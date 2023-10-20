“Democracy in America is dying.” This is an argument you’ve probably heard countless times over the last few years. The majority of this criticism is directed toward the political right for numerous reasons: the Jan. 6 insurrection being an incredibly prevalent example. But in my view, the other side of the aisle — the left — is blind to its own anti-democratic behavior. This acceptance of anti-democratic behavior is incredibly disturbing and anti-American. It hurts the population because they may not find out about all of their options for who to vote for.

The biggest example of this is the current presidential primaries. President Joe Biden is being challenged by two candidates: now-Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer, member of the Kennedy dynasty and anti-vaccine advocate; and Marianne Williamson, a well-known author, speaker and spiritual teacher. Yet the majority of the left, ranging from Democratic politicians to mainstream media programs, have largely ignored Biden’s challengers, and some have even brushed off calls for debates.

This behavior becomes even more puzzling when factoring in the statistics on primaries. According to recent polls, support for Kennedy ranges from 15% to 17%, and support for Williamson between 7% to 9%. This means Biden’s challengers are garnering combined support of about 19% to 29%; despite both candidates getting less coverage than Biden, they are both garnering significant support. Kennedy and Williamson are not fringe candidates getting low percentage point support, they intrigue a significant number of Americans, and they deserve to be heard and debated. In fact, 80% of Americans want Biden to debate his challengers. Most upsetting of all is the fact that the majority of Democrats do not even want Biden to run for a second term. If Democrats are so opposed to a second Biden term and so many people are interested in alternative candidates, debates seem like the obvious next step.

Unfortunately, the Democratic National Committee, which controls the primary process, has completely disregarded what the majority of the country wants. Not only have they ignored calls for debate, they are attempting to change the first state in the primary schedule from New Hampshire to South Carolina. There has been little to no response to this anti-democratic behavior from the left.

Comparing this development with the response to anti-voting rights laws passed by Republicans is astonishing. Republicans pushed forward laws that significantly decreased access to ballot boxes following former President Donald Trump’s claims that some votes in the state were fraudulent. Recognizing that these laws would disproportionately affect working-class voters, as similar laws did in the past, Democrats pushed back, calling them an “extremist, anti-voter effort.” The hypocrisy here is obvious: When Republicans engage in anti-democratic behavior, the left is enraged, but when it comes to encouraging debate with the president who represents their party, other candidates are silenced.

The logical next question to ask is why. Why are Democratic politicians so reluctant to let Biden debate? One common refrain is that Biden’s challengers are fringe candidates who shouldn’t be taken seriously, and platforming them is irresponsible and dangerous. Countless online articles dismiss Williamson as “kooky” and Kennedy as a “crackpot,” sending the message that neither candidate should be taken seriously.

Granted, both of Biden’s challengers are undeniably controversial. Kennedy is known for his anti-vaccine rhetoric and has pushed unsubstantiated theories on the subject countless times. Williamson has come under fire for her views on mental health and illness (which she later apologized for and recanted).

But claiming that Williamson and Kennedy should not be debated or platformed because they are controversial is illogical. Both candidates have platforms with policies that extend well beyond vaccines and mental healthcare. Kennedy’s platform includes a large emphasis on environmental protections, economic justice and improving disparities for the Black and Native American communities. Similarly, Williamson has focused on achieving universal healthcare, the climate crisis, mass incarceration and rights for minority groups. These issues are incredibly popular and relevant. Reducing Williamson and Kennedy to kooky conspiracy theorists does the American people an extreme disservice — it prevents them from learning about candidates who could be more desirable.

Furthermore, Biden is himself incredibly controversial. He has an approval rating of just 39%, has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by eight women and has a history of passing crime laws that many view as racially insensitive. With all this information in mind, one could argue that Biden is just as controversial as Williamson and Kennedy.

I want to clarify that this is not meant to bash Biden, nor is it meant to glorify Williamson and Kennedy. My goal is to point out disturbing, anti-democratic behavior in our country, and to encourage the younger generation to be more aware of their options while voting. Hearing more voices helps conversation evolve and deepen. Even when those alternative voices anger us, we can take that discomfort as a gift — not necessarily that we enjoy its introduction, but that we are able to grow from its presence.

From the most basic level, refusing to debate candidates is wrong. We have the right to learn more about candidates and to hear them make their case for why they deserve our vote. Anyone running for public office should have the opportunity to make their case to the American people. The truth is, Williamson and Kennedy deserve to be debated by Biden simply because they are running against him: It’s called democracy.

Mahi Vyas is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at mkvyas@umich.edu.