In between plays during the 2021 Super Bowl, General Motors released an ad on electric vehicles (EVs) featuring an irate Will Ferrell who accused the U.S. of being “out-EV-ed” by Norway. At the time, European countries had an impressive lead over the U.S. in green energy investments.

Today, however, the reverse is true. Europe remains a leader in green technology, but with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S., this lead seems poised to change.

The act provides nearly $400 billion in federal support for green energy, manufacturing and other sectors. Much of this support comes in the form of subsidies and tax cuts for businesses that shift to cleaner energy sources. While a shift to clean energy is a move in the right direction, the act’s strict language means that only goods produced in North America will be eligible for U.S. subsidies. For Europe, this is bad news.

Europe’s chief concern is that the Inflation Reduction Act will hurt established green industries in Europe. These concerns are not unfounded. The North American-focused provisions of the act have caused dramatic responses from companies. German-owned Volkswagen is actively planning to create a new EV manufacturing plant as a result of the subsidies offered by the act, with competitor Audi considering similar measures. In France, chaos has ensued. After President Emmanuel Macron raised the retirement age to make French businesses more competitive, protests exploded and shut down the country.

Despite European complaints, a competition between the U.S. and Europe to rapidly develop as many green energy industries as possible is a competition in which everyone wins. For most of the history of the environmentalist movement, phasing out fossil fuels was seen as just the right thing to do. As competition between the U.S. and Europe on green energy shows, governments and firms no longer see it this way. Today, switching to green energy isn’t just the right thing, it’s a profit opportunity with geopolitical implications.

Though Europe complains that the Inflation Reduction Act gives the U.S. an unfair advantage, it is more helping the U.S. catch up on the green revolution than it is helping us get ahead. But increasing American green industry prevalence isn’t just more balanced, it also works with American comparative advantage. Incentivizing domestic production of green technology in the U.S. may, on the surface, seem to violate this principle. The outsourcing of manufacturing has, after all, led to a decline in domestic prices over time. However, if we consider technological innovation, an area in which the U.S. excels, as the root of our advantage, then the push to increase domestic manufacturing makes total sense.

Manufacturing is a key complement to American technological growth. Domestic manufacturing is a critical driver of innovation, responsible for 55% of patents and 70% of research and development spending. Encouraging more green manufacturing projects to move to the U.S. not only increases the pace of technological discovery but also increases the pace of green technological discovery.

This level of innovation is good for everyone. As new technologies proliferate, the cost of switching to renewable energy falls. The U.S. has also promised that these discoveries will be shared with partners overseas, assuaging concerns that the U.S. may try to hoard new discoveries.

America also has an advantage in financing green energy projects. Though both European and American plans to address climate change prioritize private business involvement, the ways these plans achieve this vary. In general, European climate plans are much more particular about the climate targets they address, allocating specific amounts of funding for specific initiatives. The Inflation Reduction Act, in contrast, is far more general, relying on simple tax breaks for companies that go green.

This distinction is important because it allows green companies more choice in how they set priorities. It also creates more opportunities to engage in America’s superior financing opportunities — a critical component of funding green startups. Since the 2008 financial crisis, European banks have been more tightly regulated than those in the U.S. As a result, though American banks are more exposed to risk than our European counterparts, we also have a vastly higher return on equity. These looser regulations have firmly solidified America, specifically New York, as the financial capital of the world — outcompeting challengers in London and the European Union.

Moving more climate-focused companies to the U.S. means they’ll have better access to this financing. Looser regulations also mean green startups can more easily become established.

The Inflation Reduction Act may weaken the European green business sector, but Europe’s historic leadership in this industry means it still has opportunities it can bring to the table. To adequately compete, Europe must continue to differentiate its green investment model from the U.S.

While the Inflation Reduction Act’s general investment structure is a great preliminary step toward giving the green industry a toehold, Europe’s targeted investment model is far better at sustaining growth. One example is in funding clean energy startups that require a large upfront investment. Europe’s targeted government investment model has allowed battery manufacturing startups to produce large, expensive factories relatively quickly.

As the United Kingdom and the European Union weigh responses to the Inflation Reduction Act, it’s important that countermeasures don’t just mimic the provisions of the American plan, says UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt . If Europe can successfully differentiate itself from the American plan, firms will have more choices in deciding where to set up shop and more diverse green industries will have the opportunity to emerge.

The Inflation Reduction Act has made America more competitive in the race to build up green energy infrastructure. While this competition may threaten some European leaders, friendly competition in strengthening green energy decreases reliance on fossil fuels and helps mitigate the worst effects of global warming. If the two regions can avoid falling into the trap of protectionism, then Will Ferrell-level frustration can be avoided and the world will be better off.

