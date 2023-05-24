In 2018, Ann Arbor voters approved a charter amendment to develop a city-owned surface parking lot in the middle of downtown into an “urban park and civic center commons.” The land, known as the “Library Lot,” is the roof of a $50 million, four-story underground parking garage, which was intentionally designed to be the foundation of a 20-story building and public plaza.

After the garage opened in 2012, real estate firm Core Spaces won a competitive process for the development rights, planning to build a 17-story mixed-use development, along with a 12,000 square foot public plaza. Half of the $10 million purchase proceeds were dedicated to affordable housing and the other half to the city’s general fund.

The plan to build on the lot has been debated even prior to the 2018 initiative. Proposal A backers didn’t think Ann Arbor needed another high rise. Instead, they wanted public green space — a nice place to go without “(having) to buy a $6 latte for the right to sit at a table or bench.” Rather than selling off public land for money, some argued the city should pursue a “love economy.”

Proposal A passed with 53% of voters in support and, until now, the Library Lot remains exactly the same — the roof of an underground parking deck. Passersby in 2023 can easily see what Mayor Chris Taylor meant when he described the Library Lot as “desolate and uninviting” — the space continues to be utterly sad and undesirable. Instead of using the promise of a park as a bludgeon against new housing and investment in our downtown, the citizens of Ann Arbor should repeal the unserious proposal and properly activate the Library Lot by building a public plaza — exactly as it was designed to be.

The Library Lot is not a park at present, even with the continued efforts of activists behind the project to host events on the site. It’s the roof of an underground parking garage with a host of issues.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, City Councilmember Jenn Cornell (D-Ward 5) explained some of those issues. “You can’t modify the roof deck without voiding the warranty on the actual parking structure itself,” Cornell said.

An MLive interview with the Downtown Development Authority referred to an email from the DDA’s engineering consultant on putting dirt and trees on top of the parking garage. The consultant explained that the current trees on the lot are built into planters built to support them and that changes to the surface would change how the stormwater needs to be dealt with on the site. He outlined a range of changes that would need to be made to the parking deck to support a green park on top, including an improved waterproofing system.

The Library Lane garage cost $50 million to build, with $15 million of the cost attributed to upgrades not related to the actual parking garage. This investment was clearly intended to be for the purpose of the construction of a building above.

In a 2012 interview with The Daily, then-DDA director Susan Pollay explained that the garage was designed to sustain a building.

“It’s built for an apartment building, it’s built for a mixed building, it’s built for a lot (of possibilities),” Pollay said.

The Library Lot is also not a very conducive place for a park. It is located along Fifth Avenue, one of the truck routes passing through downtown, and next to Blake Transit Center. In an email exchange with The Daily, Eli Neiburger, Ann Arbor District library director, described some of the issues with the location.

“There isn’t enough room for large events, and the space is very noisy and close to frequent, fast-moving bus and vehicle traffic on Fifth Avenue,” he wrote.

When the library does run an occasional outdoor storytime, Neiburger said that they need to have staff standing to separate toddlers from the fast-moving traffic on the nearby road.

Even if the Library Lot is built out as an “urban park and civic center commons,” there is no guarantee that it would be a successful public space. The parcel is right next to an already existing central, urban public place — Liberty Plaza. Liberty Plaza occasionally hosts successful events, such as the popular Sonic Lunch series, but otherwise is not regarded as a successful park and is plagued with issues. Neiburger and Cornell both agreed on this. In his email, Neiburger pointed out that the site is not conducive to large events. He said that small investments, such as enabling the space to support food trucks, wouldn’t correct the issue either.

“People need a reason to come to the space,” he wrote. “If (people are) not going to the library or using the parking lot, there’s no reason to pass through that area. Small improvements don’t address that central lack of attractions to the space.”

Cornell concurred with the importance of successful programming.

“We know that successful parks are parks that are active,” she said.

Good parks have activities all the time — that isn’t the case at the Library Lot right now. Critics of this viewpoint may point out a lack of funding for the urban park project, but Proposal A did not come with any funding attached. Ann Arbor’s parks budget doesn’t have space for spending on the Library Lot either.

“Where do we find funding for a park that was never meant to be?” she asked.

Cornell also pointed out that developing this parcel into a park is not in the city’s budget. She highlighted that we don’t yet know costs — an upcoming request-for-proposal process will shed more light on the concrete future of the site.

Even if the Library Lot is comparatively inexpensive to the construction of the parking garage, the decision to pass Proposal A boxed the city out of significant revenue opportunities. In addition to the aforementioned $10 million in sale proceeds, the site would have generated at least $1.6 million in tax revenue annually, along with hundreds of thousands in sales and hotel excise taxes. In addition, the Core Spaces proposal that Proposal A was designed to defeat came with a 12,000 square foot public plaza — and the developer was going to dedicate $100,000 in funding for programming in addition to the annual required $25,000.

Neiburger pointed out that, in his opinion, the problems are much more deep-seated.

“The problems of this site aren’t about infrastructure or amenities,” he wrote. “It’s all about location; this is not a good place for outdoor public programming due to site conditions and lack of foot traffic.”

Cornell stated that she would love to see funding spent on improving existing public spaces that people love. She mentioned the West Park bandshell — currently fenced off for safety reasons. Cornell claimed that taking resources for an anticipated park, rather than investing in what we already have, is not the most efficient way in which the city can use its assets.

The Library Lot is a project that is not designed to build a park downtown. Downtown is full of large spaces that could conceivably be turned into a public space. Kline Lot, Brown Block and the site of the former YMCA are all locations that could easily support an “urban park and civic center commons.” If supporters of the Ann Arbor Community Commons truly wanted a civic center for the city, they could have chosen another location more able to support a green space with soil and trees.

Parks shouldn’t be used as tools to oppose new housing and investment into our downtown. Proposal A was exactly that — a tool to stop a new building from occupying an underutilized space downtown. The “urban park” that it calls for is unlikely to come to fruition — even if a design comes to front, funding for it is still not guaranteed. A 2022 City of Ann Arbor survey showed that only 40% of respondents would support paying for a park on the site of the Library Lot with tax dollars — a far cry from the supermajorities in support of downtown parks. After five years of inaction, it’s time to return the Library Lot to the voters for a decision. Either pay for a park or give the city the right to develop the site as intended again. In the meantime, we can enjoy our little tragedy of the commons.

The Daily reached out to Adam Zemke, chair of the Ann Arbor Council of the Commons, and did not receive a response. The Daily also reached out to Alan Haber, leading activist in support of the Community Commons, who did not respond for comment.

