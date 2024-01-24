At first glance, Gigi Hadid and Keynesian economics don’t seem to have much in common. Hadid, one of the highest-paid fashion icons in the world, is a stalwart supporter of human rights. She has utilized her platform to supply humanitarian aid and support to Palestinians, Bangladeshis and Ukrainians, among other causes.

Keynesian economics, while not as fashionable, has also produced its fair share of good in the world. Springboarding the world economy out of the Great Depression, it provided a useful framework for policymakers and institutions, like the Federal Reserve, to make informed decisions about our economy.

But just as Gigi Hadid couldn’t possibly solve all of the world’s humanitarian crises, Keynesian economic models have failed in their own respects as well. Because these models largely ignored the effects of financial markets, they failed to predict and mitigate the Great Recession, causing millions of people to lose their savings, homes and jobs. Models inherently have limits. And, if we want to avoid catastrophe, it’s important that we know them.

Much of the undergraduate curriculum at the University of Michigan centers around models — Bohr’s model of the atom in CHEM 125, Newton’s second law in PHYSICS 140 and aggregate demand in ECON 102, to name a few. However, the limitations of these models are often glossed over, especially in STEM courses. Most of the time, they are taken as fact until better models are taught in a later, higher-level class. Limitations and failures are inseparable from, and sometimes even define, the models they are attached to. They should be taught accordingly.

All models are based on assumptions. In economics, individuals are the so-called “homo economicus” who make decisions in a purely utilitarian fashion. In statistical mechanics, microstates — that is, the unique configurations of all the atoms in the system — are all equally probable in macroscopic equilibrium.

Assumptions are made because it’s often too difficult to model our world and its behavior in full kaleidoscopic complexity. Stuff needs to get left out. These assumptions, by ignoring some of the more complex behaviors of the system, dictate the limits of the models they create. When the assumptions no longer apply, the model breaks down. Models are reality generalized and abstracted. Knowing when these abstractions apply and don’t apply is as important as knowing what to do with them.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, policymakers and laypeople depended on models for forecasting infection trends, predicting death rates and for a sense of hope (or sobriety) in the face of crisis. Several models gave overly optimistic projections of trends slowing down in the very near future — a result of assumptions made during the modeling process.

At their worst, these models conveyed a false sense of security in the height of the pandemic. The failure to publicly communicate the limits of these models, and thus the lack of understanding surrounding their failures, contributed to a growing distrust of experts and policymakers, more deaths and a prolonged pandemic.

Focusing on the limitations of models when we teach them will allow for a better understanding of how the modeling process works and how predictions are made. It would contribute to a “model literacy,” where education about one model’s faults can help understand the limitations of another. Models are meant to be utilized, and knowing why and when they fail can help us make better, informed and effective decisions regarding the systems that these models predict.

For a group of individuals about to enter adulthood and join the workforce, understanding how to use the knowledge we acquire is salient. An English major may never have to explicitly calculate equilibrium output after college, but understanding how macroeconomic models are inherently limited could offer them a more informed perspective regarding a recent Federal Reserve decision. A computer engineering student may never know why they had to take a first-year seminar in biology, but the knowledge of how difficult it is to model pandemics could help her make a more informed decision about her own health.

Aside from model literacy, understanding the limits of models is good for another, often overlooked, aspect of education. It makes learning more interesting. Emphasizing where models go wrong will not only make students more critical of models that they see in the future but also facilitate a process of inquiry and curiosity. Learning how to ask questions, not just answer them, is an integral part of a liberal arts education — whether those questions are about physics or politics.

For me, seeing a demonstration of a very cold, floating cube magnetically locked in place in PHYSICS 240 was one of the most distinctive moments of my physics studies. Though it was a phenomenon that couldn’t be explained by PHYSICS 240 concepts at all, it motivated much of my passion for the class itself. Learning is most engaging when it is dynamic — a pragmatic exploration rather than a jejune cruise. Emphasizing limits facilitates this exploratory process.

Models run our lives. They inform the Fed on economic decisions, policymakers and public officials on health trends and local communities of rainy days. Their prominence makes it important that we understand how they can fail. After all, the point of models is to inform, not misinform. In the meantime, maybe they can take some notes from Gigi Hadid and try to be a little more fashionable. Keynesian economics is so last century.

Editorial Page Editor Zhane Yamin writes about stuff that matters. Or, at least he thinks that. He can be reached at zhane@umich.edu.