In 1954, the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance was altered for the fourth and seemingly final time. Signed into law by former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the phrase “under God” was added to assert America’s religious background and stand firm in our ideals against the threats of “godless communists.” While the two-word addition may not have been the most important factor in thwarting America’s communist adversaries, it symbolized the bad habit of mixing church and state to justify specific policy decisions.

The Founding Fathers were deliberate in their efforts to keep religion separate from government. Former President James Madison, a Democratic-Republican and author of the Bill of Rights, was a staunch advocate for religious liberty and exclusion of religion from any form of American government. On the other side of the political spectrum, former President John Adams, a Federalist who shared Madison’s belief, argued that the U.S. government was not founded on any religion and could not persecute any citizen based on their beliefs.

The Establishment Clause, outlined in the First Amendment, is as clear as can be: The U.S. government cannot favor any religion when implementing legislation. It is a simple provision designed to prevent religious tyranny. For decades, the Supreme Court has upheld the Establishment Clause, ruling that public schools and other government entities could not incorporate religion in their policies. However, America has slowly found itself betraying that very promise and has instead given rise to the politically extreme right, led largely by evangelical Christians.

A harsh dissent to the long tradition of relative religious separation was exhibited in the election of U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., as Speaker of the House. Speaker Johnson — a devoted Republican, election-denier and self-proclaimed conservative evangelical — has explicitly stated that his legislative agenda will reflect his interpretation of the teachings of the Bible. When asked in an interview with Fox News about his approach to any issue, Johnson replied with fervent conviction.

“Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it,” Johnson said. “That’s my worldview.”

No-nonsense religious rhetoric like Johnson’s is an outward confession of support for an American theocracy — and is in total violation of the First Amendment.

Of course, the First Amendment also guarantees citizens’ right to practice one’s religion as they please. Johnson, like every American citizen, can freely and rightfully exercise his faith in his private capacity without fear of persecution by the government. What he cannot do is use his faith to dictate a legislative agenda and establish laws based on his beliefs. If the speaker’s defiance goes unchecked, this could indicate the start of a slippery slope where politicians misrepresent certain religious beliefs and use them to justify harmful legislation. Having admitted his political ideology is informed by his religion, it is plausible to believe that Speaker Johnson will govern in accordance with it too. This dangerous political tendency leads to the exclusion, oppression and restriction of citizens and their fundamental freedoms, something the U.S. has found morally reprehensible since its inception.

It is hard not to draw parallels between Speaker Johnson’s rhetoric and that of theocratic demagogues. The United States has, for decades, strongly condemned Middle Eastern countries that govern using Islamic law. In these countries, dictatorial governments distort Islam and use it to justify legislation that often results in extreme oppression and limited freedoms. These implementations of Islamic law do not represent Islam or Muslims in general. Instead, Islam is used as a guise to justify a government’s authoritarian behavior. Iran’s “morality police,” for example, is a product of the strict laws that force citizens to dress and behave in accordance with the government’s self-serving interpretation of Islam.

Iran’s citizens, and others across the world, protest these inhumane policies, with Republican politicians in the U.S. often backing their cause. This is in clear conflict with modern conservative sentiment. Domestically, there have been countless attempts by U.S. federal and state governments to institute legislation reflecting Christian traditions.

In Texas, the state Senate, which is controlled by conservative Christians, passed a bill requiring public schools to prominently display the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Ultimately, the bill died in the state House and was never signed into law.

Federally, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., both based their short-run presidential campaigns on their Christian faith, ostracizing voters of differing religious backgrounds and making clear their disregard for the Constitution. The themes of these campaigns resembled strong Christian nationalist ideas. Christian nationalism, similar to Islamic law, focuses on legislating based on Christianity, often devolving into a religious aberration designed to restrict basic liberties.

Most recently, and possibly most egregiously, former President Donald Trump shared a video to his social media platform, Truth Social, claiming to be sent by God to save America. His near claims of divinity and his misrepresentation of Christianity should be a slap in the face to all Americans, religious or not. As a practicing Christian who tries to adhere to my religion’s fundamental values and morals, I find this pandering and perversion of my Christian faith appalling.

While the U.S. has always struggled to meet its promise of equality and inclusion for all, this organized attempt to mix religion and government marks a significant step backward. About one-third of Americans do not identify as Christian, yet Republican policies have and continue to impose a strict set of values on citizens that may not align with their beliefs.

Restrictions on abortion access, limited rights for LGBTQ+ Americans and attempted bans on Muslim immigrants are all symptoms of the Christian nationalism embodied by Donald Trump and other members of the alt-right. These harmful policies are only the tip of the iceberg. If the government can use faith to justify these actions, how can we claim moral high ground over other oppressive religious regimes?

When religion is wielded by the government, it is never really in the name of God but rather in the name of self-promotion, power and authority. These dangerous ideas and harmful actions perpetrated by Republican politicians signify a serious stray from our nation’s founding ideals and mark a significant crossroads in American history. Americans must hold elected officials accountable by making it clear that religion does not belong in the hands of the government, or we will face the consequences of an autocratic theocracy — the likes of which the Founding Fathers fought against and warned about.

Zach Aijluni is an Opinion Columnist who writes about American politics and current events for The Michigan Daily. He can be reached at zajluni@umich.edu.