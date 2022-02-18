Looking back on my childhood, it’s exceedingly apparent that Big Dairy propaganda was omnipresent in my daily life. My parents always reminded me that drinking milk makes for stronger bones. Both chocolate and regular milk in cute cartons with cartoon cows filled my school lunches, “Got Milk?” campaigns filled the newspapers I’d flip through while waiting in line at Safeway and my school cafeteria decorated its walls with colorful USDA dietary guideline posters that encouraged students to consume at least 3 cups of dairy every day.

According to these guidelines, our government maintains that regular consumption of dairy is “associated with positive health outcomes” and is an excellent source of protein and nutrients. While this widely accepted “truth” appears to hold merit, there’s a concerning amount of information being withheld from this argument. So, let’s break it down.

Within this half-truthful argument, the government conveniently forgets to mention that the dairy industry is incontestably one of the most abusive and exploitative toward animals in the United States. The image that Big Dairy has fed the American public of a quaint farmer milking a cow while sitting on a pail is intentional disinformation, to say the least.

When female cows are just two years old and newly able to give birth, they are forcibly inseminated by machines. They carry their calves for nine months, living in pens with concrete floors and hundreds of other dairy cows and sleeping in piles of manure. Hours after delivery, the calf is robbed from the mother; if it’s male, it’s sent to a beef farm to be raised for meat products, and if it’s female, it’s sent to another dairy farm to be raised for dairy products. The mother would typically produce just enough milk for her calf, but with the help of hormones pumped into her body, she unnaturally produces a surplus for market consumption. She is connected to a machine with suction tubes on her udders and milked for weeks until her body stops producing. When she can give birth again, she is similarly artificially inseminated, and the process continues until she cannot breed anymore. Now, useless to the dairy farmers, she is killed and sold for beef products.

Because 99% of U.S. livestock are raised in disease-ridden feedlots, factory farms or concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) as previously mentioned, cattle must be injected with high amounts of antibiotics to fight rampant infection within these heavily confined, germ ridden spaces. Consequently, numerous studies have found antibiotic “residue” from dairy cattle in a majority of our dairy products.

The human impact of this practice cannot be understated. Antibiotics in our day-to-day dairy products can lead to antibiotic resistance in the general public, resulting in more costly and prolonged treatment of infections, allergic reactions (especially if the antibiotic contains penicillin), carcinogenic impacts, mutagenic effects on female fertility and destruction of microflora in the intestines — which help to fight infection. Inarguably, the inorganic practices within Big Dairy that translate into its products are incredibly costly to human health. After being presented with this information, the alarming lack of transparency within our pro-dairy government health organizations becomes staunchly evident.

And even still, the American public is urged to consume dairy by government health organizations, even though all of dairy’s speculative positive impacts can be debunked by opposing studies. For example, though government health organizations like the USDA claim that dairy makes your bones more resilient, a study conducted by New Zealand scientists found that there was no association between calcium intake from dairy products and a reduction in bone fractures. Moreover, the perceived nutritional benefits of consuming dairy, like fulfilling our daily recommendations for phosphorus, calcium and protein intake can be satisfied through increasing our intake of certain green vegetables. According to a 2020 nutrition review published by scholars at Oxford Academic, “focusing on more nutrient-dense, plant-based foods would allow greater latitude in food choices to meet mineral requirements by allowing a greater number of choices from a variety of plant foods while reducing kilocalories consumed (from dairy products).”

This brings us to the ultimate question of why our government pushes pro-dairy rhetoric to the American public despite its obvious lack of merit. As it turns out, this entire system was constructed during the first World War, when the U.S. government began sending milk products overseas to nourish impoverished European soldiers. This created a booming market for newly specialized dairy farmers who invested heavily in raising dairy cattle. When the war ended, dairy farmers ended up with a plenitude of milk products and little demand, leading the U.S. government to sponsor milk campaigns that encouraged consumers to buy dairy products. This, lined up with the creation of the National School Lunch Program, which required public schools to serve milk as a part of complete meals for students.

After Reagan cut U.S. spending, which included buying excess dairy products, Big Dairy discovered its ability to exert market influence through lobbying efforts in Congress, which incentivized congresspeople to continue including dairy in national health organization guidelines. These lobbied members of Congress also assist Big Dairy by involving dairy corporations in partnerships with restaurant chains, like Domino’s and Starbucks, where they can help to create dairy-heavy menu items for consumer use. The dairy industry — made up of companies such as Land O’Lakes and Dairy Farmers of America — spent a total of $6.7 million on lobbying in 2021 alone. Essentially, in order to serve the personal interests of some of our government officials, pockets get fuller with Big Dairy money for the sake of their personal interest and they sacrifice the health of their nation.

There are numerous concrete actions that people can take to combat the corruption of our government’s department of agriculture. While veganism and vegetarianism can be far-fetched goals, a simple reduction of dairy use on a day-to-day basis can help to sizably decrease the dairy industry’s impact on our country’s people, animals and environment. Dairy alternatives, such as oat milk and soy milk, are just as delicious and far less saturated with unhealthy fats and excessive calories than traditional dairy. Oat milk pairs harmoniously with cereal, coffee and even baked goods — I personally recommend Chobani Vanilla Oat Milk for a dulcet, thick milk alternative, and Planet Oat Original Oat Milk for a light, mellow milk alternative.

Shopping local for dairy products is another great alternative to buying from Big Dairy corporations because it supports small businesses, bypasses the excessive processing of dairy products and allows the consumer to know where their dairy is coming from. On a political level, it is crucial to support policies that take a stand against special interest lobbying in Congress and that fight to expand lobbying disclosure so that our constituency can be informed about what representatives are selling themselves to corporations.

It is time that the American public stop COWering at the investment into healthier dairy alternatives, for the sake of our public health, environment and trust within our democratic system.

Sophia Lehrbaum is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at lehrbaum@umich.edu.