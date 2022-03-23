“Sexuality is a spectrum.” I’m sure you’ve heard this sentiment many times before, as it’s become the poster slogan for a progressive view on what it means to be queer. As younger populations continue to explore queerness, our pre-established binary definitions of attraction begin to blend into a continuum of different levels of sexual, romantic and gendered attraction.

As Generation Z (Gen Z) becomes more accepting and open to these identities, we implicitly hold expectations for what a person of each sexual identity should look and act like, which often align with how masculine and feminine we believe a person should be. Society expects a gay man to be feminine, a lesbian women to be masculine and a bisexual, pansexual or queer person to be somewhere right in the middle. Consequently, the vice versa of this is true, where we assume feminine men and masculine women must fall in to their implied queer identities.

Notably, many of our expectations around queerness still revolve around the pre-concieved notion that everyone must be attracted to men. Bisexual women in relationships with men are assumed to be straight and in search of attention, and therefore are less comfortable coming out. On the other hand, bisexual men are assumed to be gay and too afraid to admit it. The inherent assumption that all people must be attracted to men stems from the androcentric structure of society and its incessant need for men to be idolized. Even male heterosexuality revolves around a constant need to “perform,” for, or compete with, other men. In the same way a high body count (a more recent phrase for number of sexual partners) is villainized in women, it becomes a token that men will use to compete with their friends. For women, decisions such as choosing to wear makeup or revealing clothing are assumed to be for the purpose of male attention, while liking things such as sports and cars have been recently deemed “pick me” activities, a new phrase used to describe situations where girls use more historically masculine interests to get attention from guys.

Young women being accused of hopping on the “bisexuality trend” for attention is a continuation of the expectation that anything women do is for men. “Alt girls” (or alternative girls) became a trend on TikTok in 2020, where mainly bisexual women would wear darker makeup and unique clothing. As people drew correlation between “alt girls” and bisexual girls, the trend-like nature of the former creates an association between bisexuality and trends. If men do validate a feminine presenting bisexual or lesbian, it’s often in the context of sexualization, such as in porn. Queer women are mainly represented in a sexual context in media, harming the overall image of queer and bisexual women, and minimizing it to sex.

People will justify their claim that bisexuality is a “trend” by discussing how a large number of youth, especially young women, all began to come out at around the same time. From 2015-2019, the number of non-straight identifying 15- to 17-year-olds grew from 8.3% to 11.7%; for girls, this number went from 12.2% to 17.8%, approximately a 46% increase. This rise has led many adults, straight youth and even queer youth to question how valid the newest members of the bisexual community are. What this line of questioning threatens, however, is the comfort people find in having a community. A 2022 poll from Gallup showed that 62% of respondents were somewhat or very satisfied with how lesbians and gays are accepted in the U.S., up from 55% in 2021. More people aren’t “becoming” queer, they’re instead finding the bravery and communities they need to feel safe coming out.

Despite the increase in progressive thought surrounding queerness within our society, the conflict between the androcentric structure and the rise in population of LGBTQ+ youth leaves the queer community, and specifically the bisexual and pansexual communities, with the need to “prove” their sexuality. When I originally came to terms with my own bisexuality, I knew I wouldn’t come out until I was dating a girl. As a feminine-presenting girl who had only been romantically involved with men in the past, I felt as though my sexuality wouldn’t be taken seriously unless I had something to show for it. Even now, as I discuss my sexuality with others, it has become compulsory to me to include the fact that I had a girlfriend in the past, in order to provide a sort of ethos within the subject of sexuality.

However, as I’ve developed more relationships with women, my friends make little quips of “I feel like you’re actually just a lesbian.” In response, I’ve felt pressured to reign in my attraction to women and develop more relationships with men in order to prove and authenticate my sexuality. Many of my sexual and romantic decisions since coming out have been dictated by society’s view of the validity of my sexuality, instead of being driven by the freedom to simply be attracted to who I’m attracted to.

The future of sexuality and the queer identity as a whole requires us to remove expectations. Being queer is not a personality trait, as there is no one personality that aligns with queerness or any queer identity. Instead, it is a part of one’s identity that can present itself in any way. We have to continue to push for nuanced concepts in the conversation on sexuality, such as bisexual men or women who come out and continue to date members of the opposite gender, or bisexual men and women who “seem straight” due to their hobbies, history or personality. The entire point of coming out as bisexual is to finally have the freedom to explore whatever relationships you want, and we have to stop limiting that freedom simply because we have certain expectations of what bisexuality looks like.

Claudia Flynn is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at claudf@umich.edu