In January of this year, a local nonprofit organization by the name of Garrett’s Space got $4 million in federal funding to build a new center focused on suicide prevention. A relatively new institution, Garrett’s Space has been offering professionally facilitated, weekly support groups for young adults for the past two years. After the announcement that Garrett’s Space was under contract for a 76-acre parcel of land in Superior Township, neighbors in the Fleming Ridge subdivision mounted an organized opposition campaign to stop the center, citing concerns about zoning and the center being “quite literally in (their) backyards.”

Garrett’s Space is hardly the first institution or development of any shape or size to face “neighborhood opposition.” A well-documented phenomenon, the idea of neighborhood opposition is most frequently seen in local debates about housing policy. Evidence has shown that the empowerment of neighborhood opposition raises costs and contributes to the housing crisis.

The opposition to Garrett’s Space is deeply unserious and is a clear example of not-in-my-back-yard tendencies. The neighbors’ claims that this center will damage their quality of life are not based in reality and are another instance of when “community input” should be disregarded in favor of the actual execution of community benefits and goals.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Scott and Julie Halpert, the founders of Garrett’s Space, said they didn’t expect to face this kind of opposition to their project.

“We had no idea that we would be facing this type of organized … hostile … opposition,” Scott Halpert said.

Scott and Julie founded Garrett’s Space after realizing there were no care options to help their son Garrett when he was struggling.

“This is a new way of creating wrap-around holistic supports that … really just is common sense and we think it will make a huge difference,” Julie Halpert explained.

Scott and Julie told The Daily that they’re not the only ones who support their idea to build a residential center for youth severely struggling with mental health. Scott said their supporters include leading experts from all over the state, from the University of Michigan and St. Joseph Hospital, as well as the Washtenaw County Health Department and other community mental health services.

The Halperts said that much of the opposition to Garrett’s Space has refused to meet with them. In February, they sent out a letter explaining their intentions, and the immediate response of the neighbors was to go to the local Superior Township government to find ways to stop them.

Scott and Julie have answers to a lot of the complaints lodged by their neighbors.

“We are going to have very stringent screening procedures,” Julie said.

Scott added that they will not serve as a replacement for a psychiatric emergency room either.

“We have to be careful that they’re a threat to themselves,” Scott said, speaking about young people who may come to Garrett’s Space for treatment, “but they’re not a threat to others.”

The Superior Township property they have proposed to build Garrett’s Space on is in a prime location, and Scott and Julie recognize this.

“We just never thought it was possible, honestly, to find such a perfect place,” Julie said, “(one) that’s secluded … accessible and in a perfect location.”

Their board of directors wasn’t approving of sites further away in western Washtenaw County.

“Importantly, it’s close to the more populated areas of our county,” Scott said. “So it’s more accessible to more people.”

Julie added that it is significantly easier to get to this location than a more rural location.

The opposition to Garrett’s Space isn’t a novel phenomenon. People have been opposing change in their communities for as long as communities have been a thing, even when those projects have a clear neighborhood benefit. For example, community opposition is slowing down our ability as a nation to fight climate change. A law called the National Environmental Policy Act is the main culprit here. Originally designed to ensure accountability for disasters like oil spills, NEPA gives anyone the ability to sue an entity for reasons related to the environment, whether genuine or not. Currently, of all the projects under NEPA review, only 15% are fossil fuel projects, while 42% are related to clean energy. It is not that community input is not valuable, but rather that “community input” is frequently used as a vessel to oppose change in a community, to add a positive veneer to regressive impulses.

Even while remaining on a municipal level, community input has been used to stifle environment-oriented projects near Ann Arbor as well. Consider Thorn Lake Solar, a project that would have provided zero-carbon electricity to 5,000 homes in Michigan, which was denied a conditional usage permit due to complaints that the project would not be compatible with the local natural environment. Academic research contrasts this claim: Many articles have been published demonstrating the positive effects of solar energy on the environment.

However, community input and opposition isn’t always an issue. In 2016, the University of Michigan proposed the construction of a bus depot, which was put on pause when neighbors voiced significant concerns with the siting of such a project in their community. In an interview with The Daily, Linh Song, D-Ward 2, explained her involvement with the campaign against the depot. Song led the community’s opposition to the depot.

“They decided to put … a project that would have really impacted the quality of life of folks who are in Section 8 housing for as long as they need to be,” Song said.

The bus depot was eventually canceled, now replaced by a depot further from the street, completed in 2021.

Song explained her thought process in approving conditional uses like Garrett’s Space.

“Who is building it, what is being built, for what purpose?” Song said. “Does it serve community needs?”

“For Garrett’s Space, we have answers to all these questions,” Song said.

Our community is in desperate need of mental health support. A recent U-M study found that 44% of college students reported symptoms of depression. Song, a social worker by training, said that we know our communities are in need of support.

In the case of Garrett’s Space, unfortunately, these people are not strangers, and they need our help and support. Mental health is a major issue affecting people around us, and Garrett’s Space is an excellent opportunity to add an important form of care for young people who need something more than regular visits to their therapist.

“We’re … going to go out of our way to be a good neighbor,” Julie said.

Garrett’s Space even intends to seek a conservation easement to ensure that the land around the property is never used for anything except open space. The Halperts added that in the case that they aren’t able to buy the property, the seller intends to sell the property to a developer who will build single-family homes on the parcel.

Garrett’s Space is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to add a crucial element of mental health care to Washtenaw County and will be a community asset. Both the Halperts and Song told The Daily about how neighbors opposed Dawn Farm, an addiction rehabilitation center, and Ozone House, a youth-centered homelessness organization, when they were built, and that they are now beautiful neighbors. Let’s let Garrett’s Space join our community and give them the chance to become the beautiful neighbor they certainly will be.

Garrett’s Space will be considered at the Superior Township Planning Commission on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Please attend to offer public comment in support.

Abdulrahman Ateya is an Opinion Columnist writing about urban issues in Ann Arbor. He can be reached at ateya@umich.edu.