Every time a plane lands, the first noise I notice is the flood of notification pings. Like clockwork, each passenger reaches for their smartphone, unlocks it and then anxiously awaits for the swarm of missed messages and alerts to pop up on their home screen. In the age of the internet, these offline spaces prove to be merely uncomfortable, acting as no more than brief interruptions to the dominance of digital routines. The plane lands, cellular connection is reestablished and individuals are immediately thrust back into the space of the online realm.

Largely due to the technological advancements of the 21st century, our lives have become controlled by these digital rhythms. These technological motions govern the daily lives of the vast majority of Americans, with 71% of people reporting checking their phone immediately when they wake up. The average U.S. adult checks their phone 352 times per day, which equates to roughly once every four minutes.

Approximately 44 years of our lives will be spent staring at these device screens. Brain mapping has exposed frightening similarities between the neurological effects of internet dependency and hard drug use. Technology has become an addiction, and as a result, our attention spans have become commodified.

Tristan Harris, Google’s former design ethicist and co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, suggests that “if you are not paying for the product, then you are the product.” And indeed, we have entered into the age of the “attention economy,” in which users’ attention spans have quickly emerged as the gold standard of the modern tech industry.

Social media platforms, news websites and other online content providers are all in competition for users’ attention in order to generate ad revenue. A plethora of new marketing and advertising techniques have cropped up in an attempt to capture and hold consumers’ interest. Targeted ads in particular are highly successful in grabbing users’ attention, with platforms like Instagram raking in an estimated $33.3 billion in annual advertising revenue. The cycle persists: As users become further detached from reality, technology companies reap the profits.

In this way, the advent of the “attention economy” has created a paradox in which internet users have become both the commodity and the consumer. Each time we log onto a device, our data is collected, sold and stored by hundreds of companies and search engines. In turn, this data is used to curate personalized ads and content, causing users to purchase more products and dispense more time on these internet platforms.

This phenomenon drives a strong wedge between internet users and reality. As individuals become immersed in the endless flux of product advertisements and celebrity drama, they grow increasingly out of touch with urgent societal issues. In 2022, for instance, we witnessed the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war in addition to multiple human rights protests in Iran. The top trending Google search in 2022, however, was “Wordle.”

Our collective ability to engage with complex issues is undermined by this prioritization of superficial entertainment over critical world events. Celebrity gossip and leisure content is repeatedly conflated with mainstream news, with 40% of the population reporting that they felt there is disproportionate coverage of celebrity news over real issues.

If this trend continues, we risk losing touch with core societal values and becoming passive consumers of content rather than active agents of change. This vicious cycle of attention-seeking and profit-driven behavior becomes destructive, as fundamental world problems become overshadowed and obscured by waves of superficial information.

It is time we take responsibility for our online engagement habits, and recognize the real impacts that our digital footprints have on our personal lives and communities. From creating screen time limitations, to consciously and intentionally choosing which content we engage and interact with, it is imperative that we take strides toward shaping a more positive and in-touch online experience. Ultimately, our attention has become the currency of the digital world, and as buyers, it is our responsibility to be aware of how we are spending it.

Tate Moyer is an Opinion Columnist from Los Angeles, California. She writes about issues relating to digital culture and technology, specifically the dangers of unchecked social media use. She can be reached at moyert@umich.edu.