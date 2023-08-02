It’s been an unusual summer for Michigan. The state, typically insulated from the most severe effects of climate change, has spent weeks under air quality alerts as wildfire smoke from Canada blows south. The headlines, no longer focused on the coasts, suddenly feel very personal. But Michigan is not unique — nowhere in the country has been spared from increasing temperatures. Heat-related deaths have risen steadily in recent years, and 2023 is close to becoming the hottest year on record. The numbers will be grim. However, we can use this problem to unite us.

Times of crisis call not only for new solutions, but also a return to established wisdom. Humans have seen our share of changes over millennia and have been endowed with certain knowledge as a result. The smart move is to consult it. So, as the sky has literally turned orange over our largest cities, I’ve been unable to shake the thought of a biblical story. Whether true or not (I find it unlikely), the tale of the Great Flood and climate change are parallel in nature, and examining the former can help us understand the latter.

Humans, in their selfishness, poisoned the Eden granted to them by God. And God grew angry, saying, “I am going to bring floodwaters on the earth to destroy all life under the heavens, every creature that has the breath of life in it.” Rain came, the sea rose and nearly everything died. A similar fate may befall us in our own paradise, perhaps the only planet in the universe on which life can exist. We’ve polluted the planet nearly to catastrophe, but we haven’t done so ignorantly. People have known about the impact of carbon emissions on the environment since at least the mid 1950s.

We bit the apple in the Garden, and even as the world melts, we refuse to spit it out. There will be no redemption this time. God came to Noah, “a righteous man,” and commanded him to build an ark so that the good on Earth could live on, and God made a covenant with Noah that never again would such a flood return. Fire was noticeably absent from the promise. Fire was noticeably absent from the promise, and as the flames rise, it’s not the righteous building arks, it’s the rich. The blameless burn while the architects of this destruction buy bunkers in New Zealand.

And as deceptive as serpents, the ultra-rich directed attention away from real action. British Petroleum infamously popularized the term “carbon footprint” to encourage us to turn off the lights while they spilled more than 100 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. While BP isn’t wrong for asking us to conserve, we must ask the same of them, and they must oblige. A new study, published on July 25 in Nature Communications, warns of an imminent ocean current collapse in the Atlantic. It’s hard to imagine that plastic straws are the sole culprit.

That doesn’t mean consumers have no part to play in fixing the climate. Of course, large oil corporations have more room for improvement than the average American household, but average Americans still can, and must, find ways to reduce energy usage. We can hold companies accountable while still being cognizant of our own impact on the environment. Don’t leave the lights on when you leave a room, try rolling the car windows down instead of blasting the air conditioning and ride your bike if your destination is close enough. Those that can afford it can install solar panels and buy electric or hybrid cars.

But from BP and other corporations like them, we need a transition away from fossil fuels. It won’t matter how many electric or hybrid vehicles we buy if their power still comes from oil and coal. We’ll just be replacing tailpipes with smokestacks. Clean power is necessary; solar and wind have their roles, which will continue to expand as technology improves, but nuclear is currently the only realistic option. It doesn’t produce emissions and is extremely efficient, requiring very little space.

According to the Office of Nuclear Energy in the U.S. Department of Energy, “you would need more than 3 million solar panels to produce the same amount of power as a typical commercial reactor or more than 430 wind turbines.” And while nuclear waste is dangerous, it is far less dangerous than sustained summer temperatures in the 120s.

Noah’s Ark was exclusive by nature, so we must do better. We should not just seek to survive the storm; we should make every effort to prevent it. This requires a global solution that we may be seeing the beginnings of. China is making a serious effort to increase its green energy capacity, and impoverished nations elsewhere will follow suit as renewables become more affordable. In the biblical story, Noah acted alone, and his family was saved. But for us to save millions, we must act together.

Jack Brady is an Opinion Columnist writing about American politics and culture. He can be reached at jackrbra@umich.edu.