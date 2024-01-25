Jan. 6, 2021, was bad; it could have been much worse. The mob that stormed the United States Capitol Building was masked, armed and some were hopped up on drugs. Some rioters had the means, motive and expressed intent to kill our representatives in government. The political class, most responsible for this crime, needs to be the most aware that attempting to subvert your government has consequences.

That isn’t to say that the Capitol rioters shouldn’t be receiving the hefty prison sentences they currently are for knowingly violating our nation’s laws and dignity. The lawyers, aides and others who shirked their duties and violated their oaths should likewise face serious penalties. One important penalty — spelled out in the plain text of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — is that those who have engaged in insurrection are prohibited from holding office again.

Colorado and Maine have already decided to remove former President Donald Trump from their states’ primary ballots on 14th Amendment grounds. Both decisions have been prevented from going into effect pending an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Court will review Colorado’s decision in the coming weeks.

In the past, I’ve written about how our federal system can allow the states to act as a bulwark against a sclerotic Supreme Court that’s often hostile to progress and good government. In the absence of federal leadership, something I will expand on below, the states should take the constitutionally permitted initiative and remove Trump from ballots based on the hefty and readily available evidence. Elections are, after all, state processes, defined by specific state laws that make elections look entirely different from one state to the next.

Sending this decision back to the states will allow Americans to decide this in their own communities and come to their own consensus in the absence of federal leadership. Trump likely won’t be disqualified in the most heavily red states, but, because of the variable composition of many state governments and supreme courts, he could very well be disqualified in many competitive, and even some red, states. Most Americans trust their state government; most Americans distrust their federal government. Borrowing legitimacy from state governments is a necessary move when the federal government is in such a trust deficit.

I make this argument with an assumption in mind: If Trump is removed from the ballot of all Republican-led states by federal decree, enough anger could bubble up from Trump’s supporters — within and outside government — to cause violence or an additional coup attempt. We should try to resolve this tension, or at least provide a release valve for it.

Fifty independent processes mean 50 fronts, 50 enemies that Trump will need to point to instead of one. In an age where almost every issue is brought to the national stage instead of the local one, a state-level, decentralized process is what we need to lower the pressure on an election that may be the most consequential of your lifetime.

Retaliation is a fear for many. State officials from several Republican-led states have floated removing President Biden from the ballot in their states in retaliation for Trump’s removal. I discount this outcome because, clearly, Biden has not committed any crime close to insurrection and there is no justification in the world that even hard-right Samuel Alito, Associative Justice of the Supreme Court, would accept to remove the sitting president from the ballot.

To return to the 14th Amendment — we are certainly walking a tightrope. If Biden is too harsh on Trump and his allies, he increases resentment and gives them a reason to attempt a coup again. If he is too weak, the power will be taken out of his hands. Of course, we have a fair amount of wiggle room between anarchy and autocracy, but both relative dangers should be treated as legitimate.

Part of the issue is that Trump hasn’t yet been brought to trial for attempting to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. This makes it harder to disqualify him before state courts are confronted with different information. The plaintiffs who sued to get Trump off the ballot in Colorado based their argument on the House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol’s report, but not all states will interpret this evidence as wholly disqualifying for 14th Amendment purposes. So, we need a federal conviction if we want something to stick on the national level.

Jack Smith, Department of Justice special counsel, has been leading the Jan. 6 prosecution, running up a nearly $13 million bill, according to ABC News and has secured several indictments against Trump for his role in interfering with the 2020 election.

Jed Rubenfeld, a professor at Yale Law School, argued in the Wall Street Journal that in the absence of a federal conviction for insurrection, a discrete charge that Trump is not facing, the Supreme Court can’t definitively disqualify Trump because there isn’t the shared knowledge (i.e. a conviction for insurrection in Federal court) of his crimes. It is worth noting that the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack recommended he be charged with inciting insurrection, but Special Counsel Jack Smith chose otherwise.

In the past, people have been disqualified from office under the 14th Amendment without having been convicted of “insurrection” as a criminal charge, but rather under other laws, such as the Espionage Act. The plain text of the 14th Amendment does not require a conviction for disqualification from office.

I can’t fault Smith for the glacial pace of this prosecution; I understand that legal cases can take a long time. I also understand the extent to which Trump has been gumming up the gears, using all available strategies to buy time. It is nonetheless infuriating that this extremely time-sensitive matter has been allowed to languish. Biden has so far pursued a strategy of non-engagement, heavily depending on the independence of the special counsel to insulate the White House from accusations of a politically motivated prosecution.

These are laudable goals. But the results of this prosecution matter a lot more than those of other legal proceedings. In order to secure an orderly election, executive pressure is overdue.

So, with this prosecution up in the air, where does that leave us?

The 10th Amendment is short: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” In a moment of profound national confusion, shouldn’t we build off of the states’ success, build off the relative trust advantage that they’ve clearly developed? With polling showing that the median American supports a less centralized process to determine Trump’s eligibility, it’s unfortunately up to the federal government to allow states to make the right decisions for their own citizens in the coming months.

Julian C. Barnard is an Opinion Columnist from Albuquerque, New Mexico, who writes about politics, culture and the American West. He can be reached at jcbarn@umich.edu.