play, police officers are at liberty to first conduct a field sobriety test. FSTs involve a battery of physical and cognitive tasks, such as walking in a straight line, standing on one leg and following a pen with one’s eyes. The idea is that a motorist who is impaired by alcohol will perform poorly on these tests, giving officers probable cause to make an arrest and administer a breathalyzer test.

The spelled-out components of an FST alone are cause for laughter. I, sober, would never be able to stand on the side of the road under the close watch of law enforcement looking to find guilt in me, let alone do it on one leg. In fact, our entire vestibular system was designed to provide dexterity under stressful situations, not rigidity. With the help of hair cells in our inner ear, our brain is able to detect orientation, movement, touch and pressure. This sense of spatial awareness allows us to coordinate our motion in a purposely agile way. Even outside of its use as a pretext for arresting people who may not be drunk at all, FSTs are not scientific in any way.

While law enforcement agencies have been using these tests for decades, there has been relatively little scientific research into their effectiveness or reliability in the context of how the human body functions under duress. Some studies suggest that the tests accurately detect impairment, but they have been criticized for using small sample sizes and not controlling for other factors that may have affected the results. People vary in their ability to perform physical tasks on fluctuating metrics such as weight, health and balance in the midst of an aging cerebellum.

I have full confidence, though, that in the presence of a rigorous physician-led peer review process, FSTs would become a better toolkit for both law enforcement and drivers. In the early ’70s, when FSTs were originally brought to the drawing board by the government-commissioned Southern California Research Institute, zero physicians were consulted in the process. Peer review is a crucial event of iteration in the scientific process, as it allows other experts to scrutinize and critique techniques before they are accepted as valid. Without peer review, it is unfortunate that the results of an FST can even be litigated against an individual.

On a similar note, there seems to be little consensus among law enforcement on how these tests should be administered or scored. Different officers may have different ideas about what constitutes a “pass” or a “fail” on these tests, which leads to inconsistent results. In Michigan, officers only have to take one standardized FST training course in their entire career (with the option of self-waiving the need to ever take the course again). It’s clear that the officer administering the test is essentially making a judgment call based more on their own biases, the driver’s demeanor and the circumstances of the traffic stop than the performance of the FST tasks itself.

A study involving a group of sober individuals tasked to complete field sobriety tests demonstrates its unstandardized nature well. The individuals’ performances on both tests were videotaped, and 14 police officers were then asked to view the tapes of the 21 sober individuals who had a BAC of 0.00. After viewing the videotapes, the police officers believed that 46% of the individuals had consumed too much alcohol based on their FSTs, while only 15% of officers thought so after viewing the normal-abilities videos. Another study also found that the horizontal gaze nystagmus test (the first arm of an FST test) was improperly administered in 51 cases across the U.S.

It is equally frustrating that officers are not obliged to share that FSTs are voluntary for those they pull over. In 2023, police brutality, unlawful exercises of power and oftentimes racist actions taken by law enforcement are alive and well, behaviors seen transparently in the administration of FSTs. In tandem with a significant body of evidence indicating racial profiling among law enforcement officers, the results of an FST for racial minorities are all the more decisive. The fact that FSTs are not mandatory is not common knowledge, and law enforcement entities strategically fail to disclose this information to those they pull over, particularly racial minorities.

Research has consistently shown that Black and Hispanic drivers are more likely to be stopped, searched and ticketed than their white counterparts, even after controlling for factors such as driving behavior, vehicle type and location. A 2020 study conducted by the Stanford Open Policing Project analyzed more than 60 million traffic stops in the United States and found that Black drivers were 20% more likely to be stopped than white drivers, while Hispanic drivers were 30% more likely to be stopped. Additionally, once pulled over, Black and Hispanic drivers were searched at higher rates than white drivers, despite being less likely to be found with contraband.

It’s only right that people deny a field sobriety test moving forward in the name of rejecting unscientific metrics of incriminating people. For far too long, FSTs have only given law enforcement another avenue to exercise unstandardized and discrimination-inviting arrests. It’s astonishing that, despite scientific literature proving that our bodies are not designed to procure the same kinesiology while sober, we are subjected to delivering standardized outcomes. I am not an outspoken advocate for the breathalyzer test; however, unlike officers, numbers can’t lie.

Moses Nelapudi is an Opinion Columnist who writes about science, research and health care for The Daily. She can be reached at nelapudi@umich.edu.