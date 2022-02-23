It all started when my freshman roommate moved out during my second semester. I came back to my room one night after a late-night study session, and lo and behold, brown shipping boxes filled her side of the room with all of her items inside. She texted me saying she was able to get in the lottery and move to Central Campus. My immediate emotional response was as follows: rats.

There I was stuck in Bursley Hall, by myself, with only a few friends that I knew from my M-LEAD program. I immediately believed this was the start of a very lonely semester. I was especially worried because of what I had heard from other people saying how important it is to have a great roommate. I grabbed hold of the situation and quickly began to realize that there were actually many positive outcomes of this turnout. First: spacing. Having a room to myself meant more time and space to fully express myself in the little 12 by 19 foot shoebox. I gathered new decorations, rearranged a lot of my stuff and turned the other bed into a couch. I was starting to find bits of joy in my new living situation. At the end of the day, all you really need is yourself. I had made up my mind: having a single shoebox would be a great experience.

Now it was time to develop the best pair of shoes to fit that box. It’s all about how you tie the laces and rock the shoes. I could then hang out with friends outside my room when my to-do list was done, but also invite people inside. There was no abrupt wake up early in the morning from my roommate’s alarm and certainly no stumbling in late at night when I was sleeping. Everything just seemed… peaceful. It was the true transition of a college experience. You won’t feel the need to rush into a friend group that doesn’t feel “right” because you have the audacity to find and create your own. You can just go with the flow and genuinely make your own expectations for the year.

This also pushed me to step out of my comfort zone and bond with other people outside my own space. I had to take full responsibility for making friends on my own terms. This meant visiting the common areas more often and even being able to invite people to my room. It was a chance of complete control to take my own freshman experience by the reins, and it all started with this “singular” experience.

Single rooms get a bad rap these days. The University of Houston, University of Colorado and UCLA don’t even allow single dorm rooms for freshmen. Some may argue that having a roommate is important for the integration to college, but I would argue otherwise. I think it is important for a freshman to have their own pocket of space. When it comes to roommates, you have to be picky. Although some like to stay with their familiar friends or boldly go at random, one must choose wisely. So, eliminating the stress and putting yourself in your own space to truly figure yourself out is essential.

College is all about finding yourself, and if you enter with the same energy from your high school years, how will that happen? Being alone is okay, and quarantine has taught us this lesson. We have connections and resources at the tips of our fingers. We have more than everything we need online and on websites like Canvas. With everything being so convenient, we must put ourselves and our spacing first. Mental health: sleep, exercise and studying schedules are so crucial to our own independent lifestyles. With your own space and sleep schedule you can do just as YOU want to when you get to college. So, the stigma around single rooms isn’t so bad after all. We should encourage freshmen to be open to this independent experience as it’ll help them grow. It has certainly helped me.

Maddie Wein is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at weinm@umich.edu.