“Call your mom,” he said, followed by a long, drawn-out pause. “Everybody.” Only after a raise of the eyebrows and direct eye contact with every individual in the audience did he continue.

“I’ve told this (to) like a billion people or so. Call your mom, call your dad. If you’re lucky enough to have a parent or two alive on this planet, call them. Don’t text, don’t email, call them on the phone and tell them you love them and thank them and listen to them for as long as they want to talk to you.” Those were the words of American actor J.K. Simmons after he won an Oscar in 2015.

A few weeks ago, we saw two Oscar winners, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, once again show their parents some love while receiving their awards. In both of their acceptance speeches, they talk about their mothers, who, at the ripe old age of 84 (yes, both of their mothers are 84), stayed up into the middle of the night just to watch their children take American cinema’s biggest stage.

Now, I’m well aware that movie stars aren’t really the best source of advice for the “regular” person, mostly because they are difficult to relate to. Most of them live a life of luxury, bereft of a lot of the struggles that lower-income groups face every day. However, as college students, one common ground we may find with these superstars is the shared struggle of being away from home at a young age. Regardless of whether you’re an international student who left their country to be here or a resident of the United States, we all have a home and a community outside of this college campus that represents a place of guidance, security and comfort.

When Simmons implored us to call our mothers, I think that is what he was referring to — the people we associate with home. People who you’re so close to that you don’t feel the need to put any effort into the relationship, because no matter what, they’ll be there for you. More importantly, calling your mother is the simple answer to a commonly-dealt-with question: How can I take care of my mental health? Not only is mental health one of a college student’s biggest concerns, but it’s also an issue that tends to arise in our lives regularly, and requires our utmost care and attention.

When I’m ready to give up on my computer science degree, as the only person who will never lose faith in my abilities, it’s my mother who reminds me what I am capable of. When I feel aimless, like I’m not carving out the best path for my future, she is the first to remind me not to worry and to believe in myself. When I feel tired and scared, as I, and I’m sure many did, during the week of the Michigan State University shooting and on countless other occasions during the school year, she is the one there to just listen and make me feel safe. When you were a child, you’d share what happened at school with your mother, right? You’d do it almost every day, right? So why stop? The answer to so many of our mental health problems is just one phone call away and we don’t even realize it.

This role doesn’t have to be filled by a mother. It can be anyone who you think of when you think of home — a teacher, a relative or a coach. Lean on them for support and remember to return the favor. As Simmons said, “Love them and thank them and listen to them for as long as they want to talk to you.” Even if all that person talks about are the same boring stories on repeat, just listen. I’m sure it means the world to them.

I once heard someone describe home as the place where people notice when you’re not there. Identify those people and, as the title says, call them. It’ll be the single best decision you ever make in your college life. It won’t just make them happy, it will brighten up your day as well.

On a campus where life is dictated by your Google Calendar (I know mine is), set aside 30 minutes every day for this phone call. Schedule it, pick a special color for it and make sure it’s set to “repeat daily.” Do what you have to do to ensure that regardless of how much work you have, you call your mother.

Rushabh Shah is an Opinion columnist from Mumbai, India who writes about storytelling, society and community. If you appreciate his ability to sneak a sports reference into every piece he writes, you can reach out to him at rushabhk@umich.edu.