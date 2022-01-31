On Jan. 19, coming off a year of unprecedented attacks on the right to vote by Republican state legislatures throughout the country, congressional Democrats made their last-chance gambit and finally had a vote on carving out an exception for the filibuster for voting rights and election reform legislation. As had been telegraphed for months, the move failed, coming up two votes short of the 50-vote threshold needed. All 50 Senate Republicans were in opposition, joined by centrist Democrats Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. It was a deflating end to a long and seemingly hopeless effort, capped off with intraparty fighting and a prevailing pessimistic mentality. It also left a choice for congressional Democratic leaders: fold over and move on, or go back to the drawing board in hopes of getting at least something passed to protect an imperiled democracy. Thankfully, it appears some in Congress are beginning to choose the latter.

Seemingly just as the filibuster carveout vote failed, reports began to surface of an amplified bipartisan push to reform the Electoral Count Act, which lays out the procedure for counting Electoral College votes, along with the potential for increased funding for the facilitation of elections and measures to ensure the fair counting of votes. There has also been reporting that lawmakers are looking at ways to defend election workers, who had to endure an onslaught of dangerous rhetoric and physical threats of violence. The effort also seems to have real potential for success, with politicians on the ideological scale ranging from Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. Chris Coons to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy R-Calif., who himself voted to overturn the election, expressing at least some sort of optimism and interest in a deal.

These are all policies that would make an important difference, and would address some of the most important problems facing our elections. The potential to have wide-ranging bipartisan support for such an issue that has sadly turned so contentious is a unique opportunity and one that should gladly be seized. Unfortunately, some Democrats don’t view it as such.

Some progressive Democrats have dismissed the effort, either as a distraction from the larger problem or insufficient to address the problems at hand. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., when asked about the potential reform, stated, “They are not serious. And this is a diversion in order to prevent us from ensuring that every eligible American has the right to vote.” First, there does seem to be a serious effort at play, especially by senators like Susan Collins R-Maine, who has worked earnestly with Democrats in the past, on infrastructure for example. Second, if Democrats have an all-or-nothing attitude, in a 50–50 Senate, they are going to struggle to get things done for the remainder of this session in Congress. When dealing with the realities of a 50–50 Senate, a bare House majority and a Democratic senator from a state that voted for Trump by more than 35 points, compromise is inevitable and necessary.

Additionally, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed the effort simply “says you can rig the elections anyway you want and then we’ll count it accurately.” This too, is the wrong approach. If all voter suppression, intimidation and barriers to the ballot suddenly evaporated, yet those counting and deeming the winner could simply throw out the results, turnout would be irrelevant.

The reality is, though voter suppression and barriers to the ballot are real and dangerous, especially for minorities and the underserved, the larger threat to democracy is not actually solved by addressing voter suppression. For example, in the 2020 election, mail-in voting as a result of the pandemic made it easier than ever to vote. Turnout flourished, reaching numbers not seen since at least 1980.

Yet, many would admit that the integrity of the election was under attack in ways not seen in the modern political era. State and local-level Republicans made attempts to send fraudulent “alternate” electors and prevent state election results from being certified, and 147 Republican members of Congress even voted to throw out the will of millions of voters in multiple states, even after the Jan. 6 insurrection had taken place. This is all on top of the sustained push by then-President Trump and his allies to have then–Vice President Pence unilaterally reject slates of electors, a wildly anti-democratic course of action that, thankfully, Pence did not pursue. If Pence had gone along with Trump, there is no clear telling what would have happened. As written, such a scenario is not explored within the Electoral Count Act, and it is worrisome to imagine how such an event would have unfolded.

These threats, among many others, illustrate the most dangerous threats to American democracy. Though discussions are preliminary, there is evidence to suggest that the new bipartisan push would help to greatly thwart these problems. If an avenue is there, as one appears to be, congressional Democrats must take it and work to maximize the reforms that could be enacted. Moreover, none of this is to say voting rights cannot and should not be addressed whenever possible, as they clearly should. If Democrats manage to win at least two Senate seats in upcoming midterms, their voting rights and election reform bills will have a real chance of passing, so long as they can hold the House. But as the last few months have shown, that option is closed at the moment, and it would be irresponsible and dangerous not to take whatever electoral reform they can now, a sizable amount at that.

Devon Hesano is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at dhesano@umich.edu.