If President Joe Biden were trying to make American airspace look like a game of Bloons Tower Defense, he’s certainly succeeded.

Last month, a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifted into U.S. airspace, causing a spectrum of panic, outrage and terror among Americans. In response, Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his trip to Beijing, the Pentagon widened its aerial search parameters and the balloon — along with three other still-unidentified objects — was shot down.

The U.S.’ reaction to “Balloongate” reflects heightened concerns over China’s rising influence abroad. These concerns are not new; as the countries have competed in trade wars and cold wars, hostility towards China has steadily grown. Meanwhile, forecasts that Chinese gross domestic product may soon pass the U.S. only validate feelings that the U.S. is losing ground.

Like most Americans, I am concerned about China — but I don’t think they’re the unstoppable force we perceive them as. Rather than a show of tactical cunning, the Chinese balloon scandal could be a show of clumsiness; Chinese President Xi Jinping may have even been unaware that the operation was taking place. Other incidents, such as the nation’s potential human rights violations, mishandling of the pandemic and banning of Winnie the Pooh, suggest a similar narrative of ineptitude. China may be on the rise, but there are plenty of signs that the nation is neither as robust nor as intimidating as originally thought.

China had long bragged about its unique ability to control the pandemic, despite the virus emerging there. Zero-COVID, as China’s pandemic control policy was called, used enormous amounts of resources to require regular COVID-19 tests for Chinese citizens, create massive quarantine camps and shut down major financial hubs to limit virus spread.

But when China did finally open up in response to widespread protests, it was unprepared.

China hadn’t invested in virus mitigation strategies during the zero-COVID years, leading to shortages in hospital space and fever drugs. Exacerbating this, China continued to limit the distribution of foreign-made vaccines in the name of security, leaving under-vaccinated citizens to fight for less effective Chinese-made vaccines. Though China has never been very forthcoming with its COVID-19 statistics, estimates suggest between 1 million and 1.5 million people in the country have died as a result of the virus.

The harsh realities of zero-COVID and its disorderly reopening have made businesses wary. Once a leader in manufacturing, China is now facing more and more competition from “Altasian” countries from Bangladesh to Malaysia to South Korea. But, even before the pandemic, companies were shifting away from China. Sony and Samsung have been steadily decreasing their workforces in China in favor of Thailand since 2013; Apple and Google recently announced they’ll be shifting iPhone and Pixel manufacturing to India and Vietnam last year.

Even still, China remains a net-export leader and powerhouse in computer manufacturing. China is soundly ahead of every other Asian nation in total labor force, tertiary education rates and U.S. export quantities. But when comparing China to Altasian countries as a solid bloc, the narrative shifts. Not only does Altasia beat out China in the metrics above, but it also offers unique options for specialized growth and international partnerships with neighbors across the Pacific. As these countries become more interlinked, Altasia will become a more competitive alternative.

A democratic revival in many of these countries only helps matters. Regimes in Thailand and the Philippines are encouraging more public accountability, and democratic rule may finally be returning to Sri Lanka and Fiji. Compared to the harsh lockdowns imposed by strict regimes like China’s, democracies are simply safer options for firms looking to avoid being forcibly shut down. Put simply, authoritarianism is on the wane because it has not been delivering the goods.

China may have a hold on manufacturing industries now, but that hold is slipping. Altasian countries, strengthened by foreign investment, international trade cooperation and democratic breakthroughs, are creating viable options for companies looking to leave China behind.

Demographic trends are also of particular concern to China. In January, the Chinese government announced a population decline for the first time since the widespread famines of the 1960s. It had long been projected that China’s population would decline around 2025, but the increase in deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as delayed action in repealing some of China’s harshest population control measures, meant the fall began earlier than expected.

Population decline is a bigger problem in China than it is in other countries. For China, GDP growth is a tenet of national security, and the country still relies heavily on its population as a means of stirring economic growth. Manufacturing companies originally made the move to China because of its cheap and abundant labor. As industrialization (and even more population growth) took hold, GDP exploded. Today, China’s population is shrinking and aging out of the workforce rapidly. Labor can no longer be a major selling point for the nation.

This trend is hard to reverse. Domestic policies aimed at increasing birth rates in any country almost never work once population decline has set in. Even policies that succeed only manage to do so for a few years before birth rates begin to decline again.

One of the few policies that reliably reverses population decline in the long term is increasing net immigration. In contrast to its industrialized peers, U.S. population growth has maintained relatively stable, thanks to the consistently high numbers of immigrants entering the country. Even with the anti-immigration policies of the Trump administration, the U.S. population isn’t expected to decline any time soon.

China doesn’t enjoy this advantage. Since 1950, China has had a negative net immigration rate, meaning native Chinese are leaving the country faster than migrants can replace them. Widespread xenophobia toward foreigners in China, another side-effect of its zero-COVID policies, certainly doesn’t encourage immigration either.

These factors mean that China’s population is expected to fall over the next few decades. To sustain the flourishing GDP of its past, Chinese leadership will need to employ more creative, and less clumsy, strategies.

Perhaps in recognition of the blunders outlined above, Xi released less ambitious growth targets in his speech to the National People’s Congress this year. Yet, ironically, Xi ​​puffed out his chest at the West in the same speech, proposing raising defense spending and accusing the U.S. of “splitting our country.”

China’s threats and posturing should be taken with a grain of salt. Its authoritarian rise on the global stage is worrisome, but the style of governance that’s brought short-term gains may also lead to its downfall. The results of its disastrous zero-COVID policies, waning market competitiveness and shrinking population can all be traced back to the failures of China’s authoritarianism. China is a geopolitical challenge, but not one the U.S. should panic over.

