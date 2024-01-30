When I started my first semester of college this past fall, I knew that building my community from scratch would take time. Once I had finished my last final, I wondered if I would see that one party attendee or those two classmates again, yet I clung to the hope that I would develop genuine friendships with time.

After I returned home during Winter Break and reconnected with my high school friends, I acknowledged my loneliness in college for the first time. I chatted with my former debate club members at our usual team brunch spot, and I held a five-hour conversation with a friend at our favorite overpriced boba shop. I was surprised by the ease in our conversations and underlying understanding of each other’s perspectives from years of growing up together.

Reflections of loneliness extend beyond my experience, as 39% of college students reported feeling lonely in the past day. The first semester of college presents its unique challenges. Given their distance from home and nascent ties with peers on campus, college freshmen often hide their struggles from those around them and feel especially disconnected in large group settings. Students’ initial perceived lack of support perpetuates their tendency to conceal their feelings, which makes the process of developing a new support system more difficult.

The high percentage of students who report feeling lonely reflect a collective failure by broader society to adequately recognize the issue and provide support. To mitigate the impacts of loneliness, we must fundamentally reframe how we view it. While people normalize feelings of sadness or anger, we stigmatize loneliness and seek to quash this emotion altogether. In reality, loneliness is a universal feeling. To feel ashamed of loneliness is counterproductive given the inevitability of this emotion.

Despite the universality of this feeling, chronic loneliness, similar to prolonged sadness or anger, can lead to dangerous mental and physical health effects. As such, we should reflect on the extent of our loneliness and seek help, through avenues like on-campus support networks or individual counseling, when this feeling interferes with other aspects of our lives.

Along with acknowledging the inevitability of this emotion and prevalence of prolonged loneliness, we should also reexamine the causes of this feeling. Beyond a lack of personal connection, a lack of individual agency is central to loneliness. In other words, loneliness stems from both an inadequate social support and a perceived inability to make personal choices or accomplish individual goals.

To address the two-pronged nature of loneliness, we must participate in activities that fulfill a desire for social connection and personal goal. For instance, we can join new clubs or attend an on-campus crafting event with a peer to develop a passion alongside a community.

Besides goal-setting, another facet of agency is personal choice. Students should choose to maintain connections with their friends from high school rather than succumb to the purported inevitable narrative of drifting apart. Although some experts argue that social media allows students to maintain friendships from high school and discourages new relationships, friendships from home and friendships in college are not mutually exclusive. Online interactions, while valuable, cannot substitute for in-person relationships, and vice versa. Preserving relationships with important people from across our lives enhances our personal support systems and maintains our personal agency in choosing who we can depend on.

As for strengthening nascent friendships, we should reverse patterns of bottling up emotions and practice vulnerability. In her famous TED Talk, Brené Brown, a research professor at the University of Houston, argues that we should authentically talk about our feelings and experiences with each other to foster greater trust. While embracing vulnerability is difficult, we can and should honestly elaborate on our emotions when asked about our day or turn to a friend during hardship instead of remaining alone. Vulnerability is not a weakness; rather, it brings us closer to each other.

By embracing vulnerability, we can initiate discussions surrounding loneliness, reminding ourselves that this feeling is an inevitable one in making friends and that awkwardness during first conversations only reflects our necessary efforts to build community. Through honest discussions about loneliness, we destigmatize the feeling and develop deeper connections within our community.

As I reflect on last semester, I am grateful for having developed friendships with hallmates and met supportive people in classes and clubs. Optimistic about this year, I remember to embrace my different friendships: those that remained during my teenage years and those that support me as I grow through the uniquely teenaged struggles and achievements ahead.

Sarah Zhang is an Opinion Columnist who writes about social justice and popular culture. She can be reached at sarzhang@umich.edu.