There are two times that I tend to see my local gym fill up the most. The first time is in January when about one-third of New Year’s resolutions are fitness-oriented, and the second is in the summer when high schoolers and college students have too much time on their hands. In all honesty, there’s always a part of me that gets a bit annoyed when one of the two squat racks on the floor is taken by someone doing deadlifts with questionable form, but a part of me has come to appreciate people for at least trying to take their health a little bit more seriously.

In a nation where more than two-thirds of the population is either overweight or obese and only 28% of people are meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s physical activity guidelines, it’s no secret that we as a nation need to be more proactive in our health. I truly believe that a trip to the gym once in a while would be greatly beneficial for all people, no matter their weight or experience with fitness.

I’ve spoken to many people who think the gym is a place for no one but the most extreme of bodybuilders. I really can believe this assertion; anecdotally, all of my friends who lift do it for aesthetic reasons. In numeric terms, a 2016 survey indicates that 43% of people cite body improvements as their reasoning behind lifting. With that established, I make my point: No matter how much it seems like it, there is no need to be physique-oriented to have a reason to come to the gym.

So, what exactly can one do in the gym? Well, there’s bodybuilding, powerlifting, CrossFit, running, aerobic classes … you get the idea. There’s plenty to do! I came into the gym wanting to be the embodiment of a bodybuilder, both large and lean. It’s a combination that takes both time and effort to achieve. For some time, I kept at it, but I eventually realized that I wasn’t enjoying the dedicated work for isolated muscles. As a result, I switched over to powerlifting, where I spent my time in the gym focusing on the “big three” of strength training: bench pressing, squatting and deadlifting.

All of this to say that there is absolutely nothing restricting a person to a singular discipline. You have the freedom to do what you want in the gym. Maybe you’re strictly dedicated to a routine and like to see consistent progress, and that’s great. Maybe you just want to get your blood flowing, and that’s fine, too. There is nothing physically stopping you from doing what you want within the gym’s walls, and even if you’re not coming too frequently, a person would rather say “It’s been four days since I’ve exercised” than “It’s been four months since I’ve exercised.”

Even then, there remains an arguably more prominent mental barrier for many to come to the gym, a feeling commonly referred to as “gymtimidation.” If the act of working out were as easy as deciding on what to do in the gym, gyms would undoubtedly be more crowded than they usually are — showing up in the first place is much harder.

“Gymtimidation” is another term for gym anxiety, referring specifically to feelings of discomfort and uneasiness provoked by the gym. Studies show that it is fairly common, with The International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association finding that 50% of Americans report having experienced the phenomenon at a certain point. This becomes a problem for the average college student. Most students have some form of social media, and we have all seen the incredibly lean fitness models that are extremely popular on these platforms. Though they may not look like it day to day, these models are showing themselves at their “best” with enlarged muscles and excellent lighting. This, in turn, becomes a viewer’s impression of what a “gym-goer” is while they compete with their usual, untrained physique in the bathroom mirror.

This feeling is paired with preexisting negative perceptions of body image that some people use as motivation, the abundance of fitness misinformation and the general difficulty of forming lifestyle-changing habits. This amalgamation of external and internal conflicts reveals why fitness can be daunting for so many individuals. It is truly difficult to find some way to start, often prompting questions such as “Am I doing enough?” or “Am I doing the right routine?” which embody some variety of self doubt.

I would not say that overcoming this mental barrier is easy by any means. What I do argue for is finding some way to overcome it as the benefits of exercise are plentiful. Some of the most common types of gym anxiety include being unsure about what routine to do, how to do the exercises in it or a general belief that you don’t “fit in” with the social environment of the gym. Though nothing can alleviate gym anxiety with absolute certainty, there are certainly steps one can take to help. Uncertainty in a routine can be combated by establishing a regular cycle of gym activities or learning a movement before you step foot in the building. If concerns are related to feeling isolated in a new environment, bring a friend that is willing to navigate the gym with you.

Beyond the basic mental and physiological effects of exercise, there’s always more to be found where you want it. The gym can provide a change of scenery, a motivational environment or just something to do in general — there’s plenty to be had from the experience. The bottom line is that your goals do not have to be the same as someone else’s. Even if you’re content with your physical appearance, maybe your stamina could use some work. Maybe you just like lifting heavy weights or you really do want to look like a model. Maybe you just want to be more flexible or just want to get out of the house for an hour or two. In the environment of the gym, anything goes. In the long term, do something sustainable and enjoyable, because even the smallest increment of self-improvement is an improvement.

So, consider coming to the gym. No matter what goals you may have, as long as there is a will to improve, there’s a place for you here — and there should be no reason to believe otherwise.

