What comes to mind when you think of Hawai’i? The tropical climate and beautiful vegetation? Palm trees and ocean beaches? These aren’t “gotcha” questions meant to shame you for your associations; if warm weather and lush scenery are all you could come up with, it makes sense. Such a pleasant environment is what makes Hawai’i so well-known for its tourism. Tourism is the largest source of investments in the Hawaiian economy, supporting 216,000 jobs and generating $17.75 billion in visitor spending in 2019. There are an estimated 9.8 million people expected to vacation in Hawai’i in 2023, an increase of 7.2% from 2022.

The importance of the tourism industry in Hawai’i makes sense when the setbacks of being an island are considered. There is a large dependence on imports, as well as a limited amount of land, and both have contributed to a high cost of living. This makes tourism a necessary economic boost to assist the people of Hawai’i. That being said, the bottom line is that non-native Hawaiians need to do better.

Just because tourism is bringing in money doesn’t mean that there aren’t negatives. Tourism takes up space, which leads to deforestation and construction in ecosystems containing thousands of species. It also leads to soil erosion and increases pollution and discharge into the sea. The introduction of non-native species to Hawai’i has earned the islands the name “extinction capital of the world,” as more and more native species disappear. A lot of land is taken up by those 9.8 million people expected to visit Hawai’i in 2023, all of whom need somewhere to sleep, eat and entertain themselves. Land catering to the tourist leaves minimal space for the native Hawaiians, so much so that many aren’t able to reclaim any of their ancestral territory, which they are entitled to under state law. With large amounts of tourists visiting the islands comes less ability for native Hawaiians to take part in their cultural traditions without the threat of being stereotyped and used as a way to get more visitors.

There has been a growing dislike of tourists among Native Hawaiians in recent years, with some of them even urging outsiders not to travel to Hawai’i. This is, in part, because of ignorance on behalf of some visitors who disrespect the Hawaiian culture, environment and locals. For example, in 2021, a video went viral of a woman disturbing a Hawaiian monk seal, and locals called for travelers to become more educated about the islands’ wildlife.

Better tourism practices are necessary, especially given that much of the Hawaiian tourist industry was shaped by a colonizer-centric mentality. After Europeans started visiting and moving to the islands in the 18th century, new businesses were created to cater to the new influx of people. This tourist-centered economy forces businesses to compete for the attention of outsiders, which leaves little room for natives. The pandemic really illuminated this. According to an article from the New York Times, when travel restrictions were loosened, people flocked to Hawai’i without heeding social distancing rules, which locals came to feel was initiated by a “sense of entitlement” among the tourists.

More recently, though, a much larger problem has impacted the people of Hawai’i: the wildfires on Maui. As a result of the fires, 66 people remain unaccounted for, down from the original 385. The confirmed death toll is currently 115 and is expected to rise. The fires have left complete devastation in their wake, burning 2,170 acres since they began on Aug. 8, which could be catastrophic for Hawai’i’s environment.

But what about trips to Hawai’i? People seem to want to vacation so badly that the disastrous fires cannot dissuade them. People still need to be told not to travel to West Maui, as Gov. Josh Green said that nonessential travel to West Maui is “strongly discouraged.” The same mentality is seen in a CBS article, which does discuss the struggles of Maui and its locals, but still mainly centers around whether people can travel to Hawai’i and concerns over drops in tourism. When Hawai’i is struggling, like with the pandemic and the Maui fires, it makes the entitlement for people to travel to Hawai’i more evident. Any prioritization of visitors over displaced and otherwise homeless Native Hawaiian people further illuminates the issue with the tourism industry in Hawai’i. Additionally, people still choosing to travel to Hawai’i for a relaxing vacation despite all the destruction shows a lack of respect for the state and its inhabitants. There is a way to travel to Hawai’i respectfully, of course, but now is not the time to be concerned about your next trip.

Jamie Murray is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at jamiemu@umich.edu.