As we enter into the new year, certain topics become more relevant in public discourse. In these early weeks of 2024, I have viewed more than 50 TikToks delving into and debating a seemingly simple yet layered phenomenon: the growing amount of 10 year olds shopping in Sephora today.

Brands such as Drunk Elephant, Glow Recipe and Rare Beauty have been at the center of these conversations. These pricey makeup and skincare brands have their childlike designs in common. Drunk Elephant offers an array of products with intricate pumps and interesting shapes. Marketing certain products to children — specifically those typically used by older age groups — is nothing new. This process aims to turn impressionable young individuals into loyal customers as they age into becoming the target audience themselves. A 9 year old’s growing obsession with Glow Recipe because of TikTok will likely end up with feelings of immense nostalgia toward the brand as an adult, and thus lead them to purchase their products.

Curating brand loyalty is a key component of any healthy business, and this strategy has been utilized frequently in recent years. In 2009, more than 10 years after the founding of their parent company, Lululemon, Ivivva opened its doors. This store was a replica of Lululemon, with minor tweaks in sizing and color options meant to attract children. Executives hoped to increase profits by targeting the daughters of mothers who loved — and could afford — Lululemon. By leveraging familial ties and nostalgia, Lululemon curated a pipeline from younger girls who love and shop at Ivivva to older women who love and shop at Lululemon.

This process is evident in most retail, beauty and even food corporations that pander to multiple generations. Less evident is strangely one of the most profitable and unethical uses of this strategy — collegiate institutions. When we take a step back and understand that a higher-level institution’s primary purpose is not just to educate its students, this becomes clear. American universities are businesses, riddled with directors, shareholders and other stakeholders alike.

The legacy admission system is a prime example of securing brand loyalty, and the methodology is basic. Students attend a university and are encouraged by the institution to make this a large part of their personality. These students become parents and raise their children in a household that values not only higher education itself, but higher education at that specific university. Oftentimes, the child grows up and aspires to attend that same university. By pushing a collegiate brand onto its students through merchandise, accolades and social capital, the perfect lineage of consumers is created. Here, familial values are the backbone of generating profit.

With its deceptive and exploitative nature, utilizing this branding strategy in higher education is ethically wrong and enhances barriers for minorities. Priming a college graduate to raise their family with love and respect for their alma mater is not inherently negative, but moves focus away from potential applicants who grew up in different environments.

A child of a college graduate likely lives in a financially stable and safe household. These children have access to the resources to pursue their educational dreams and thrive in the college environment. Compared to only 26% of first-generation students, 82% of students with two parents who earned college degrees will graduate with a bachelor’s as well. Investing in marketing strategies that target the same white, wealthy demographic limits students with different backgrounds who also have incredible potential. In Harvard University’s class of 2023, 14.6% were high-paying legacy students, so you can assume the payout was large.

Not only does curating and implementing brand loyalty strategies in education perpetuate oppressive positions in society for disadvantaged socioeconomic groups, but it also is extremely exploitative to the students themselves. Leaning on brand loyalty to maintain a profit minimizes a living, breathing person to their potential earnings for a business. Therefore, an elite university cares less about how an individual’s personal and educational experiences contribute to campus culture and more about their position in a legacy building and profit-earning machine.

Preying on innocence and vulnerability to curate an ideal consumer is a common strategy big businesses use to maintain their big earnings. Yet, widening the scope can show that it is not just typical corporations that employ this technique. Higher educational institutions ensure future earnings by turning the positive feelings associated with attendees’ experiences into a brand that can be further consumed by their children. Applying this marketing strategy to education systems that were created to help educate and thus benefit the masses, is convoluted and must be removed from education.

Rachelle Evans is an Opinion Columnist. She writes about healthcare and wellness in American politics and culture. She can be reached at evansra@umich.edu.