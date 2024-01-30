Since the founding of the United States, Americans have long bought into individualism: the idea that the individual outweighs the collective. Individualism’s emphasis on your own rights and feelings are completely embedded in the way our country functions. We are expected to provide for ourselves with little to no help from the federal government. Yet, despite attempts to rise up in the social hierarchy, rampant poverty persists, the job market is slowing down due to employers compensating for over-hiring during COVID-19 and public goods are diminishing at a higher rate than ever before.

It’s easy to blame the individual when something negative happens to them. You got laid off? It’s because you weren’t working hard enough. You’re living in poverty? It’s because you aren’t working hard enough. You’re struggling with your adult responsibilities? Maybe you just need to work harder. Yet, when we continue to assume people aren’t doing everything they can to stay afloat, we fail to consider the alternative: Maybe we aren’t failing ourselves. Maybe American society is failing us.

This is where collectivism comes into the picture. Unlike individualism, collectivism emphasizes the “general good” over a single individual. When society is not focused on promoting the collective, our living conditions worsen. In order to equitably progress as a society, we need to start embracing collectivism all over the country. Fortunately, collectivist structures can already be found in the United States, with universities being one of them. By examining the way our higher academic institutions help to promote collectivism, we can better understand how to promote collectivism on a large-scale, societal level.

A good example of how collectivism operates on a college level is through our vaccination policies. The willingness to get vaccinated is associated with collectivism because it represents the willingness to put the community above the individual by strengthening herd immunity. At the University of Michigan, in order to be enrolled, we needed the varicella, tetanus, polio, meningococcal A, measles and COVID-19 vaccines. Those who did not get all six needed to submit an attestation and were subjected to additional public health policies mandated by the state.

More broadly, the University’s COVID-19 response reflects a collectivist approach to combating the disease. When COVID-19 was at its peak, Americans as a whole isolated themselves less than other countries, exposing their unwillingness to act on behalf of the collective. The University of Michigan acted quickly with the original outbreak of COVID-19; they sent students home in 2020, and implemented a mask mandate for a full in-person return during the 2021-22 school year. The University’s COVID-19 policy contributed to Washtenaw County having the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan from 2020 to 2023.

Additionally, the way that we learn and study together promotes collectivism. At orientation, U-M administration emphasizes the importance of reaching out for help in order to succeed at this school. Some classes, such as intro-level math classes, have group homework to help classmates work together through difficult problems. STEM classes have Science Learning Center study groups, which help to parse complicated material and problem solve as a team. In writing-intensive classes, peer-reviewing serves to offer perspectives that can make papers the best they can possibly be.

Of course, there are people here who prefer to work alone, and they are just as capable as succeeding. Group work can also be annoying because there are people who want to freeload off of others, leaving the work to be distributed unequally. But the University promotes these resources because there is a benefit to working with others: Learning communication, accountability and managing differing perspectives help to develop teamwork skills prevalent in the professional world.

Individualism suggests that people are always entitled to put themselves above others, but that couldn’t be further from the way in which colleges operate. Office hours exist for students to get help. The career and alumni services exist to help students and alumni find internships and jobs. Collectivism helps connect strangers with each other, and college campuses promote the interaction and cooperation between all sorts of different groups across multiple identities.

Our housing also helps to promote collectivism. Everybody in the Inter-Cooperative Council “owns” a part of the group by paying shares so long as they are currently living in a house. ICC members also participate collectively in cooking, cleaning and delegating chores. Dorm housing, to a certain extent as well, helps to facilitate collectivism by teaching others how to take care of common spaces (e.g. cleaning up after yourself in the dining hall, cleaning up after yourself in the communal bathroom, cleaning up after yourself in study rooms and lounges).

The main downside to collectivism is that there can be a tendency to emphasize homogeneity. In other words, there can only be “one” way to approach a situation. Individuals may feel the need to conform to the society’s expectations, leading to the suppression of identities and ideas that can help the community progress. When advocating for more collectivist practices, it’s important to make sure we are advocating for the spread of collaboration and empathy, not suppression of individual identity.

Additionally, one could argue that individualism does have its benefits. Individualism promotes economic mobility, helps cultivate our own identities beyond a group and helps with emotional expression. However, when we become too immersed in ourselves, we start to lose empathy for others. We also get more lonely. It’s never a good idea to act only in our own interests; our individual desires need to balance with the collective’s desires.

Colleges are microcosms of society: We can see what works and what doesn’t on a smaller level. Time and time again, evidence shows that collectivism has kept college campuses thriving. If the United States can start building communities like college campuses do, we would all, collectively, be better off.

But just because colleges help to facilitate community building doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t continue our own individual efforts to promote collectivism in all aspects of our lives. Random acts of kindness, such as complimenting a stranger’s outfit or holding the door for one another, are ways that all of us can help build collectivism on a small scale. Now more than ever, humanity’s survival depends on us willing to work for each other, rather than for ourselves.

Liv Frey is an Opinion Columnist writing about any and all kinds of relationships one can encounter in college. For questions, comments, concerns, inquiries or theories please reach out at livfrey@umich.edu.