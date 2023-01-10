I realize how burnt out I feel from all of my activities and school work. I’m finding it hard to remember my schedule, what I did last week, what I ate yesterday, and I have to look at my calendar to remember everything. It is not a good feeling. I can’t truly enjoy my activities and daily life anymore without feeling dread. What is your advice?

-L

Dear L,

I completely understand where you are coming from. Burnout is such a normal feeling and is so real! Regardless of your major and path, college is undoubtedly stressful! Psychological stress and burnout are evidently prevalent in first-year college students, as well as the greater population. Nearly everyone experiences dread throughout their own journey, whether or not there is a specific reason or cause for it. I recommend that you switch up your routine. Think about it — what is boring you? What are small things you can change? What is causing this feeling? Is it exhaustion, stress from school, an emotionally draining relationship? All of these factors are either able to be fixed or coped with, so take a step back and think on them. Are you able to take some space from the person that is causing you extra worry? Or maybe you’re feeling discouraged about being social and seeing friends — that’s fine, too! Take a self care day and watch your favorite YouTube channel and eat Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, and then make lunch plans with a trustworthy, comforting friend for next weekend.

After reaching study goals, set rewards for yourself. Maybe you hate one of your classes and it is not an option to drop, but on the way home every day you can distract yourself by calling a loved one and laughing with them. Additionally, you can try and make small changes in your routine. Whether it is as simple as a new coffee order, or as drastic as planning a road trip or switching your current lease, something in your schedule should become unfamiliar and different. When I am in a rut, I like to connect with old friends and try new workout classes, indulge in a new book or a TV show and find a new music artist to love. Sometimes life is disappointing for no particular reason, but finding little things to look forward to on a day-to-day basis will break down those slumps and encourage you to keep pushing. Start journaling to reflect on each day and take a few moments each morning to think about what you are grateful for, then emphasize those sources of happiness as often as possible: Prioritize the little things that make you smile, make an extra effort towards meaningful relationships, try new things and regularly reflect on the positive aspects of your daily life. Take your life one day at a time — I promise there’s light at the end of the tunnel!

I’m not sure if this is something you can provide advice on, but I would like to get a different perspective outside of just asking my friends. Should I even bother coming out to my parents? I’ve been out to my friends/classmates as queer for several years now and I’m very lucky to be surrounded by a wonderful and supportive friend group. But, for years now, I have tossed around the idea of coming out to my parents and my friends have all encouraged me to come out to them, but right now, I don’t know if it’s even necessary? Like, in theory, would it be nice to tell them so I don’t have to feel like I’m holding something back from them? Yes, it would be lovely. I would love for my mom to stop pointing out every boy at the store to me as if I am going to date them. But at the same time, my parents don’t ever ask me about dating or crushes, and I don’t have the kind of relationship with them where I could honestly ever bring that stuff up with them, if that makes sense. I’ve definitely dropped many hints to them that I’m not straight (I’ve purchased way too many LGBTQ+ books on our Amazon account and I have a rainbow flag sticker on my computer that they’ve definitely seen). Still, they’ve never brought it up to me, so it feels like they are either completely clueless or they don’t want to bring it up to me because they wouldn’t approve. We have a few friends and family who belong to the LGBTQ+ community and they seem to be fine with them, but I know sometimes people take it more personally when their own children come out. So that’s basically the whole situation at hand. There’s definitely been times in the car with them where I have wanted to blurt it out or times where I have just wanted to send them an email explaining everything, but I never do. Sorry for this long message and I totally understand if you don’t want to give me advice on this! I’m just happy that I can share this with someone who doesn’t know me personally, it’s nice. Thanks in advance!

-G

Dear G,

First of all, I commend you for your bravery for submitting your situation to me and our readers. I’m sure that there are so many others in your position, and I can only imagine how difficult it is to feel nervous about revealing a portion of your identity to your family. I do not have any personal experience with this decision, but I am fully in support of you and whatever you decide to do. It seems as though you are truly weighing all of your options as best as you can, and you acknowledge the pros and cons to each and every scenario. The matter of utmost importance is how you feel and whichever outcome you think will benefit you the most — the choice that is best for you is exactly the one you should choose. I encourage you to turn to other members of the LGTBQ+ community; the University provides and recommends local helpful and educational resources that are ideal for fostering a community and establishing a support system. I recommend Redbook’s advice from LGTBQ+ influencers, as well as The Trevor Project: The Coming out Handbook to learn about personal experiences such as yours and gain some advice from more intellectual and experienced individuals who have likely had similar conflicts.

My best advice is to consider this part of your identity like any other when/if you come out to your parents. You’re queer just like your hair may be brown, just like you may have three piercings on your left ear or that you may be 5’4”. You don’t owe them any sort of explanation or formal confession similar to an epiphany. If it makes you more comfortable to casually mention it rather than having a deep conversation, that is perfectly acceptable. The movie “Love Simon” challenged society to think about why “coming out” is necessary for people who are not heterosexual and cisgender, but not necessary for those that are. I think that with this lesson we can break down the traditional methods of “coming out.” Next time you sign a family email, you can put your pronouns in your signature, or if you choose to introduce a future partner to your family, you can let them know that way. “Coming out” does not necessarily have to be a sit-down conversation, and I encourage you to brainstorm alternative ideas to let your parents know and to sense which one makes you the most comfortable and content.

All things said, you should hold so much pride no matter what decision you make, in the wise words of Harvey Milk, “All young people, regardless of sexual orientation or identity, deserve a safe and supportive environment in which to achieve their full potential.” Family is composed of those who choose to support you no matter what, and regardless of this decision it seems as though you have found people who truly accept and support you for who you are. I wish you the best of luck and remember, this is just another beautiful, unique and special part of you — if they get the honor of knowing it, they should treat it like one!

Lindsey Zousmer is an Advice Columnist & can be reached at lzousmer@umich.edu.