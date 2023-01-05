It’s relatively impossible to be a college student and not be familiar with the dreaded “freshman 15” — a common term used to describe the 15-pound weight gain that is associated with the transition to college. While this exact poundage has largely been declared a myth, the weight gain in general is notorious enough to have earned itself both a nickname and a sense of foreboding that continues to plague the minds of college students.

I was no exception. Before going away to college, I’d never worried much about my weight. I was an athlete throughout high school, and with my parents cooking for me most of the time I didn’t really ponder what I was eating. That all changed, however, at the start of my freshman year, when I suddenly didn’t have a parent peering over my shoulder, monitoring my nutrient and calorie intake. My health was more my responsibility than it had ever been before, and it was overwhelming.

It’s common knowledge that the transition to college is all-consuming in more ways than one — new friends, new classes, a new environment — but the sudden switch to feeding yourself is rarely given much attention. In many cases, students are left entirely unprepared to face this new challenge, and with homework, student organizations and other commitments, eating and exercise can become an afterthought. As a freshman, I would often run down to the dining hall in my 15 minutes of spare time, grab whatever looked the least nauseating and scarf it down before running to my next meeting or class. I didn’t have time to think about how healthy it was or how it would make me feel. That wouldn’t cross my mind until much later, when the guilt about my greasy and fattening dinner would set in, and I would convince myself that I was going to be the next victim of the infamous “freshman 15.”

It’s unfair that college students are trodden with guilt over what they’re eating when, especially for those on a dining plan, they do not have control over the food that is available to them. Take a stroll through any of the seven dining halls on campus, and you’ll find that — while there are a handful of healthier options — much of what’s available is a mixture of pizza, burgers, fries and other foods that are labeled as “bad” by society at large. This stigma is not without merit (eating foods like these in excess has been proven to have negative health effects), but it is hypocritical for us to be socialized to be weary of these foods if environments such as student dining halls offer them as the easiest, most readily available option.

The struggle doesn’t end when a student goes off their dining plan. While living in off-campus housing does provide the chance for one to cook for themselves, students may have so much on their plate already that setting aside time and money to cook diverse, nutritious meals is not feasible. In this case, students may turn to convenience foods, such as frozen meals and canned goods, because they are simpler, less expensive and less time-consuming. Convenience foods can be a source of comfort and stress relief. However, they are often given the same bad reputation as the foods offered in dining halls, a conclusion that is, once again, unfair. Students — whether they are eating in dining halls or cooking on their own — should not be given access to a certain subset of foods and simultaneously made to feel guilty about eating them.

Kendrin Sonneville, associate professor of Nutritional Sciences in the School of Public Health, focuses her research on the prevention of eating disorders in young adults, and also worries about how the dining hall environment may be triggering for those struggling with or recovering from eating disorders. In an interview with The Daily, Sonneville said that “food is tricky because it’s so highly personal,” she said. “A food environment that is really supportive for one person can be really triggering for another, but I am always completely distressed by the placement of calorie information in dining halls … It can be really devastating to those trying to eat based on internal regulations and signals.”

Unfortunately, what Sonneville is talking about is incredibly prominent. In the majority of dining halls on campus, each meal option is accompanied by a sign that contains its central ingredients, as well as the number of calories it has. This information is undoubtedly useful for those trying to monitor their food intake and portion sizes, but its harmful implications greatly outweigh the benefits, particularly because there are so many college students who have a difficult relationship with food. In fact, eating disorders are incredibly common among college students — particularly young women — who face increased pressure to be skinny in order to be “conventionally attractive.” The act of displaying calorie information does not alone cause these difficulties, nor will the information’s removal immediately solve the problem, but its presence only exacerbates an already serious issue.

Disordered eating does not have one singular definition and can look different for each person, but its effects are not to be taken lightly. Cardiovascular issues, loss of muscle and extreme exhaustion are just a few of the physical consequences, and the mental health implications are often just as jarring. Those who exhibit eating disorder behaviors are more likely to struggle with anxiety, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, and may turn to eating disorders in an attempt to regain a sense of control over their lives. The dining hall environment — one that offers little to no autonomy over what a person can eat — may feed into these behaviors and worsen them. With the display of calorie and nutrient information, students who are already overthinking what they are eating may further question their choices and feel even more food-related guilt.

In order to combat this, we must first make healthy foods accessible to all college students. It is purely hypocritical to tell college students — who are often busy and financially restrained — to eat healthily, while submerging them in an environment where doing so is time-consuming and expensive. However, it is equally important that we change the way we talk about food and eating healthily. Constantly villainizing convenience foods and foods of pleasure puts an immense amount of pressure on students and society at large to constantly avoid them out of fear for their physical health and appearance. This is a recipe for increased anxiety and the development of eating disorders, the effects of which can be equally as harmful to one’s health as being overweight.

Indulgence is not a crime. It is possible to both nourish our bodies and give ourselves grace over the food that we eat.

Rebecca Smith is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at rebash@umich.edu.