Unfunny comedians, devout Christians and academic failures all have one thing in common — they employ self-debasement, the act of disrespecting and belittling oneself in character, esteem or worth. Somehow, self-debasement is both highly valued and tasteless, both mentally destructive and selfish. How could one simple practice infiltrate such a broad range of society’s pinnacles?

Self-debasement is tasteless

Comedy is saturated with controversy. Most humor is at least roughly based on the truth, and content is often derived from political issues or otherwise touchy subjects. These touchy subjects often come with a backlash that can make or break a comedian’s career. One of the most successful ways to be absolved of all that potential opposition is to joke about oneself.

Such humor often presents itself in the form of self-deprecation, a genre of comedy that not even the most exquisite delivery can make tolerable. The absolute lowest form of humor, self-deprecating comedy requires minimal effort and is indicative of a comedian’s mediocracy. This includes eye-roll-inducing jokes like “Feel free to use me as a bad example. That way I won’t be totally useless” or “it’s garbage day??? i cant believe they finally made a day dedicated to me.” The so-called “humor” is comparable to naming your plant a simple human name like “Bob” or “Brenda.”

If you must make such a joke, I recommend using sardonic humor, which cracks at insecurity but encompasses more layers than deprecation alone. While negative in nature, sardonicism requires a sense of intellect to produce and comprehend, thus assigning it a higher value than debasement. Sardonicism is often employed by our favorite sitcom characters, like Chandler Bing (Matt LeBlanc, “Man With a Plan”) from the TV show “Friends.” A classic example is an exchange between Monica (Courteney Cox, “Scream VI”) and Chandler when the bunch was watching old home videos. In defense of her weight, Monica says that “The camera adds 10 pounds,” to which Chandler responds with, “How many cameras were actually on you?”

Aside from the depth of the humor, sardonicism and depreciation differ in one glaring aspect: Sardonic jokes are often at the expense of someone else, rather than oneself. As a result, sardonic humor typically avoids the pitfalls of self-debasement.

Self-debasement is selfish

Self-debasement is selfish, just as selfish as arrogance; both ends of the spectrum focus solely on you and the reasons why you are the best or the worst person to ever exist. For someone who thinks so lowly of themselves, people who self-debase sure do think they’re worthy of being discussed.

There is a thin line between humility and debasement, derived partly by intention. Those who practice humility recognize their worth and refrain from boasting to salvage the feelings of others, whereas those who practice self-deprecation consider themselves worthless. They highlight their failures for the sake of attention or to lower other people’s expectations of them; either way, it all revolves around them.

To speak only of yourself, whether in a negative or positive sense, is a selfish act. It indicates a narrow, inward view of the world, without consideration of other people.

Self-debasement is harmful

All of reality is processed in our brains: lies, truth, fiction and fact. Russian playwright Anton Chekhov puts it simply when he writes “Man is what he believes.”

In third grade, it took me four minutes to complete my times tables. The fastest student’s time — 39 seconds — was posted to the bulletin board the following morning, accompanied by their name and a purple star sticker. I took this opportunity to declare myself “bad at math.” What started as a belief soon became a reality. With every missed homework problem, this persona grew stronger and more affirmed. My third-grade failure was not being the last kid in my class to finish multiplying; it was taking that result and turning it into a blanket statement of my abilities.

Our brains believe what we tell them, regardless of context. The human brain doesn’t care if you’re making a joke: If you tell yourself you’re stupid enough times, you will begin to believe it. The whole fad of positive affirmations is based on the same philosophy — we are easily convinced by our own thoughts. So repeating mantras like “I am strong” and “I am capable” can make a person feel, and eventually act, strong and capable.

The study “How the Rich (and Happy) Get Richer (and Happier)” ultimately concludes that positivity and believing in oneself is the key to success. It seems simple, but those with higher self-evaluations were found to be more satisfied in their careers, be happier overall and record higher work performance. These personal and career-related successes may be why this group’s self-evaluations were so high to begin with, thus indicating the presence of another positive feedback loop — one focused on self-appreciation.

Self-debasement is valued

Self-debasement has not only tainted the field of comedy. Its classless milieu is widely pervasive, especially in religious contexts. Monotheistic religions like Christianity view self-debasement as an indication of the utmost faith. Looking down before God is a virtue and, according to the Bible, we must recognize our own worthlessness, lest we deem ourselves equal to God. I’m not going to claim I know better than a religion with more than 2 billion followers and 2,000 years of practice, but I will warn that, in religion or comedy, self-debasement is a risky practice.

Self-debasement is often viewed as an indication of humility, which is a highly valued social act in Western culture. Humility signifies the extension of compassion, the ability to remove oneself from their inner lens and posit the struggles and feelings of others. Socially, the act of being humble is a virtue, and makes a person more tolerable, if not likable.

Simply because a practice is respected, or even accepted, does not mean it’s a good practice in any sense. Be skeptical of behaviors society or religions deem normal and, most importantly, stop engaging in self-debasement. Nobody enjoys it, especially not your future self.

