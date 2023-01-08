With an increasingly competitive applicant pool for U.S. medical schools, accepting the call to become a physician requires a great deal of altruism, philanthropy and patient advocacy — at least on paper. An article from the Association of American Medical Colleges illustrates that in 2020, first-year medical students averaged 644 hours of volunteering. Of those 644 hours, students first encountered harsh medical disparities in clinical environments. Patients unable to afford medication, women denied abortions, diseases brought about by food insecurity, children dying of COVID-19 and predatory insurance companies are a few of the many injustices that leave a sour taste in the mouths of aspiring clinicians.

Navigating the tangled web of healthcare inequity politicizes physicians. Combined with the increase in female physicians, student loan debt, a broken healthcare system and metropolitan clustering, the profession is beginning to turn incredibly blue. 35% of physicians identify as Democrats and nearly two-thirds of physician campaign contributions go to Democratic candidates.

Given the fact that physicians must interact with both the physical and socioeconomic sides of sickness, it is concerning that 27% of physicians identify as Republicans — a party ardently against crucial pieces of health provisions such as abortion, mask mandates and universal healthcare. What’s more, it comes as no surprise that political affiliation ultimately influences treatment given to patients. Yale researchers found that Republican physicians were more likely to discuss the negative effects of marijuana usage and abortions, while Democratic physicians were more concerned with the presence of a gun in the house when presented with identical patient vignettes.

In government, the same phenomenon persists. There are currently 10 Republican doctors in the House of Representatives and four Republican doctors in the Senate, as opposed to just three Democratic doctors in the two chambers combined. Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former cardiothoracic surgeon and host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” was one member of the cadre of conservative physicians running to join their ranks this past midterm election cycle. Oz has a lengthy track record of promoting pseudoscience, gun rights, the abolishment of the ACA and abortion bans. He was the Republican party’s perfect pawn to proliferate post-lockdown healthcare policy that only a medical degree holder like Oz could get away with legislating.

Had he won the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate race, Oz could’ve easily twisted bad proposals on the Senate floor with flowery medical jargon, patient stories and mention of his credentials — much like he had done on his TV show when promoting the “medicinal benefits” of astrology, raspberry ketones and umckaloabo root. While Oz’s ultimate loss to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was a step in the right direction, the negative impact his campaign had on both physician credibility and reliability is unforgivable. Unfortunately, he is not the first to beguile the American people with his credentials on the campaign trail.

The failed campaign of Dr. Ben Carson in the 2016 Republican primary was another notable example of a gifted surgeon turned swindler. Unlike his opponent Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a career ophthalmologist and politician, Carson’s position as a political outsider gave him strength in the polls. Trump’s victory led to Carson becoming the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2016 to 2020. Coupled with the revelations from his campaign, Carson’s proprietorship of HUD gave him four more years to exploit his altruistic background for party gain. And he did not disappoint — during his political career, Carson was instrumental in critically mismanaging the foreclosure crisis.

The data are clear that the campaigns of Republican doctors, win or lose, have the power to ruin the recent increase in trust that the general public has for medical providers following the pandemic. Pew Research notes that the uptick in physician trust from everyday Americans is based on the contingency that they act with good faith, best interests and ethical standards of a nation reeling from the atrocity of COVID-19. The latter three conditions have been proven to be on the periphery of Republican physicians’ agendas.

An MD is not a license to spread misinformation without consequence; politicians’ unfounded musings on the science of the day should be scrutinized, even if they have higher education in science or medicine. With the Republican party incentivized to turn conservative medical providers into political tools, America is heading in a direction that will leave truly caring, skilled and passionate physicians without a chance to enact key pieces of legislation. As a result, the next generation of Carson’s, Paul’s and Oz’s running for office will only drive the public to dismiss key sentiments from the larger physician population about pandemic mismanagement, vaccination, abortion, universal healthcare, LGBTQ+ rights, legalization of marijuana and mental health. While Republican doctors may make incredible providers, there is a clear discrepancy between their ability to practice science and have it remain a central part of their politics.

Namratha Nelapudi is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at nelapudi@umich.edu.