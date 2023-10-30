As most colleges’ early action/decision deadlines approach, high school students are experiencing higher rates of admissions anxiety. To help calm these anxieties, I returned to my old high school to tell the students about my experiences at the University of Michigan. I answered questions ranging from whether frat parties live up to the hype to how I find a sense of community at such a large university. The students were able to voice their concerns and receive advice from someone more connected to the college experience than their teachers.

Before returning to my high school, I worried about my credibility, the students’ attention spans and whether or not they would think I was lame. Surprisingly, I held their attention with ease. They saw me as worth listening to and hung on to every word I said. It became evident that the reason they were so engrossed was that many of them knew very little about college life. By being there I was able to give them tangible advice about their futures, an opportunity that not many of them previously had — something that other college students should consider doing, too.

For people without family members who went to college, it’s hard to get first-hand information or advice. There could be unanswered questions and fears that lead them to decide not to go to college at all. Only 14% of U-M undergraduates are first-generation college students, who could have benefitted from some guidance before deciding to come here. First-generation students looking to earn a bachelor’s degree have a 23.5% higher dropout rate than other students. The World Economic Forum found that many factors go into these students dropping out, including the labor market, major indecision and expenses. About 24% of students not returning the following semester claimed that higher education just wasn’t for them. If they had guidance from a few college students before deciding to go, they may have realized they didn’t want to.

With the average student loan debt amounting to more than $37,000, which stays with you even if you don’t finish getting the degree, people can’t afford to lose out on possibilities of decision-influencing conversations. Especially as about 29% of those surveyed in the World Economic Forum noted the inability to afford living expenses as a reason for not returning.

People could preemptively read website pages full of advice, such as this article by The New York Times that is specifically from older college students. However, these articles don’t offer the same type of personalized advice a conversation could offer. It’s hard to know what is unknown to them until a conversation actually happens.

But these conversations wouldn’t only benefit high school students. A study published in the National Academy of Sciences found that giving advice improves academic outcomes for both parties involved. Giving advice to others can help you understand your own perspective better. Plus, from personal experience, going back to my high school allowed me to see how far I’ve come since my time there — an important factor to remember during midterm season.

There are multiple programs that offer to connect college and high school students. The University offers a mentorship program for incoming students to connect with current undergrads who volunteer their time, but only helps students who have already made their decision about where to attend. Programs like this only exist if current students are actually volunteering with them and if prospective ones actually know about it. For those still in the application process, Act, Inc., which administers the ACT, recommends that they reach out to their counselors to connect them with a college student.

Someone offering their help is much easier than having to ask for it. The Harvard Business Review pointed out that fear of vulnerability, losing control, rejection and an overall sense of independence are reasons for these difficulties, which makes reaching out an incredibly daunting task for those already stressed. For college students, though, there aren’t so many of these associated fears. They can choose to talk to individuals or larger groups based on their comfortability and don’t have to worry about the fears the Harvard Business Review pointed out.

As college students, we have more agency, and possibly a little less fear, to volunteer our time to connect with them. This could be something as simple as offering up your email to high schoolers interested in asking questions or actually coordinating with your old teachers to come in and chat with their students. Granted, being social and volunteering at a high school is not for everyone, but any effort can make a serious difference in individual students’ lives.

Jamie Murray is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at jamiemu@umich.edu.