There is nothing that makes me feel more like prey than scrolling through my Instagram feed. As I stroll through the woods, minding my own business, the beast of social media dangles a shiny new product from its mouth, plaguing me with constant temptation. I’m used to advertisements, ads having been a part of my media consumption for as long as I can remember, but ads on Instagram have started to feel different: they seek you down and they don’t give up.

Ads have become increasingly embedded in the social media experience. Instagram officially started to show ads in 2013, though they were extremely limited and only major corporations were advertising on the platform. In 2015, Instagram started to allow in-feed ads to be bought by anyone, making them all the more popular. Instagram added the story function in 2016, and made ad integration within stories widely available in 2017. In October 2022, Instagram started showing ads within an individual’s profile. Instagram also added its shop function in 2020, which meant users could purchase products from directly within the app. This meant ads could show up and simply direct you somewhere else within the same platform.

Instagram ads also function with a unique persistence. I’ll admit that while I have never directly bought something from an Instagram ad, I can be keen to do an online equivalent of a window shop, eagerly swiping through the beauty and fashion content they have rightly pinned me as wanting, or clicking on the accompanying links and checking out a company’s website. When I engage with an Instagram ad, it seems to follow me. I’ll get the same one over and over again, and when the company has an Instagram storefront I’ll even get notifications about the products. “@enroutejewelry_featured a product you viewed in a post,” says my current top Instagram notification, followed by “Have another look at an item you viewed from @madebymary.”

Targeting ads based on one’s general demographic is one thing, but to precisely advertise to someone in real time based on what they are currently clicking on and interacting with feels like a beast of its own. It’s a thinly-veiled reminder of just how intensely our moves on the internet are being tracked and the ways in which that tracking is so intrinsically linked to these platforms’s profits.

Despite a large portion of platform users taking issue with how platforms advertise — a survey in 2019 showed that only 17% of people found personalized ads to be ethical — there are barely any restrictions in the United States regarding how our data can be used in advertisements. There are restrictions on what can be advertised, but when it specifically comes to the use of personal information the laws are far more lacking.

Within our current administration, data regulation is desired. Tech lobbyists, however, regularly inhibit the passing of called for legislation that would minimize invasions of our privacy. There are some individual states enacting laws to help protect their citizens’s privacy such as the California Consumer Privacy Act, which gives users rights to know how their data is being used and to, in some cases, opt out of the distribution of their information. However, even under the CCPA, the onus is still on individual consumers to take action when they disapprove of how a company uses their data, rather than simply restricting the rights of the companies.

What state and federal legislation should seek to put in place is something much closer to what has already been passed in the European Union. The General Data Protection Regulation has been in place since 2018, and its protections have led to more recent advertisement blocking. Platforms under the Meta umbrella will now require user consent before using personal data to create advertisements, and Meta has even come up with a subscription model in Europe that will allow people to subscribe to an ad-free version of their platforms — though it’s still quite dubious that the onus of restricting ads should be on the individual and at an annual cost of over $120. Restrictions from the EU also raise the stakes for Meta, as failing to comply with their regulations has a hefty price tag, up to potentially 4% of their global turnover.

Creating stakes for these companies is vital in holding them accountable, though that still leaves the surface barely scratched. American regulations need to be as harsh on these companies as some of our other contemporaries, while also raising questions about just how much advertising is ethical on social media in addition to what precisely that advertising is. Ads take up far too much space in our already overwhelming attention economy, and become all the more powerful and seductive when grounded in our private information.

Lila Dominus is an Opinion Columnist hailing from New York City. She writes about digital culture and gender, and can be reached at ldominus@umich.edu