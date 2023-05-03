If you, like me, thought that you were done with applications for a while after being accepted to college, you have realized this was untrue. Even before the season of applying to jobs falls upon students, life at the University of Michigan entails a range of applications for clubs, research and, most frustratingly, majors, even after acceptance to the school. Majors such as Public Policy, Public Health, Information Science and Philosophy, Politics and Economics require students to apply by the second semester of their sophomore year, releasing decisions just before students are required to declare their majors. This format, however, can limit students’ educational options, as it makes it difficult for them to make informed choices about the classes that they are planning to take during the rest of their college careers. These choices may include studying abroad, double majoring, minoring and graduating early. The difficulty lies in the fact that students cannot start taking classes directly related to these majors until they get accepted.

How exactly does this inhibit class planning? For your first two semesters, you are unable to take major classes, so you are left without a structured roadmap of classes to take.

“During those first two years of classes, I had three prerequisites I needed,” said Madeline Lohse, a rising junior recently accepted to the School of Public Health. “The classes I took weren’t directly related to my career path because I couldn’t take School of Public Health classes yet.”

The following two semesters, however, are tightly packed with specialized major requirements., The School of Public Health, for instance, requires “successful completion of the prerequisite courses and a minimum of 60 upper-level credits, with 45 of those credits coming from courses offered by the School of Public Health.” This means that, after a student’s second semester, three-fourths of their credits must be taken in the School of Public Health. With this much of one’s schedule taken up by Public Health classes, it is significantly more difficult to plan to explore other disciplines for a double major or a minor.

“Now that I’m in the School of Public Health, I feel really stressed,” Lohse said. “I have to take all the things I might want to minor in from my first two semesters and also take Public Health classes on top of that.”

It might seem like you can prepare for majors and minors in the first two years of college before you apply to these specialized majors, but this process comes with its own set of challenges. Because students are denied from these apply-in programs each year — with the Ford School of Public Policy, for example, accepting only about 50% of applicants — students must have a backup major in case they don’t get accepted into their intended program. Even if this backup major is in a similar subject, the prerequisites may not align; therefore, a student’s first two years are dedicated to preparing for a major that they may not even end up pursuing. This format hurts not only students who get into these programs but those who get denied as well.

There are intended benefits, however, to these programs’ current application method. Waiting two years before applying allows students to explore their interests before committing to a specialized major, in addition to enabling them to build their resumes and transcripts before applying.

While many students are indecisive about choosing their major, only about 22% of non-STEM majors change their major within their first three years of college enrollment. This means that students applying to non-STEM majors such as Public Policy and PPE usually know their preferred major early on. The apply-in format only harms these students who already know what they want to study. Even for students who change their major, it’s beneficial that they change it early on in their college experience. A 2012 study found that switching majors early on has no negative impact on a student’s success, but changing it later on can cause hardships around academic performance, graduation rate and graduation timing.

Given these advantages and disadvantages, there is one specialized program that times apply-in majors in a particularly advantageous way: the Ross School of Business. This program has a unique setup in the sense that it offers two options: you can apply as an incoming freshman to the program, or apply to transfer in after your first year. When you apply as a freshman, however, your application gets considered both by the Business School and a second-choice school, meaning applying to the Business School doesn’t harm your chances of getting accepted to the University of Michigan.

Students who apply to this academic program know their area of study early on, regardless of if they get accepted to the Business School. This allows them to plan ahead for pursuits like study abroad, co-ops, double majors, minors and early graduation. Business students obtain a specialized degree, with many of the major requirements offered as classes within the Business School itself. Students who know their business major early have more freedom to plan and take classes outside of their major, creating more potential for variety in their education.

There is one flaw with this format. Students who applied to the Business School as an incoming freshman cannot apply again. This format does not allow students to take classes and build their resumes freshman year to become more attractive candidates for the Business School application.

The University of Michigan Public Policy School, School of Information, Public Health School and the Philosophy, Politics and Economics major should all adopt the Business School’s style of application without prohibiting the chance to re-apply. Students who are more confident in their major choice can apply early to these respective schools, while students still trying to figure out their future career aspirations can explore different disciplines for a year before applying to specialized majors. Students who aren’t accepted to these majors then have longer to dedicate time and energy to their actual majors as well. If these schools implemented this application method, they could maximize student success and passion in their respective majors.

Claudia Flynn is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at claudf@umich.edu.