I have called a lot of places home. I was born in Pittsburgh, lived in Germany as a toddler, finished my childhood in New Jersey and have lived in Michigan ever since. It was never difficult for me to appreciate each location, even if I preferred one over another. Given this, I was both surprised and confused when I discovered the aversion students at the University of Michigan have towards the state and its residents — and how people can not see that the state of Michigan matters beyond the confines of Ann Arbor.

The city of Ann Arbor is often regarded as an oasis within the seemingly barren landscape of Michigan. This concept has merit. Ann Arbor has been named the most educated city in America. The richest city in Michigan, Barton Hills, is part of Ann Arbor Charter Township. U-M Health in Ann Arbor is a top hospital in Michigan and the 9th best hospital in the nation. Overall, it was ranked the 14th best place to live by the U.S. News.

The state of Michigan does not have as great of a public perception. Michigan ranked only 37 out of all 50 states for education. It ranked 38th for wealth. Although Michigan placed 20th for overall health care, U.S. News stated that it was the 41st best state overall based on a variety of metrics such as economy, fiscal stability, 36 in natural environment, crime and corrections and more. Although data from U.S. News should not be taken as the end-all-be-all, it goes to show that these are popular ideas as the metrics reference public opinion.

Michigan is one of the top ten most hated states in the nation. I have personally heard the phrase “butt-fuck Michigan” used countless times, but only when I am in Ann Arbor. When I first moved into my freshman year dorm, I had at least five people tell me that I had an easier time getting into the University and that their out-of-state high schools were much harder and more competitive. A friend of mine said her parents weren’t going to visit her for parents weekend because there weren’t many Ann Arbor hotels left and she did not want her parents to stay outside of the city in the “middle of nowhere.” These are just a few experiences I can recount, but it is clear that non-Michiganders have a perception of Michigan as being a boring, useless and cold state.

I dismissed a lot of these attitudes by telling myself that a lack of education about the state had contributed to their misconceptions. My explanation was backed up by other in-state students I knew. Students from Ann Arbor commonly criticize the glorification of the city in comparison to the state.

LSA sophomore Carlen Baker expressed that growing up in Ann Arbor gave her perspective on problems within the city and community.

“Being an in-state student, you grow up around the University of Michigan and witness the heartbreak that occurs when a lot of students who apply, including close friends, don’t get in.” Baker said. “It is an academically competitive environment to grow up in, with many parents also being academic.”

This environment is especially damaging to the self-perception of many Michiganders regarding their academic abilities. Another issue is the falsified image Ann Arbor creates and shares with the public.

The city and its residents are quick to point out that it is one of the most progressive cities in America but fail to recognize the city’s prevalent diversity, equity and inclusion faults. In 2021, data revealed that there were almost 83,000 white (non-Hispanic) residents in Ann Arbor which is 4.06 times more than any other race or ethnicity.

As a publicly-funded university, the state government is largely responsible for the success of the University and, by extension, the city. This fall, the state appropriation for the campus was $332.6 million. This funding stimulates the local economy by attracting professors, researchers, doctors, lawyers and many other highly-skilled professionals to the area to contribute to its cyclical success. More prominent diverse areas lack the funding that Ann Arbor receives. Detroit is one example, where there are 7.69 times more Black residents than any other race or ethnicity and no prominent institutions that attract outside talent and resources to stimulate the economy and social climate.

As a Michigan resident, I have bore witness to the impressive political, economic and environmental progress the state has undergone. The state just made a groundbreaking move to cement abortion rights. Michigan contained and grew the economy after COVID-19. Legislation has pushed Michigan to protect its great biodiversity. Despite this, appreciation for the state is lackluster.

One of the greatest barriers to appreciation is elitism. Because of microaggressive classist and racist attitudes, this warped view of Michigan is perpetuated by residents of more wealthy areas that carry better social perceptions. This issue plagues most of the Midwest, but is especially pertinent in Ann Arbor because of the phenomenal opportunities that come with attending the University. To overcome this problem, the University can act as a driving force in restructuring the perception of the state by bolstering its development. Instead of furthering attitudes that “the state sucks and Ann Arbor doesn’t,” the University can help simulate the economic and social environment dominant in Ann Arbor in other cities across Michigan while respecting the diversity and contributions of the area.

I strongly support mild criticism in almost every circumstance. It helps us shape a more effective and equitable society. In this case, Michigan has its faults, and it can be helpful to recognize them. However, appreciating and recognizing the good is as important as criticizing the bad. Outright hating our state is not productive and fails to help us understand how the state has helped shape the city and university we can call home, along with mitigating the ostracism in-state students can feel. The state of Michigan is a vibrant and progressive community that continues to exist once you exit the bubble of the University. As students who are responsible for shaping the Ann Arbor of tomorrow, we should respect the state it resides in, promote its success and continue to contribute to its development.

Rachelle Evans is an Opinion Columnist. She writes about healthcare and wellness in American politics and culture. She can be reached at evansra@umich.edu.