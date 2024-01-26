In May 2023, Hollywood writers broke their silence on pay injustice and went on strike for the first time in 15 years. An overwhelming 98% of the Writers Guild of America, a labor union that negotiates contracts for professional film, radio and television writers, voted to boycott writing until fair compensation was granted. It wasn’t until actors belonging to the Screen Actors Guild joined the strike in mid-July, however, that the entertainment industry at large began to seriously consider negotiations with the WGA. Then, on Sep. 24, the WGA announced that an agreement had been reached.

The new agreement offered an overall increase in minimum wage, along with increased contributions to healthcare funds and pensions. Restrictions for the use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting and television production were also put in place, securing the future of media writing as a profession.

In a New York Times episode of “The Daily,” “Did Hollywood Writers Get Their Happy Ending,” television and media reporter John Koblin analyzed the results of the 2023 writers’ strike. Koblin predicted that with increased wages for each writer, fewer shows would be produced — a compromise he guessed writers are unaware of. With dwindling opportunities to write new pilots, writers will either be weeded out of the business or forced to focus on a single hit series.

For writers, this can be a jarring analysis. According to Koblin, the entertainment industry agreed to compromise their billion-dollar endowments only on the condition that top executives do not lose any money. From a consumer’s perspective, the first thing that comes to mind is that, should Koblin’s prediction come true, there will be fewer new television shows produced and, therefore, fewer new television shows to watch. While this might seem upsetting to my fellow binge-watchers, I would argue that this is actually a good thing for American media consumers.

While the overproduction of television and media caters to a wide range of genres and interests, the sheer number of options available promotes overconsumption, reduces content quality and is a barrier to the socialization that once accompanied media.

The current state of television production and streaming options is comparable to the Drake and Josh scene in which the brothers are packing sushi from a conveyor belt into containers; only, the conveyor belt runs exponentially fast, until they can no longer keep up with their current roll, let alone all of the impending ones. In translation, there are so many existing pieces of television that are already available for consumption, causing each additional production and publication to cause a buildup of overwhelming excess. The sheer volume of streaming items already on the conveyor belt causes each new item to feel burdensome. Therefore, the assumed results of the writers’ strike — the production of fewer television shows — may be a blessing in disguise for consumers.

This will clear the clutter on streaming platforms by weeding out mediocre productions and ensuring that any new items are held to the highest standards of quality. With fewer shows being produced, each new script will garner more attention from the entertainment industry.

While the production of fewer television shows will benefit us on an individual level, it will also result in societal benefits. As evidenced by the tragic recent death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry, strong communities and camaraderie can be formed amongst those who consume the same media. In New York City and Los Angeles, people came together to build makeshift memorials and honor the actor that many considered a friend. There is a magnificence that lies in bonding over media, and, with fewer options, there is a greater likelihood that more of us will consume overlapping television shows and be able to join in those meaningful conversations.

In the lost era of cable TV, a whole family would gather around the same screen, each person’s senses flooded by the same stimuli. Now with streaming, the socialization surrounding television is a lost art. No longer is there fanciful chatter during the commercial breaks — oftentimes, there aren’t even commercial breaks at all (not that I’m complaining).

As University of Michigan students, we’re no strangers to gathering together around a screen to bask in the efforts of our favorite sports team. Michigan football games represent one of the last successful components of live television — sports networking — with sporting events accounting for 54% of live commercial views on television in 2019.

Recent media productions like “Barbie” and “Euphoria” are embedded into campus culture, with Euphoria-themed fraternity parties and the emergence of countless Barbie-Ken couples this Halloween. Media is no stranger to fostering camaraderie, and it’s time we embrace the power that shared viewing brings. Should fewer television shows be produced in future years, the communities and conversations surrounding television will slowly return, prompted by more attainable “to be watched” lists and the potential forced overlap of content. While “fewer” of any thing, let alone TV shows, is likely to be frowned upon in this consumerist culture, I urge you to glimpse the shimmer of light this could bring to your streaming experiences, and your life as a viewer. I’m looking forward to enjoying fewer television shows with those I love most.

Talia Belowich is an Opinion Columnist. She writes about U.S. politics and culture.