Have you ever canceled your plans due to a flood? Or called into work because fallen trees blocked the road? Even if you haven’t, these scenarios might start to become more common — and we’ll all have to deal with it.

Since the dawn of climate science and its media coverage, stories about overflowing deltas and sinking cities have been more or less run of the mill. Satellite observations show an average yearly sea level rise of 0.13 inches — a rate which is only accelerating. Moreover, coastal cities like New York are subsiding under their own weight thanks to loose soil and glacier loss. And with shrinking shorelines, floods and adverse weather come intense threats to human life and activity.

As New York Times columnist David Wallace-Wells writes, we’ve been desensitized to the thousands of deaths, migrations and catastrophes caused by accelerated warming and severe weather events, including those happening less than 100 miles away. Even without denying the causes or effects of climate change, it seems that most people (myself certainly included) have a knack for climate compartmentalization. My relationship with this climate habituation reached a tipping point last year when in Pakistan, one-third of the entire nation’s landmass was submerged by its flooded rivers, killing more than 1,600 people.

The piece by Wallace-Wells and the drowning of Pakistan have prompted me to think about how we all imagine the world we inhabit and how our imaginations about it will change. The Earth is approaching a point where, in many places, a recently-updated map might not be reliable due to ever more unpredictable changes in the landscape from flooding and high-wind events. For the first time, many relatively wealthy people from richer countries like the United States will have to grapple with the fact that the natural world around them is subject to change, whether they like it or not.

Many of the systems that the average person in the U.S. could once rely on will strain under sudden shifts and altered habits. Traffic is already a regular problem that chokes entire cities and miles of freeways every day. So what happens when a 10-lane thoroughfare is also frequently inundated by flash floods? The inflexibility of our infrastructure will undoubtedly catch up with us, whether we choose to adapt or not. To be clear, building another elevated 12-lane freeway for millions of dollars doesn’t count as adaptation. The highly-individualized, automobile-centric transportation system of the United States will almost certainly only increase in danger for drivers and time spent in traffic as detours circumvent unexpected road closures.

Two critical and deeply-connected apparatuses of our society that will be impacted are healthcare and the supply chain. Spotty transportation and oft-flooded workplaces means more expensive medical goods, higher wait times for patients and overworked healthcare professionals. Low- and middle-income patients in the U.S. are, of course, at a particular disadvantage without guaranteed medical insurance. And with a predisposition to the physical danger presented by water, weather and heat, more — especially poorer — individuals will likely need lifesaving treatment that simply cannot be adequately administered.

In all likelihood, we will all have to change our mindset about the terrain we inhabit. The static and solid maps of our cities, countries and world will shift to a more dynamic and unpredictable heuristic. In other words, more people will have to use problem-solving to get from point “A” to point “B” along with — or instead of — relying on a navigation app and the nation’s grid of roadways.

This might be rather alarming, considering that more than 150 million people rely on apps like Google Maps, many of whom on a daily basis use these applications. Research points to the detriments of over-reliance on GPS, such as reduced spatial cognition, so perhaps being forced to practice our navigational skills will have broader benefits. The fact of the matter remains, however, that people will simply have to change their habits and ways of thinking more often.

The gradual change in mindset might further alter how we think about timeliness. Living in an industrialized country, you probably run on, or at least try to follow, “clock time.” This perception of time involves engaging in certain activities, like social gatherings, class and work, at certain times. Arriving on time or ahead of time is generally seen as respectful and responsible, with exceptions, of course.

The counterpoint to clock time, or perhaps the other side of the continuum, is “event time.” For example, people from several South and Latin American countries tend to participate in events more fluidly, adapting to social and physical situations as they arise. In the context of event time, if you have plans to meet with someone, you might arrive within a window of time, maybe over an hour or two, rather than at a specific minute on the clock. This type of planning was also more common before managers began to expect perfect attendance to maximize profits during the industrial revolution.

And in the near future, people in the U.S. may also update their expectations of timeliness. If you’re used to a regular commute, an unexpected detour and subsequent road congestion may get you to work 30 minutes later. If that keeps up, you might get fired for not being more careful. But if it continues around the country, thanks to more storms and floods, we might just get used to it.

This is certainly not to say that everyone who lives, or will someday live, in a culture based on event time can’t plan ahead or stick to a schedule. Some people and workplaces will always be more or less lenient on attendance. The shift in richer countries, if it occurs, will be gradual and far from explicit. It might be as simple as an uptick in employees arriving 20 minutes late, lamenting, “The road was flooded so I had to find another route.”

Nor will everyone have to reckon with event time or spatial problem solving. The most wealthy, and those who live in areas relatively safe from the immediate effects of climate change, might never experience a change in behavior, simply because not much will have changed around them. This already-present disparity has the strong potential to exacerbate the physical and economic gap between upper- and lower- class groups.

In short, climate change’s effects on human culture are and will be deeply complicated. But if nothing is done to reduce or adapt to a warming world, we can only expect to see more of the problems many of us have been, until now, able to avoid. While we can’t know the specifics of the future, we need to agree that it is unacceptable to let a large part of the population die or be forced to upend their lives. We need to be ready to act, appreciate more flexible infrastructure and sacrifice many of our societal comforts. Eventually, in one way or another, we all will be changed.

Nick Rubeck is an Opinion Columnist from Williamston, Mich. He writes about what our food, media and physical spaces can tell us about ourselves. He can be reached at nmrubeck@umich.edu.