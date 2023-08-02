Scrolling through my Instagram feed this summer, I’ve seen a lot of friends and family posting from a variety of Europe’s finest sights — a friend at the Leaning Tower of Pisa here, an acquaintance touristing Big Ben there. This trend of a “European Summer,” which has come out of post-pandemic travel restrictions being lifted, seems to have taken over the travel scene.

There is plenty of merit in traveling abroad. I fully appreciate the importance of leaving your bubble and learning about the world; I hope someday I will be able to explore many places. But, on a student’s schedule and budget for the foreseeable future, I know that I won’t be jet-setting anytime soon.

As I sit back and wonder if vacations are just out of the picture for me, I remember a trip my family took when I was younger — one of my favorite trips I’ve ever been on.

We made the drive from my hometown of Columbus, Ohio to Cleveland, Ohio. Thrilling, right? Actually, yes. Despite our short timeline while on break from school and a low budget, I had a lot of fun exploring Cleveland’s restaurants and staying in a beautiful hotel, The Arcade. And now, when people say Ohio is this corn-filled wasteland, I can cite some of the beauty of one of our major cities.

There will likely be points in life where you don’t have the time or means to travel internationally. As a college student, that point could be now. Lack of time off from often-unpaid summer internships or expensive college classes leave a lot of students with little time and money for that kind of travel.

While study abroad programs or cost-saving techniques such as hostel-hopping may make international travel more feasible as a student, if these options still aren’t panning out for you, try going the Cleveland route. That is, travel locally for your next vacation (it doesn’t have to be Cleveland). This is just to say that traveling nearby actually has a lot of benefits compared to international travel.

First, traveling locally is often a more sustainable choice in terms of travel-related emissions. Global tourism is responsible for roughly 8% of carbon emissions. A large portion of these emissions come from traveling from one destination to another — think flights and long distance drives.

A plane generates 0.82 pounds of carbon dioxide per passenger per mile. This means that a full year of carbon offsets from an acre of a forest only absorbs one one-way flight from New York to London — a route that has reached 32 daily flights.

During an ever-growing climate crisis, choosing not to rely on high-emission transportation like international flights for your vacations and instead opting to drive somewhere close, or utilize public transportation within your area, is a much more sustainable option for travel.

Perhaps intuitively, traveling locally benefits your local economy. The United States generated $972 billion in domestic tourism spending in 2019. By choosing to be a tourist within your own area, the money you spend can benefit your local economy, providing jobs and economic independence for your community as more money is introduced. Choosing to support small businesses when traveling, such as opting to eat at a family-owned restaurant or shop at a gift shop with handmade goods, can add onto this targeted economic benefit.

Lastly, vacationing locally can be much more adaptable. Aside from the adaptability in being able to fit a trip within the state more smoothly into a long weekend, not relying on plane tickets and reservations for packed hotels in tourist-flooded areas can save you a lot of money and stress if plans happen to fall through.

Adaptability is vital for times in your life when you yourself aren’t flexible. Whether this be due to budget or time, or your status as a student or full-time professional, the overall adaptability of local travel fits better in these times of less flexibility in life.

However, local travel shouldn’t just be viewed as a “Plan B” for when you can’t go farther. While international travel provides impactful opportunities to experience other cultures, we shouldn’t overlook the cultural robustness of the United States and the areas around us, which have largely been built by America’s history of immigration. I’d even argue that discovering your own area’s history, beauty and culture trumps traipsing around Europe — or any foreign country.

The United States is home to countless Civil War battle sites, the Grand Canyon, the site of the Salem Witch Trials, the Great Lakes, Ellis Island, the Smoky Mountains, the Biltmore Estate, Yellowstone National Park, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s home, Mount Rainier and so much more.

I anticipate that most readers are from Michigan or spend a lot of time in Michigan. So, I asked my Michigan-native and local travel-enthusiast grandpa for his best recommendations. Here’s some of what he came up with.

The Sault Ste. Marie Soo Locks for the nautical-oriented, Mackinac Island for those who like to leisurely bike, Belle Isle Park for landscape architecture enthusiasts, Detroit’s Guardian Building for building architecture enthusiasts, Sleeping Bear National Park for those not afraid of a bit of sand, the city of Holland for the Tulip Festival and Dutch vibes, Frankenmuth if you prefer Germany, just about anywhere along Lake Michigan for those looking for a picturesque beach or Detroit for those interested in Motor City’s history.

A lot of these sites would make great weekend trips for students. Out-of-state students who are just starting to learn about their new community in the state of Michigan should especially check out some of these places for their next weekend vacation. Even Ann Arbor has some great sites and especially great eats to discover if you want to dedicate a night away from the library to learn about our wonderful city.

Traveling the world is great, but it can be expensive and challenging. Travel doesn’t need to be this grand thing only for those of us with extensive time and money. There’s a lot of world around us to explore; try exploring the bit of it that’s close to you.

Molly Amrine is an Opinion Columnist from Columbus, Ohio who writes about the intersection between our economy and social issues. She can be reached at mamrine@umich.edu.