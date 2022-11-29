As the dust settles on the 2022 midterm elections, America is left with a gridlocked national government. With the Republicans failing to produce a “Red Wave,” yet still taking control of the House of Representatives, both parties came away from election night without a clear mandate. Though Republicans and Democrats have been quick to declare victory, the even results reveal an exhausted nation fed up with the trajectory of both parties. After a disappointing election cycle across the aisle, it’s worth examining what influenced voters and where Congress can go from here.

The clearest dichotomy in results was not between Republicans and Democrats, but rather between centrists and extremists. While election deniers had a poor night overall, especially in senatorial and gubernatorial races, more mainstream right-wing politicians achieved impressive outcomes. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis blew his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, out of the water in what was previously considered a swing state. He won with an almost 20% margin.

DeSantis’ success presents a blueprint for the Republican Party to move past former President Donald Trump’s abrasiveness while maintaining his populist appeal. By running on inflation and crime rather than election security, Republicans such as DeSantis capitalized on anti-Biden sentiment and offered voters a sensible alternative to poor Democratic leadership. On the other hand, prominent election deniers like Kari Lake and Doug Mastriano performed poorly, demonstrating voters’ preference for mainstream Democratic candidates over extreme right-wing ones.

Additionally, the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned abortion protections under Roe v. Wade, likely prevented the Republicans from gaining a majority in the Senate and building a greater margin in the House. At a time when the majority of the electorate viewed inflation and the economy as the nation’s most pressing issues, voters turned out in droves to elect candidates who promised to protect reproductive rights.

While many Democrats didn’t run on their own record because of the party’s low favorability rating, they ran countless attack ads against anti-abortion Republicans in swing districts nationally. This approach panned out, helping them to win close Senate races in Pennsylvania and Arizona, as well as the governor’s race in Michigan.

For the Democrats, despite leadership’s push to declare the results a victory, the outcome was a clear rebuke of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Exit polls showed that voters were fed up with the Democratic Party and the Biden administration on topics such as inflation and the economy. Though the party held the front admirably, it’ll likely be to little avail, as the House will still shift to Republican control. With a split Congress, Biden’s agenda will presumably be stymied over the next two years, making his case for reelection in 2024 far more difficult.

Though the results were overall a wash for both sides, their aftermath has had more profound implications. In a speech after the election, Biden acknowledged that American voters were upset, but doubled down on his agenda, stating that he wouldn’t adjust his policies and claiming that Americans would support him once they saw the long-term results of his actions. Instead of striking a conciliatory tone, which would make sense given his need to compromise with Republicans going forward, Biden seemed intent on continuing to deny any of his mistakes in office.

Republican members of the House of Representatives, meanwhile, despite their narrow margin of victory, have promised to immediately form committees to investigate Biden, his son and his administration. Instead of accepting their surprisingly narrow margin as a sign that voters want normalcy, the GOP seems fired up to, again, escalate tension. Further, with Trump announcing that he will be running again in 2024, the party faces the prospect of another two years of him hindering the rise of more palatable figures with a better chance of returning the GOP to power.

Overall, both parties have left this election emboldened despite neither side receiving a mandate from voters. By refusing to acknowledge the will of the American people, however, what we likely face is two years of increased tension and little meaningful progress on major issues. When asked about his thoughts on the ability of Congress to cooperate to drive progress, Richard Hall, public policy professor and author of “Participation in Congress,” said, “I’m not sure there’s room for meaningful compromise within the House Republican caucus, never mind between the two parties. With such a slim majority, (U.S. Rep. Kevin) McCarthy will have a hard time getting to 218 votes on anything; the far-right Republicans will make his life miserable.”

This strong division is unfortunate since a split Congress could have significant room for compromise on the economy, crime, immigration and climate change. Voters on both sides expressed concern for all of these issues, and there are tremendous opportunities for bipartisan reform to make the country more fiscally responsible and safer, while still investing heavily in our future.

With the nation reeling from an energy crisis brought about by fluctuations in oil prices, investment in renewable energy could create blue-collar jobs and improve our long-term economic health. By distancing ourselves from reliance on fossil fuel prices controlled by our adversaries, we could bolster our economy’s strength and ability to resist future downturns. By pairing these investments with reductions in government spending in other expensive categories like pensions and defense, Congress could shape a leaner government with lower debt and more strategic investments.

On the crime front, voters nationally expressed concern over decreased safety in communities. By increasing funding for law enforcement while also funding the improvement of engagement training programs, lawmakers could find a healthy compromise that would end police department shortages and invest in long-term reforms.

Immigration also remains a concern for both parties. Though the Democrats look to help undocumented immigrants searching for refuge in America, doing so is controversial and often comes at the expense of legal immigration. By improving funding for immigration officers to prevent illegal immigration while simultaneously issuing more H1B and work visas, we can combat a labor shortage and improve diversity in a safe and legal manner.

When the country went to the polls on Election Day, Americans voted for checks and balances, not intense gridlock. There remains a significant amount of common ground between the two parties, but unless both sides agree to come to the table, we’ll likely continue to move backward. With large sects of both parties seemingly content to choose ideological purity over progress, the burden of forcing collaboration will fall upon the moderates in Congress. Until they can push their parties to look across the aisle and identify the common ground legislators share on many core issues, our country will remain stagnant.

Nikhil Sharma is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at nsnikhil@umich.edu.