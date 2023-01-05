This is The Daily’s new advice column. Submit questions here.

“My roommate and I have had serious trouble getting along lately. I swear she does everything in her power to piss me off, and at this point, I’m thinking about moving out of the dorms. She’s actually the grossest person I’ve ever met and never friendly to my visitors.”

-K

Dear K,

First of all, please know that this is a problem so many others can relate to! It is easy to get annoyed with your roommate, especially when you are spending endless, unintentional time with her. The reality is that, unfortunately, there probably are not many roommates that get along all the time. However, when it comes to a point that it disrespects you or your space, it becomes more of a significant issue.

The first step that I recommend is bringing up your concern casually. Being messy is fixable — it is something they can quickly solve. I understand that it can be scary to bring up an issue with someone you live with, so I recommend keeping it non-confrontational, especially at first and when bringing up more casual issues. The first time, you do not necessarily need to have a sit-down talk with her. You can simply walk in the room and say “It’s looking a little unorganized in here! Can we clean up together?” People tend to be more responsive when there is no blame involved. Until it becomes an ongoing issue, try and bring it up somewhat casually to avoid conflict.

If it feels like you’re bringing it up repetitively and nothing is changing, it’s time to be more direct. I know advocating for yourself can be scary, but at the end of the day, it is your space just as much as it is hers. Tell her you want to talk with her about the cleanliness of the room. Express how much you would appreciate it if she would keep the room clean. Try to compromise. Tell her that it’s non-negotiable to keep the communal spaces clean. Is there a way you can rearrange the room to split it into her side and yours? Be polite but also sure of what you want out of the conversation before you begin.

I would also address the guests issue during that conversation. Be careful not to sound like you are naming off things that she does wrong; instead, spin it into a positive. For example, “I want to get along with you, it’s just really hard to have guests in our room. I promise my guests will be respectful of our space and your belongings, and you are always more than welcome to hang out with us! Would you like me to text you in advance and let you know they’ll be coming over? I never want to make your space feel intruded upon.” Work with her to create a safe space inside your room. The reality is that you may not be best friends, but you can try to be civil enough to live together. If she becomes angry and resentful, have a plan. Ask if she wants to talk about it an hour later or tell her you just want to have this conversation before the problem progresses.

End the conversation welcoming her perspective as well: “I am really glad we had this talk. I feel much better, and if you ever want to raise any concerns to me, please feel free.” This way, regardless of what happened during the conversation, you’re ending on a somewhat positive, stress-free note. Good luck!

Above all, I want to stress how unforgettable the dorm experience is. Please do not let your roommate ruin this opportunity; make friends with your neighbors, hang out on other floors, sit next to random strangers in the dining hall and take advantage of group study spaces. You never know where you’ll meet people! Plus, communal living has so many incredible benefits. There are many conveniences of the residence halls: not having to cook your own food, built-in study spaces in your building, having kind staff accessible to clean and help when necessary, no need to go in the snow to see friends and much more … You likely won’t ever get to live in a building with up to 2,000 other students after college, so take advantage and good luck!

“What should I do for my birthday this year? It’s my first year in college and I don’t have a lot of close friends. I want to make the day special, but how do I do that? I’m scared I’m going to end up disappointed and upset.”

-R

Dear R,

Ever hear of crying on your birthday? That’s me … every year, for as long as I can remember!

The first piece of advice I have for you is to lower your expectations. As hard as it is, very few people probably say that the best day of their life was some random birthday in college. Think about something you can do specifically for you, on your own. Maybe take a long walk, order in your favorite food or bake something. If that plan goes wrong, and it’s raining, your favorite restaurant is closed, or your power turns off, have a backup!

You should only worry about things that are in your control. Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do if your childhood friend forgets to call you or you receive (or don’t receive) an awkward “HBD” text from your ex. Focus on the people who care. Spend time with friends and family who did remember and who have made an effort to make it special. You can control the amount of homework you decide to save for another day, the food you eat, a movie you want to rewatch or taking the yoga class you haven’t been making time for. Think of all you have accomplished this past year. Friends are replaceable, memories are not! You do not have to have 30 people at your birthday dinner to make it special … quality over quantity!

Regardless of the way you choose to celebrate, or the options you have of ways to spend your birthday, the focus is that you have made it through another year. Celebrate yourself in little ways! Write down goals you have accomplished this past year and a bucket list you have from the next one. Whether it is one person or 100 that you see on your birthday, that is not a reflection of the person you are. Lower your expectations, plan a fun, reliable day and know that it is still so early in the year and everyone is still trying to find their people. Happy birthday!

Lindsey Zousmer is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at lzousmer@umich.edu.