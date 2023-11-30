A few weeks ago, I was having a conversation with a person who I had just met, and he was attempting to guess my major. When I offhandedly mentioned that I’m in a sorority while he was guessing, he immediately looked at me and said that because of my Fraternity & Sorority Life affiliation, my major obviously couldn’t be too smart. He isn’t the first person to assume that I’m dumb because I’m in a sorority. Other times, people tell me that I must be basic, shallow or fake.

These are all common sorority girl stereotypes, ones we probably have heard or even believe. However, these stereotypes conceptualize women in sororities in a wholly two-dimensional way, controlling the narrative of how we look and act — a misogynistic strategy that has historically worked against women. When people think of a sorority girl, they often think of a skinny, blonde, upper-middle class girl who loves to party and doesn’t care about her school work. Obviously, not every girl in a sorority fits this mold, and stereotypes like this only serve to hurt women in FSL and stigmatize FSL as a whole.

LSA sophomore Emily Mitchell is from Livonia and is a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She’s had plenty of experience on the receiving end of these stereotypes, though she said they couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I also get the vibe that sometimes people think I joined a sorority just so I could go out and party all the time, which is not true,” Mitchell said.

Nursing sophomore Eve Collon is from Bloomfield Hills and is a member of Alpha Phi and has had a similar experience to Mitchell. However, she credits her chapter with helping ground her. A sorority’s sense of sisterhood gives members a comfortable environment in which they know they’re supported, and this support helps members grow into the people they want to become.

“I have also received comments that insinuate that my purpose at (the University of Michigan) is solely to attend social events and go out on the weekends,” Collon said. “This disappoints me because these accusations couldn’t be more wrong. I am here to do one thing and that is to receive my degree in nursing. I just happen to be lucky enough to have the opportunity to be surrounded by such strong and independent women that allow me to feel free and that also provide me with outlets to relieve my stress. Many people on the outside of Greek life do not understand the meaning of sisterhood, but without my chapter, I would be so lost.”

There’s a continual pattern of America’s patriarchal society putting women down for enjoying their lives and being in spaces that empower them. These spaces are a necessity, especially in a time as confusing as someone’s early 20s. Empowering spaces like sororities can help women navigate this difficult time as they come into their own. It offers a safe environment for growth, which can often be difficult to find.

For example, in the sports world, women are often put down or treated differently, even though they exist in inadmissible amounts. Surveys have found that 60% of female NFL fans have had football mansplained to them while attending games, and another 30% have been quizzed on their football knowledge by male fans. Another 20% of respondents said men called them “fake fans” and, sadly, 13% have reported feeling unsafe at a sporting event. Society puts women down not only in male-dominated spaces, but in spaces by and for women as well.

While girls in sororities are used to dealing with these stereotypes, that doesn’t mean they don’t hurt. These experiences affect how girls in sororities act around others, especially if they’re worried about being preemptively judged for their affiliation. LSA sophomore Samantha Doran is from Kingsford and is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha and, like both Mitchell and Collon, said she has personally struggled with telling others about her affiliation

“These stereotypes make me feel uncomfortable when mentioning my affiliation, so I tend to not directly say that I’m part of a sorority unless asked directly,” Doran said. “I don’t want to be judged and associated with these preconceived notions.”

Sororities can be great environments for members, but by continually stereotyping girls that join, it collectively stigmatizes sororities. As a whole, spaces centered around women are often criticized. It goes along with society’s apparent need to put down women for enjoying spaces strictly for them. To rob women of an environment that is dedicated to and centered around them only exacerbates the discrimination they already face.

Society attempts to place women into certain boxes, but if a woman fits into her box, it still isn’t good enough. A girl might try and fit into her “stereotypical sorority girl” box, but then she’s too fake, so she tries to fit into a different box — There’s no way to win. However, sororities offer supportive spaces where girls do not need to worry about what box they fit into. Instead, girls can be whatever they want to be and they have sisters who will support that.

“I would say that overall sororities are created to form bonds between amazing, independent, intelligent, driven and strong women who share the same key values of life and treating someone based off of the above mentioned biases disregards the complexity of an individual,” Doran said.

Sororities don’t only help their members, but they also benefit the communities they are a part of. Each organization has a different philanthropic cause, which they raise money for and donate to. It’s a way for members to get involved in their communities, while also giving back and learning the importance of charity. Supposedly, sorority girls are shallow and only care about partying. In reality, the organizations these girls join teach them the importance of giving back and help them turn into mature and three-dimensional women.

Collon is involved with her chapter’s philanthropy and knows her sorority will help her grow into a better person.

“I am the assistant to the director of philanthropy and applied to take over her position during my junior year,” Collon said. “Being in Alpha Phi means more than just friendship. It means serving a bigger community, raising money for a cause near to our hearts, and finding ways to grow into a respectable leader.”

Nonetheless, people blame sorority girls for feeding into and furthering the stereotypes that they’re fake, shallow and basic. This belief often leads to sorority girls wanting to prove people wrong and actively work against stereotypes.

“It gives me more of a motive to prove these stereotypes wrong; to prove that Greek Life is part of what keeps me going every day, what inspires me to be my best self and what inspires me to show the world what I am capable of,” Collon said. “My sorority sisters and I are some of the most hard-working individuals that I have ever been surrounded by.”

Personally, I also want to work to prove these stereotypes wrong. While it might be easier to ignore them since I know they aren’t true, I would rather show people just how wrong they are. I almost didn’t join a sorority because I thought the stereotypes were true, and I’ve never been more wrong. Now that I’m actually in a sorority, I want to be able to show other girls who might have been anti-sorority like me that it can truly be a great environment.

Society needs to stop judging them at face value and instead, maybe take a page out of their book.

After all, girls join the sororities they are in because they feel welcome in that environment. They feel accepted by their sisters and find that the organization is a safe place for them to be themselves. Spaces where women feel free to explore their identities are seldom found in society, and, in order to promote these spaces, we must dismantle the stereotypes that are often associated with them.

The next time you see a girl in public who’s wearing her letters or interacting with someone in a sorority, try to actually get to know them. They are going to be more than what the stereotype says they are, and if these stereotypes are really to be dismantled, then it has to start small. It needs to start with getting to know these girls and not pre-judging them. Yes, the girls in sororities can also work to stop these stereotypes, but they can’t do it alone. Give us sorority girls the opportunity to show you who we are, just like you would give someone who isn’t affiliated with Fraternity and Sorority Life

Sophia Perrault is an Opinion Columnist from Davison, Mich. She can be reached at sophiafp@umich.edu