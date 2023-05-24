Begrudgingly, I’ve had to sit through many financial advice talks with my grandparents since entering college, usually with the theme of, “Back in my day, I paid my way through college by working,” followed almost always with a conclusion like “you should too!” I, like most students today, know that this is no longer a feasible option. Working a part time job isn’t going to clear out my student loan debt in four short years.

Average tuition during the 2019-20 academic year for four-year institutions was $29,436 — compared to $10,973 during the 1963-64 academic year (both adjusted to 2020-21 dollars). In more recent years (again accounting for inflation) tuition has risen 10% at public and 19% at private four-year institutions. These trends of rising tuition have resulted in average student loan debt after obtaining a bachelor’s degree sitting at $32,880 for public institutions and $42,551 for private universities.

It’s important that current students understand the more nuanced implications of the post-pandemic economy on their college costs and know which demographic will bear a greater brunt of these costs.

Pre-pandemic tuition costs aside, from 2020 to today, there have been major fluctuations in the real cost of college. While the general trend over time has been a steady increase in tuition, the era of the pandemic saw tuition rising slower than inflation. This was largely due to pressure from students to reduce tuition costs in response to classes moving online. Amid lawsuits against at least 26 different universities on grounds of poor educational opportunities while online (despite tuition remaining at pre-pandemic levels), many universities lowered tuition costs in 2020 and 2021 — with institutions such as Princeton University and Georgetown University both discounting tuition by 10%. Many other universities responded with less drastic “tuition freezes,” or halts on raising tuition.

Reductions in tuition like these were largely made possible through government assistance like the 2020 CARES Act, a stimulus package aimed to mitigate economic hardships from COVID-19 which allocated $14 billion to American postsecondary education. With the emergency period of COVID-19 ending just two weeks ago, legislation such as the CARES Act will no longer be viable — meaning that no further stimulus will be provided, likely putting an end to this period of increased government spending on higher education.

Forced drops in tuition as well as college enrollment being down 0.6% resulted in lower revenue for colleges during the pandemic, with financial losses up to $100 million for some universities. As the pandemic era now comes to a close, many universities are resuming tuition-raising trends in order to make up for this period of lost revenue and keep up with skyrocketing inflation. Institutions such as the University of Southern California and Columbia University announced 5% tuition increases for the 2023-2024 academic year, matching the 5% inflation rate this April. Some colleges, including Baylor University, are even surpassing current inflation with tuition increases of 6%.

While the financial burden of college tuition may have eased for many students during the pandemic, rising post-pandemic tuition will restore this strain. But not all students and families face this strain equally; middle-class families (defined as households making between $48,500-$145,500 per year) will be more impacted by tuition increases compared to their classmates of higher and lower economic status.

When most middle-class families fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, they are often offered little to no need-based financial aid. This is because many middle-class household incomes are too high for this kind of financial aid, with well-known federal grants like Pell Grants only being guaranteed in full to families making $27,000 or less. This threshold is low enough that the middle class does not qualify for this kind of aid.

Federal student aid relies heavily on this calculation of family income to determine aid, assuming parents will significantly contribute to tuition. While this may be realistic for upper class families who often contribute largely to children’s tuition and can withstand rising tuition, many middle-class families aren’t able to make these contributions, leaving many students without financial support as tuition rises.

Another recent government-adjacent policy will also be greatly affecting tuition costs. Beginning in March 2022, the Federal Reserve has consistently been raising interest rates in an effort to slow rapidly increasing inflation.

Due to the inextricable relationship between loans and interest rates, student loan repayment becomes more expensive amid higher interest rates. Given that 43.8 million Americans and more than half of college students hold student loan debt, higher interest rates are a major problem for college students. The impacts of rate hikes will not be equal for all students, however, as middle-class students disproportionately suffer from rising interest rates because they, on average, take out more loans than other students. Furthermore, the type of loan taken out may disproportionately raise the cost of repayment for middle-class students.

When financing college, many students must weigh taking out public (federal) or private (non-federal) loans. On top of carrying fewer borrower protections and having higher baseline interest rates compared to public loans, private loans are more susceptible to the effects of interest rate hikes like those being carried out by the Federal Reserve. Public loans are guaranteed to have a fixed rate (meaning changes in the federal interest rate will not affect the repayment interest rate initially agreed to), whereas private loans often don’t come with this guarantee, making them less favorable during times of rising interest rates.

Many middle-class students will find another difficulty in financing their college when they discover that public loans are once again allocated on a need-basis and only cover $5,500 to $12,500 of tuition per year. This often leaves less-stable private loans as the only remaining option for middle-class students attending high-cost colleges.

Alleviating the impact of changing economic conditions relies on changing how we treat financial aid at both the university and federal levels. Universities have already begun expanding financial aid to better serve middle-class students, with programs like the “Go Blue Guarantee” — which offers free tuition to in-state students from families earning less than $65,000 a year — at the University of Michigan and many other colleges pledging to meet “100% of financial need,” meaning that students will not have to take out loans beyond their expected parental contribution.

Such programs are helping to bridge the gap between financial aid and middle-class families. But there is still a long way to go in terms of making college affordable for middle-class students still above income thresholds for qualification or without parents contributing what was calculated as their expected contribution in determining financial need.

The federal government has also passed legislation to improve the FAFSA and aid granting process. The FAFSA Simplification Act, passed in 2020, is transforming the federal aid process by creating a more accurate measurement of need (though still assuming middle-class families will contribute to tuition) and simplifying the FAFSA form.

While this legislation is also a step in the right direction in terms of general federal aid, it primarily serves low-income students and does not target the middle class. Instead, more direct solutions such as raising income thresholds eligible for federal student aid and moving away from a system that relies on household contributions to tuition payments can better alleviate this problem and help to take the pressure of rising tuition and student loans off of middle-class students.

In this time of uncertain economic fluctuations, we must better address the challenges faced by middle-class students regarding the cost of college in order to promote fair and accessible higher education for all, no matter the state of the economy.

Molly Amrine is an Opinion Columnist from Columbus, Ohio who writes about the intersection between our economy and social issues. She can be reached at mamrine@umich.edu.