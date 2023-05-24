Think back to what campus looked like in the weeks before the 2022 midterms: volunteers on every street corner registering new students to vote, lawn signs and flyers to vote wherever there was space. Remember how it felt, too. There was an overwhelming sense of urgency: a sense that the outcome of Nov. 8 mattered and that it was important our voices be heard.

And when election night came, we made our voices heard. Michigan had the highest youth voter turnout of any state during the midterms. Thirty-seven percent of eligible Michiganders aged 18-29 stood in line to cast their ballots, some even waiting for hours. The past eight years have inspired more cynicism than hope, but we in the younger generation know that America is our home, and its future belongs to us. We proved it in 2022, and we will prove it again in 2024.

In the last election, American youth rejected election-denialism and defended abortion by voting overwhelmingly blue. We made the choice that best supported our vision for the future, but the options were few and terrible. In a binary system, the best outcome is not always a good outcome. 2020 and 2022 have made this gap abundantly clear, with high crime and inflation.

It’s worth some historical perspective here — the two-party system has never been perfect. This is not a revelation. George Washington and James Madison both lamented such factionalism at the country’s founding. Congress has been gridlocked before and Donald Trump and Joe Biden are not the first sub-par presidents the parties have produced. But with America increasingly polarized and facing a potential rematch between a semi-fascist and a semi-corpse respectively, the system is clearly dysfunctional.

Now we must respond. About a quarter of Americans dislike both major parties and more than half of independents want a new one. This is plenty of kindling for change, but the spark must come from young people. A majority of Gen Z’s and millennials are independents. We want to grow old in a great country, but we can’t make that happen with the parties we currently have. It is our responsibility to make sure we get a third one on the ballot.

It must be centrist, too. Republicans and Democrats are crazy enough; a third party that outflanks them will only divide America further. It must appeal to the moderate voters that the establishment has given up on. The Forward Party has this exact appeal. Just look at its slogan: “Not Left. Not Right. Forward.” This is the kind of talk Americans have been craving. We haven’t forgotten riots in 2020 or the insurrection in 2021. We’ve seen where left and right get us, and we’re ready for something better.

The Forward Party was formed in 2021 and is chaired by both former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and former Republican New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman. It aims to make ranked-choice voting and open primaries the norm in American elections. The first lets voters rank candidates in order of preference, giving lesser-known candidates a better chance to win. The second allows voters from both parties to vote in each others’ primaries, forcing candidates to moderate if they want the nomination. It also supports independent redistricting commissions, aimed at eliminating gerrymandering.

Defeating the current political establishment for the Oval Office will not be easy, but it is possible. Both of the two major parties have been poisoned by their most radical wings. They are on the side of dangerous extremism. The Forward Party is on the side of America and its institutions. It is fundamentally decent in a political system dominated by hatred. This is its key advantage. The Proud Boys and Antifa call for violence in the streets. They need chaos and bloodshed in order to win because they seek a dystopia ruled by force and governed by fear. Our job is much easier — all we have to do is vote.

It will still take courage. New things are risky by their nature, and the Forward Party is very new. But the old things are tearing us apart. And they’re doing it fast. To those who say a third party will only increase the turbulence or split the vote: this is a chance we have to take. Washington is already turbulent and will continue to be unless we act fast. No one could have predicted Jan. 6 when Trump was inaugurated. We were shocked by how much damage four years could do. We can’t sit on our hands waiting for another near-death experience to actually make us do something. One shock was enough.

America is in crisis, but not irreversibly. We’ve got to stop expecting solutions from the two major parties — they’re the ones that put us here. Asking them to get us out is like asking a playground bully for an ice pack and an Advil. The only option is to realize they’re not changing for the better and move on. We can expect more for ourselves, but only if we put in the work. Fellow young people, moving forward starts with us.

Jack Brady is an Opinion Columnist writing about American politics and culture. He can be reached at jackrbra@umich.edu.